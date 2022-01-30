Ronda Rousey books WrestleMania ticket in WWE return, Brock Lesnar loses against Lashley but wins Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 highlights and results: The road to WrestleMania 38 kicked-off with one of WWE's most exciting pay-per-view event the Royal Rumble. The event was headlined by several past superstars gracing the ring. Lita was seen in action in the Women's Royal Rumble match, while Ronda Rousey returned to the industry after a long gap of almost three years and also grabbed a title shot at WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania.

The anticipated battle between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar saw one of the most shocking endings, however, the story didn't end there. Lesnar came as the 30th contestant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to book his WrestleMania ticket.

Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar in shocking turn of events

The much-anticipated fight between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar didn't last too long, with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman playing a key role in deciding the outcome of the contest. Lashley went on to defeat Lesnar and become the new WWE Champion as Reigns launched a scathing attack on the latter while the official lied unconscious outside the ring.

The match started with Lashley showing his power after he hit Lesnar with a German Suplex and two consecutive spears, following which the former champion crawled outside of the ring. Lesnar then went to regain some momentum as he dodged a spear by Lashley, which saw “The All Mighty” crash on the barricade.

However, when the action shifted back to ring, the official got hurt while Lesnar tried to break Lashely's Hurt Lock. Following the incident, the referee endured another blow when Lesnar hit Lashley with a F5.

Roman Reigns has SPEARED Brock Lesnar! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/eMdI1ZI71X — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) January 30, 2022

With the referee knocked out, Reigns joined the action and hit Lesnar with a spear and then slammed his face with the WWE Championship title.

After the shocking turn of events, Lashley successfully covered Lesnar and won the contest, while the Universal Champion Reigns walked back with Heyman by his side.

Ronday Rousey returns, wins Women's Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey made a rousing return to the ring as she went on to eliminate WWE SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair to win the women's Royal Rumble.

Rousey entered the contest as the 28th competitor and knocked Shotzi out off the top rope before eliminating Flair to win the title. The former WWE Champion will now get a title shot at WWE's grandest stage WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, this was Rousey's first WWE appearance since going down against current WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch in a triple-threat action, also involving Flair at WrestleMania 35.

Brock Lesnar has his final say

After losing the WWE Championship to Lashley earlier in the event, Lesnar was the last participant to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match. He straightaway made his impact felt and went on to toss several superstars out of the ring, which included the likes of Randy Orton, Riddle Bro, Shane McMahon.

WEE MAN LAST NIGHT BAD BUNNY TONIGHT.. BROCK LESNAR IS THROWIN CELEBRITIES ARAHND#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/pdtufDzY82 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2022

Drew McIntyre was the last man remaining with Lesnar at the opposite corner and it didn't take much time for the WWE Champion to eliminate the former from the match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 other results:

Becky Lynch defeats Duodrop via Pinfall to retain her WWE Raw Women's championship

Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns via Disqualification (Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship)

Edge & Beth Phoneix defeat The Miz & Maryse via Pinfall