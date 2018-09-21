File case or face one: Stalin dares TN power minister over alleged inappropriate payments

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said he would file a case against Tamil Nadu electricity minister P Thangamani over alleged inappropriate payments made by the state power utility if the latter fails to file a case against him within a week.

Denying Thangamani’s charge that he was providing wrong information, Stalin told reporters in Chennai that he has provided proof of irregular payment for buying wind power.

Stalin has circulated a purported audit note of TANGEDCO Tirunelvelli region that states about Rs 9.17 crore collected from a consumer for bogus energy allotment made without generation.

The DMK leader further said that the party had first raised the issue of sale of gutkha — a banned tobacco product in the state — in the assembly and later filed a case in Madras high court.

The gutkha case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

According to Stalin, if Thangamani fails to file a case against him as declared earlier for spreading baseless charges within a week, he (Stalin) would file a case in the court against the minister.

