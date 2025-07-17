WWE Unreal: Netflix takes off the lid from behind the scenes wrestling drama with John Cena, Triple H, and more

What if we tell you that the biggest dramas on WWE don't take place inside the ring, but behind the scenes? Fans have always wanted a peek behind the WWE curtain, and Netflix is finally ready to pull back the veil with its upcoming TV show, WWE: Unreal, which is set to drop on July 29, 2025. The official trailer for WWE: Unreal has been released by Netflix(Getty Images via AFP)

The journey will be shared by Triple H, who is presently WWE's Chief Content Officer, where he shows what goes behind the most dramatic moments in the ring. He will explain how the storyline is conceptualised, written, and executed for fans who keep discussing it for weeks.

Talking about taking another step towards his goal to make WWE bigger than ever, Triple H said to EW, “From our superstars to our creative and production teams, the audience will see how much goes into bringing WWE to life, far more than people might imagine.”

Also Read: WWE superstar to miss SummerSlam in her hometown: ‘Out for 6-9 months with injury’

Watch WWE: Unreal trailer

The official trailer for WWE: Unreal has been released by the streaming giant, which offers a real insight into the fast-paced WWE writer's room. However, it is the unseen footage from the league that has held fans' attention by showing some backstage footage of the participants who turned into modern-day superstars.

Netflix has roped in 10 WWE stars for WWE: Unreal

According to Netflix's official website, the first season of the show will feature Triple H, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Xavier Woods. Directed by Chris Weaver, the show is a result of Netflix's ongoing partnership with the league, which began with the release of RAW at the beginning of 2025.

Netflix's WWE: Unreal's first season will feature five episodes: New Era, Push, Worth the Wait, Heel Turn, and WrestleMania, which will have a 50-minute run-time each to serve as an ultimate treat for WWE fans.

Further, the Netflix WWE: Unreal trailer revealed that it will take the audience through many high points like John Cena's unexpected heel turn moment, Jey Uso's win at the men's Royal Rumble match, and Cody Rhodes being a year-long champion. Several fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming show. Are you one of those?

FAQs

Who is playing Uncle Howdy in WWE?

Taylor Rotunda plays Uncle Howdy. He was earlier famous as 'Bo Dallas' in WWE.

Will WWE Evolve be on Netflix?

No, WWE Evolve is available on Tubi in the US. In other parts of the world, it is available to watch on YouTube.

Is WWE Backlash on Netflix?

WWE Backlash is available to watch on Peacock in the US, and it can be watched on Netflix in some other parts of the world.

What is the Vince McMahon documentary called on Netflix?

Vince McMahon is a six-part documentary on Netflix, which is known as "Mr. McMahon".