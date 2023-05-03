Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE: Indi Hartwell makes huge announcement after 2023 draft move

WWE: Indi Hartwell makes huge announcement after 2023 draft move

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
May 03, 2023 05:50 PM IST

WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell vacated her title on Tuesday, after getting promoted to Raw in the new draft. Hartwell announced that there would be a tournament to crown the new NXT Women's Champion. And the crowning of the new champion will happen at NXT Battleground on May 28th.

Indi Hartwell is carried out by Dexter Lumis (Source: Indi Hartwell Twitter)

On Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, Hartwell cut a promo on crutches with her right foot in a surgical boot. She had sustained an ankle injury during her successful title defense against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton on the April 25th Spring Breakin' special.

After the high-on-emotions promo, Hartwell's on-screen husband Dexter Lumis carried her out of the arena. Later, Hartwell took to Twitter to thank her fans. She tweeted "THANK YOU AND BUH BYE".

Meanwhile, on night two of 2023 WWE draft, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio (The Judgment Day), WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (The New Day), Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Otis & Chad Gable (Alpha Academy) and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter were drafted into Raw.

Meanwhile, United States Champion Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega (LWO), Asuka, Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland (The Brawling Brutes), Karrion Kross & Scarlett, LA Knight, Shotzi, Elton Prince & Kit Wilson (Pretty Deadly), Rick Boogs and Cameron Grimes were drafted into SmackDown.

wwe wwe raw
