WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens confronts Roman Reigns as The Brawling Brutes send strong message to The Bloodline - Watch

The latest episode of SmackDown saw WWE's most formidable faction The Bloodline meet with an excruciating fate as The Brawling Brutes, teaming up with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens sent out a strong message ahead of the Survivor Series, which is scheduled to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26.

While McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) were already confirmed to take on The Bloodline at WarGames on Survivor Series, Kevin Owens was the fifth and last member to be added to the match.

His introduction came right towards the closing segments of Friday Night SmackDown, as Owens confronted Roman Reigns after chaos broke out following Sami Zayn's defeat against Butch in the main event.

Instantly after the pinfall, Solo Sikoa, who was present at the ringside along with his brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso, led the action and attacked Butch. Soon The Usos got into a scuffle with Sheamus and McIntyre, forcing The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to take the centerstage and rescue his teammates.

Before entering the ring, Reigns landed a Superman punch followed by a spear on his opponents at Survivor Series. However, a strong resilience by The Brawling Brutes and McIntyre kept Reigns on his toes, who did take a few blows before getting the better off them with series of Superman punches.

The final twist came as Kevin Owens' music popped up and he confronted Reigns before countering his spear with a knee and followed it with a stunner.

The blow left the Head of the Table reeling as he was dragged outside, while The Brawling Brutes stood tall in the ring.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time Owens will feature in WWE WarGames.

