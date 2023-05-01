WWE Superstar Carmella stuns fans with pregnancy announcement and breathtaking photoshoot!

In a stunning revelation, beloved WWE superstar Carmella has taken to social media to share some amazing news with her fans – she's pregnant! The thirty-five-year-old wrestler, who is married to WWE commentator Corey Graves, made the joyful announcement this morning and even treated her followers to a breathtaking maternity photoshoot. WWE star Carmella announces pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot. Married to Corey Graves, the wrestler shared the news on social media.(Instagram/carmellawwe)

The seven-picture carousel, gorgeously captured in black and white, showcases Carmella and Corey in a series of heartwarming shots. From adorable moments of togetherness to a sonogram picture and a sweet baby onesie, the album exudes happiness and love. According to Carmella's note, their bundle of joy is due to arrive in November, placing her at approximately three months along. The photo shoot is a testament to Carmella's artistic eye and attention to detail, much like her stunning wedding ceremony.

This pregnancy announcement holds a deeper significance, as Carmella has encountered challenging times on her journey to motherhood. She bravely shared her past struggles, including a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy that led her to the emergency room last year. In a touching social media post, she opened up about her experiences, aiming to break the stigma surrounding pregnancy complications and support others who may be going through similar challenges.

Carmella has been a true powerhouse in the WWE since signing with NXT in 2013. Since her main roster debut in 2016, she has consistently showcased her talent and climbed the ranks of the women's division. Holding multiple titles and capturing the hearts of fans, Carmella has predominantly thrived as a heel. However, the past year has presented more obstacles for her.

Last August, she suffered an injury during a house show, which, combined with her pregnancy struggles, kept her out of action until this January. She made a triumphant return by participating in a high-stakes match at Elimination Chamber, although falling short against Asuka. Shortly after, she formed a new tag team with Chelsea Green, seemingly poised for a prominent role at WrestleMania. Yet, a few weeks prior to the event, she mysteriously vanished from television, replaced by Sonya Deville in the tag team. In retrospect, it now appears evident that her absence was connected to her pregnancy.

Amidst the uncertainty, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Carmella and Corey Graves. This news holds a special place in their hearts, given their previous struggles. Carmella's willingness to share her personal journey and offer support to other women is commendable. We are delighted to celebrate this joyous occasion with her.

While it remains unclear if WWE programming will address Carmella's pregnancy on-air or through commentary with Corey Graves, fans hope that the company finds a way to acknowledge the exciting news. After all, viewers have shared countless moments with the couple over the years, making this announcement a significant milestone in their lives. Stay tuned for more updates on this heartwarming story!