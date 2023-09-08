WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Streaming: Full match card, when and where to watch showpiece wrestling event.

After a gap of six long years, WWE, the world's biggest pro wrestling promotion returns to India with its event called the Superstar Spectacle. Some of the biggest names in the world of pro wrestling are set to grace the Indian shores for a two-hour event. This marks WWE's fifth tour of India, with prior live events held in 1996, 2002, 2016, and 2017. During each of these previous visits, WWE took its India program to various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. However, for this upcoming tour, it will be a single-venue event. With just a few hours left to the mega event, here's a glimpse of the match card. WWE returns to India after 6 years.(WWE)

Adding to the excitement, this spectacle holds even more promise as it signifies WWE legend John Cena's inaugural match in India. Although Cena graced the country with his presence in 2006, he departed without stepping into the ring. Cena, a 16-time world champion, has competed in countless locations across the globe but never had the chance to do so in India - until tonight. In an unexpected twist, he's joining forces with a former adversary to face off against one of the most formidable tag teams in professional wrestling. Get ready for a historic showdown as Cena finally brings his in-ring prowess to India, creating a moment fans won't soon forget.

1 Veer Mahan and Sanga vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens

2 Rhea Ripley (champion) vs Natalya - World Women’s Championship Match

3 MAIN EVENT: John Cena and Seth Rollins vs Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci - Tag Team Match

Here are all the live streaming details for WWE India Superstar Spectacle

When will the WWE India Superstar Spectacle take place?

The WWE India Superstar Spectacle will take place on Friday (September 8)

Where will the WWE India Superstar Spectacle take place?

The WWE India Superstar Spectacle will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

Can the WWE India Superstar Spectacle be watched on television in India?

Unfortunately, the WWE India Superstar Spectacle will not be airing on television since it is a Live event

How to follow WWE India Superstar Spectacle in India?

In India, the WWE India Superstar Spectacle can be followed on www.hindustantimes.com

