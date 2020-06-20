54% Covid-19 patients recovered in Tamil Nadu, says CM Palaniswami

tamil-nadu

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:09 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that 54 per cent of the Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

After reviewing the Guru Nanak College quarantine centre in Chennai’s Velachery, Edappadi said, “As many as 54 per cent of Covid patients have recovered till date. There are 83 testing centres in the state and Chennai has a facility for 17,500 beds.”

He said that the disease is new and no one has a vaccine for it but the government is putting all efforts to spread awareness about Covid-19.

“As this is a new disease and no medicine has been found. We don’t know how it spreads...we can only take action on treating and helping people recover. The government is constantly creating awareness about Covid-19,” he said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government is planning to increase the number of medical camps to 450.

“We implemented the lockdown announced by the Central government and kept people inside their homes. 300 medical camps have been set up and the state government is planning to increase it to 450,” he said.

He appealed people to follow Covid-19 guidelines properly in order to mitigate the risk of virus.

The state government is planning to increase its testing capacity. “A total of 8.27 lakh samples have been tested so far. We are working to test even more. Corporation and health department are making arrangements for it. Over 30,000 people have been recovered and are back home.”