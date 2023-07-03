Triple H informs fans about injury to WWE superstar at 2023 Money in the Bank premium event

2023 WWE Money in the Bank got concluded on Saturday night in London, England. WWE chief content officer and former wrestler Triple H did a press conference after the conclusion of the extravaganza. He revealed that a WWE superstar suffered an injury at the premium event on Saturday. Triple H did a press conference after the conclusion of 2023 WWE Money in the Bank(Twitter)

Triple H didn't reveal the name of the wrestler who sustained the injury. He revealed that the superstar got injured while walking to the backstage area. He joked that he would not disclose the name to avoid embarrassment to the wrestler.

"Happy to say that the only injury tonight was, and I'm not even going to say who it was because I don't want to embarrass them. But the only injury tonight was somebody on their way back from the ring after having done basically nothing, roll their ankle on the walk back. So, wonderfully successful night, and more importantly than that, everybody is healthy," said Triple H.

ALSO READ| 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results: The Usos defeat Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky win MITB and more

On Saturday, the premium event stunned WWE fans with some unpredictable performances and results. WWE Universe was left stunned as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns got pinned for the first time in three and half years, by Jey Uso. As a result, Reigns & Solo Sikoa lost their tag team match against The Usos who won the Bloodline Civil War. It was a major loss of face for Reigns who was seeking redemption after being betrayed and insulted by his former subordinates( Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) of his wrestling group- The Bloodline.

2023 WWE Money in the Bank involved three title fights. Intercontinental champion Gunther retained his title in a one-to-one fight against Matt Riddle, showing total dominance. World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins successfully defended his title in a hard fought match against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. There was an upset in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match as Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan conquered Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky emerged victorious in the respective men's ladder match and women's ladder match. As winners, both grabbed Money in the Bank contracts which they can encash to compete in any title match within a year.