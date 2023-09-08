News / Sports / Wwe News / WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: John Cena, Seth Rollins and others leave for stadium amid heavy security
Sep 08, 2023 06:06 PM IST
WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: John Cena, Seth Rollins, Smackdown Women's champion Rhea Ripley will be in action in WWE's 1st India show in 6 yrs. 

WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: After a six-year wait, WWE has returned to India with a thrilling 2-hour live event, boasting a lineup of top-tier talent. Making his long-awaited wrestling debut in India is the legendary 16-time champion, John Cena, who will join forces with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in what promises to be an exhilarating main event. Adding to the excitement, we'll also witness the incredible skills of Drew McIntyre, Natalya, and the Smackdown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, in action. Despite some last-minute pullouts, including the absence of Becky Lynch, WWE has ensured that the show will go on with a bang. While three matches are confirmed, fans in Hyderabad can expect WWE to pull out all the stops with surprises and impromptu matches. Furthermore, don't miss the action-packed performances from Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Ludvig Kaiser. The former undisputed tag team champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, will also be stepping into the ring, promising an unforgettable night of wrestling entertainment.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live: Drew McIntyre ready for Bollywood? He speak to our correspondent at the venue

    Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is well-acquainted with passionate fan followings, and India is no exception. His connection with India has already proven to be an exhilarating journey. During his previous visit, he dipped his toes into acting, featuring in commercials alongside John Abraham and Varun Dhawan. However, this time, the Scottish Psychopath aims to elevate his aspirations by venturing onto the silver screen. When questioned about his Bollywood ambitions, read what McIntyre had to say here

  • Sep 08, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live: It's been a busy day

    The WWE Superstars have had an eventful day thus far. Many of them arrived in India yesterday, while others touched down today. The first half of the day was dedicated to media engagements, keeping the Hyderabad crowd and press on their toes at Hyatt, Hyderabad. Our correspondent at the venue had the privilege of interviewing the Intercontinental champion, Gunther, as well as Jinder Mahal. Following these engaging interactions, amidst tight security measures, the superstars, including the iconic John Cena, made their way to the event venue.

  • Sep 08, 2023 05:15 PM IST

    WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live: Hello and welcome wrestling fans!

    Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We extend a warm welcome to all of you tuning in to Hindustan Times Sports' coverage of what promises to be an electrifying night in Hyderabad, as we present the WWE Superstar Spectacle. After a hiatus of six years, WWE is making its triumphant return to India, following back-to-back events in 2016 and 2017.

    In 2016, we witnessed the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, Kane, grace our presence, alongside the formidable Roman Reigns and the colossal Big Show. The following year brought us a thrilling 6-man tag match involving The Shield. And now, tonight's event continues this tradition of star-studded lineups, featuring none other than the iconic John Cena and the visionary Seth Rollins, who will be teaming up to deliver a heart-pounding tag-team main event.

