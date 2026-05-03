Why Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods are going to AEW. Bombshell ‘new day’ report after WWE exit

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might be moving on to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW). This comes after the New Day reportedly ‘mutually decided to part ways with WWE’, according to reports from Fightful Select and Cory Hays of Bodyslam. The AEW speculation only spiked after a bombshell reaction from a world champion. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have exited the WWE (X)

AEW buzzing about New Day possibility According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there is already ‘a lot of excitement in AEW circles’ regarding the possibility of Kingston and Woods eventually joining the promotion. Several AEW fans pointed out that The New Day and The Young Bucks had teased a future showdown years ago.

Although the two factions never shared a wrestling ring, fans previously saw crossover moments between The New Day and The Elite through gaming-related content, including appearances tied to the Street Fighter franchise.

AEW stars hint at possible arrival Social media activity from AEW talent has only added to the speculation. Former AEW world champion MJF posted a cryptic message to Instagram shortly after the WWE departures surfaced. “It’s a new day…. yes it is.”

Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler also appeared to reference the situation online by posting lyrics from the song Cot Damn, writing: “Cot damn, it’s a new day”.

Dream matches already being discussed With Kingston and Woods dominating WWE’s tag-team division for more than a decade, fans have already started fantasy-booking potential AEW rivalries involving teams they never had the chance to face while under WWE contract.

Potential matchups against teams tied to The Elite, FTR and other AEW tag specialists have quickly become major talking points across wrestling communities online.

For now, however, no official move to AEW has been confirmed.

Interestingly, while Kingston and Woods were shifted to WWE’s Alumni section, Big E remains listed as an active superstar on WWE’s public roster page despite his long-term injury absence.