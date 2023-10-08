News / Sports / Wwe News / WWE Fastlane 2023 LIVE Updates: Catch John Cena, The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Asuka and others in action
Live

WWE Fastlane 2023 LIVE Updates: Catch John Cena, The Usos, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Asuka and others in action

Oct 08, 2023 04:56 AM IST
OPEN APP

Check out all the LIVE updates of WWE Fastlane 2023, with famous WWE superstars in action

WWE Fastlane 2023 is set to be held on Saturday, October 7(US time) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The grand extravaganza involves the likes of John Cena, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, The Usos etc.

The Bloodline members will be gunning to continue their dominance in the WWE Universe.
The Bloodline members will be gunning to continue their dominance in the WWE Universe. (WWE Website)

In a high voltage encounter, Cena and LA Knight will take on The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso & Sikoa.

In another much-awaited clash, rivals-turned-allies Rhodes & Jey Uso will faee off against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Damian Priest.

Here is the complete match card for WWE Fastlane 2023

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match)

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Follow all the updates here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwe wwe universe john cena cody rhodes the bloodline seth rollins + 4 more
live

WWE Fastlane 2023 LIVE Updates: Catch John Cena, The Usos & others in action

wwe news
Updated on Oct 08, 2023 04:56 AM IST

Check out all the LIVE updates of WWE Fastlane 2023, with famous WWE superstars in action

live The Bloodline members will be gunning to continue their dominance in the WWE Universe. (WWE Website)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE Fastlane 2023: Full match card, live streaming details and more

Check out the full match card and live streaming details for telecast of WWE Fastlane 2023 in India and in USA

WWE Fastlane 2023 will be held on Saturday, October 7(US time) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.(WWE Website)
wwe news
Updated on Oct 06, 2023 11:06 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Jimmy Uso gets slapped on WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods and netizens react- Watch

WWE star Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods tweeted a video of the moment when Jimmy Uso was slapped.

The moment when Jimmy Uso was slapped(X(Formerly Twitter)/@AustinCreedWins)
wwe news
Published on Sep 30, 2023 04:25 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

'Of course we'd welcome him…': Shawn Michaels hints at CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk could be on his way to WWE after Shawn Michaels said he and the NXT brand would 'welcome' him.

Shawn Michaels and CM Punk were involved in a very few segments in the WWE.(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Sep 29, 2023 07:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

WWE signs new media rights deal with ABEMA for broadcast in Japan

WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all future premium live events will be available exclusively on the streaming platform, ABEMA in Japan.

From October, WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all future premium live events will be available exclusively on the streaming platform, ABEMA in Japan.(Instagram/@shinsukenakamura)
wwe news
Published on Sep 29, 2023 08:38 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

The Rock's lovely video with fans goes viral, former WWE star reacts

The Rock took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and shared a video of himself casually meeting a group of fans on a bus while he was driving by in his SUV.

Screengrab from the video(X(formerly Twitter)/@TheRock)
wwe news
Published on Sep 28, 2023 02:51 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

After Bloodline exit, WWE lays down big plans for Jey Uso: Report

WWE transformed Jey Uso from a title-holding tag team performer into a sublime solo wrestler

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso(WWE)
wwe news
Published on Sep 26, 2023 07:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Charlotte Flair responds to Ric Flair’s note on Dolph Ziggler’s WWE release

Dolph Ziggler, former WWE champion, was released along with several other performers, prompting heartfelt reactions from Ric Flair and Charlotte.

John Cena with Charlotte Flair
wwe news
Published on Sep 25, 2023 04:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Who is Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan's third wife?

Hulk Hogan marries for the third time in a low-key ceremony with wife Sky Daily.

Hulk Hogan marries for the third time in a low-key ceremony with wife Sky Daily.(Instagram/hulkhogan)
wwe news
Published on Sep 24, 2023 06:52 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Released WWE star recalls 'who's next' praise in anecdote involving Reigns, Uso

Mansoor and Mace were the latest names to be laid off by WWE

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (WWE)
wwe news
Published on Sep 22, 2023 08:07 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

John Cena shares cryptic post hours after Dolph Ziggler's WWE release

John Cena reacted to WWE's decision to release Dolph Ziggler after almost 20 years with the company.

John Cena.(WWE)
wwe news
Published on Sep 22, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vince McMahon seen with a cane at WWE staff meeting: Report

Vince McMahon was reportedly seen using a cane to walk up the stairs to the stage during a WWE staff meeting.

Vince McMahon(@WrestleOps)
wwe news
Published on Sep 21, 2023 03:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

WWE working on Ronaldo’s appearance at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Triple H and Ronaldo(WWE)
wwe news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Edge ‘not close on money’ in contract negotiations with WWE: report

Edge featured in his last televised WWE fight against Sheamus on August 18 edition of SmackDown.

WWE wrestler Edge(Getty Images)
wwe news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 03:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Look at possible WWE and AEW events expected to happen in 2023

Edge will reportedly be involved in a feud with Christian in AEW

Roman Reigns, thanks to his incredible fighting skills, has enjoyed an epic stint as the Undisputed WWE universal champion.(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Sep 18, 2023 07:26 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out