WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

The Road to WrestleMania begins with the 25th edition of the Royal Rumble, one of the most exciting and anticipated PPVs of the year. 30 Male and female wrestlers each will compete in two main matches- the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match. They will be charged with the objective to win an opportunity at a WWE title in the main event of WrestleMania later this year.

In the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, the likes of Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes, Santos Escobar and Drew McIntyre will be participating. And in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega are some of the participants. But speculations are high that several superstars might make a comeback for the extravaganza.

Each of the main match will begin with just two wrestlers in the ring. After Every 90 seconds, a new wrestler joins them. Elimination happens when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. This continues until there is just one wrestler left standing who is declared as the winner.

Match cards of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023

- Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight - Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

- Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

- Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss - Raw Women’s Championship Match

- 30 Men's Royal Rumble Match

- 30 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Here are the live streaming details

When will WWE Royal Rumble 2023 be telecast in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be telecast on Sunday, January 29, 2023 in India.

Where will WWE Royal Rumble 2023 be held?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be held in San Antonio, Texas.

At what will WWE Royal Rumble 2023 start in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will start at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD, and Sony Ten/4HD in India.

Where will the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 be available in India?

The live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be available on SONY LIV app and website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON