Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
Seth Rollins arrives at NFL Draft with WWE belt, gets heavily booed | Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 26, 2025 05:41 AM IST

WWE superstar Seth Rollins faced boos at the 2025 NFL Draft, being a Chicago Bears fan.

WWE superstar Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins appeared on the Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft 2025 with his WWE belt, get booed as he is a Chicago Bears fan.

At the 2025 NFL Draft, WWE's Seth Rollins was booed by the crowd due to his support for the Chicago Bears.(X)
At the 2025 NFL Draft, WWE's Seth Rollins was booed by the crowd due to his support for the Chicago Bears.(X)

Earlier, while appearing on The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank, Rollins said that he expected to be booed on Draft night. So, now fans are wondering, if he knew what the outcome would be, then why was he even there?

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
