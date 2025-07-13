Seth Rollins suffers knee injury during WWE match against LA Knight

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins sustained an injury to his knee during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rollins went for a senton followed by a moonsault, but things went wrong on the landing. His knee buckled, and it didn’t look good. Medics and the ref came over to check him. Rollins stood up, but LA Knight pinned him right after. Seth Rollins has had a long run in WWE and won several major titles during his time there.(Getty Images via AFP)

Rollins was taken backstage during the commercial. There has been no full update on the injury, per USA Network report. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp also said the injury is legit, and the match finish was changed.

He first got noticed as Tyler Black in Ring of Honor, where he battled names like Roderick Strong, Nigel McGuinness, and Austin Aries. Rollins joined WWE through Florida Championship Wrestling before it turned into NXT. He beat Jinder Mahal to become the first NXT Champion.

Later, he came to the main roster with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as The Shield. Ambrose is now known as Jon Moxley in AEW.

Seth Rollins became the first World Heavyweight Champion

Rollins is still seen as one of WWE’s top performers. He was the first to hold the new World Heavyweight Championship and has also won the WWE and Universal titles twice each, according to Newsweek report.

Along with a one-time NXT title reign, he’s held the Intercontinental and United States Championships twice each and won six tag team titles. He also won the Royal Rumble in 2019 and claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase in both 2014 and 2025.

Rollins became a fan favorite with his in-ring talent, mic skills, and how easily he could be a good or bad guy.