WWE star boasts about being the first man to break Roman Reigns' winning streak

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 14, 2023 05:32 PM IST

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not been pinned for more than 1200 days now.

Roman Reigns is having an invincible run in WWE currently. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has not been pinned for more than 1200 days now. And as Universal Champion, he has completed more than 950 days.

Roman Reigns(Twitter)
Roman Reigns(Twitter)

Amid Reigns' terrific run, star wrestler Xavier Woods has reminded the WWE Universe about having beaten The Tribal Chief earlier. In an interaction with WhatCulture, Woods reminisced his clash against Reigns in November 2021 when he had grabbed a DQ win. But it was later ruled to be a no-contest. The New Day member was asked if he wanted to fight another match againt The Bloodline Chief and Woods answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, very much so. The fact that I won King of the Ring by beating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, while beating a former heavyweight champion in Jinder Mahal, while beating the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor, and then going on to defeat each of The Usos in singles competition, and then be the only man, oh, sorry, because Seth Rollins [did], but we talk about that one and not mine,” said Woods

I’m the first man to break Roman Reigns’ two-year winning streak, but we just don’t talk about it. Why? Tell me why. I don’t understand why we don’t talk about this. I’ve been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game," added Woods.

Meanwhile, the deterrence against The Bloodline is getting built strongly ever since Sami Zayn left the group. Zayn has partnered with Kevin Owens and the two became Undisputed WWE tag team champions by beating the Usos at WrestleMania 39. With the arrival of Matt Riddle and him joining hands with Zayn-Owens, fans might get to see a three-way match against The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Also, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is trying get a rematch against Reigns and that might actually happen sometime in near future.

