Seth Rollins arrives at NFL Draft with WWE belt, gets heavily booed | Watch

WWE superstar Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins appeared on the Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft 2025 with his WWE belt, get booed as he is a Chicago Bears fan. At the 2025 NFL Draft, WWE's Seth Rollins was booed by the crowd due to his support for the Chicago Bears.(X)

Earlier, while appearing on The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank, Rollins said that he expected to be booed on Draft night. So, now fans are wondering, if he knew what the outcome would be, then why was he even there?

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}