Home / Tamil Nadu / INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male

INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male

On June 1, the vessel repatriated approximately 700 Indians from Colombo in Sri Lanka to Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. This is the third trip to the Maldives by INS Jalashwa.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tuticorin
With this voyage, INS Jalashwa alone has so far repatriated around 2,700 Indians from the Maldives and Sri Lanka under Operation ‘Samudra Setu’.
Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa on Sunday safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday bringing back 700 stranded Indian nationals from Male.

The rescue mission is a part of Operation ‘Samudra Setu’ under the Vande Bharat Mission, which has so far facilitated the evacuation of nearly 2,700 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16.

Under the second phase of the naval repatriation mission, INS Jalashwa with the base at Visakhapatnam would voyage for evacuation in Bandar Abbas (Iran) after Male.

'Good signs': India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
3 terrorists gunned down in J-K's Shopian, operation underway
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Kerala priests don't want shrines to open, say peak of Covid-19 yet to come
Amul pins 'Exit the Dragon' post on its Twitter profile
'They acted as Corona carriers, action justified': Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
