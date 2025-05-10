WWE Backlash 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch pay-per-view event live on TV and online

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship title against Randy Orton, and the long-time rivalry will play out once again at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view event on Sunday (India Time). John Cena, who defeated Cody Rhodes to break Ric Flair's record at WrestleMania 41, will take on his arch-rival, and this match is expected to be the one last time these two square off inside a ring. WWE Backlash 2025: Here are all the live-streaming details for the pay-per-view event(Getty Images via AFP)

This is John Cena's retirement tour and the 17-time world champion will call time on his in-ring career at the end of 2025. Cena has been taking the fans for quite a ride ever since turning heel at Elimination Chamber.

In other matches, Dominik Mysterio will take on Penta as he will defend his Intercontinental Championship. Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, Damien Priest and LA Knight will be involved in a fatal-four-way match for the US Title.

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as well.

Here is the entire match card for WWE Backlash 2025:

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta - Singles match for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) vs LA Knight vs Damien Priest vs Drew McIntyre - Fatal four-way match for the WWE United States Championship

Pat McAfee vs Gunther - Singles match

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs Becky Lynch - Singles match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

John Cena (c) vs Randy Orton - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Here are all the live-streaming details for WWE Backlash 2025

When will WWE Backlash 2025 take place?

WWE Backlash 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 11 in India. The event will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will WWE Backlash 2025 take place?

WWE Backlash 2025 will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Where will the live broadcast and streaming be available for WWE Backlash 2025?

The live streaming of WWE Backlash 2025 will be available on the Netflix app and website.