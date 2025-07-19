Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
What happened to Tonga Loa? WWE star injured in apparent car crash

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 19, 2025 07:54 am IST

WWE’s Tonga Loa was seen bleeding from the head in an MFT video, hinting at a backstage car crash ahead of Solo vs. Fatu’s SummerSlam cage match.

WWE star Tonga Loa was seen bleeding in the head in a video of the MFT faction on Friday during the build-up to the Solo vs. Fatu steel‑cage match at SummerSlam. The video, released by the official account of SummerSlam, suggested that the injury was the result of an apparent car crash backstage.

WWE star Tonga Loa. (loa_wwe/Instagram)
WWE star Tonga Loa. (loa_wwe/Instagram)

Here's the video:

The episode where Loa was injured was part of the opening segment of the WWE SmackDown, before the actual action began inside the arena. The outdoor episode featured the MFT faction and their chief, Solo Sikoa. RAW general manager Adam Pearce can be seen surveying the scene in the video. Police officers can also be seen in the constructed accident scene.

In the video, the camera zooms in on Tonga Loa bleeding from the forehead, as Sikola and JC Matt explained to the officers about the car crash. The details of the accident was not immediately clear.

This story is being updated.

