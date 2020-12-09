Madras HC raises querieson the CBI’s state of affairs

tamil-nadu

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday asked how many cases given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) end in acquittals and sought the response from the federal investigating agency on its recruitment policy.

The issue came up when the bench of justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi was hearing another case by the Economic Offences Wing of the state police seeking transfer of investigation into the failure to return ₹300 crore in deposits from the crime branch to CBI.

To this, additional solicitor general Victoria Gowri informed the court that CBI should be brought in only when the case is of national or international ramifications based on a Supreme Court order. The apex order refers to considering CBI’s “limited resources” so that it’s not “flooded with cases”

The court denounced the plea and did not entertain the transfer to the CBI but raised queries to know the state of affairs of CBI. The court said that CBI cannot rely on deputations when it is investigating serious white collar crimes, as deputed officers may not be adequately trained to handle such cases.

To investigate white-collar crimes, especially bank-related or financial offences, the CBI officers should possess relevant qualifications such as ACS, ICWA or CA training. Otherwise, the very purpose of investigation would be defeated, the court said.

“The CBI means it should have a separate recruitment, they should be experts in crime investigations. Deputations are not enough. That is why all the important cases handed over to the CBI ends in acquittal. Don’t depend on deputations from CRPF and CSF. What is the knowledge of these persons in the investigation? That is the reason why most cases investigated by CBI end in acquittal. They lack the investigation skill. They are not trained”, the court remarked during the hearing.

In its order, the bench has also asked the Centre to respond on whether the number of CBI officers should be increased since there is always a clamour for CBI investigation in serious cases. The court observed that since CBI has acquired the credibility of a premier investigation agency, it could investigate more cases if its working strength were increased.

Gowri informed the court that one stream of CBI recruitment is through the Combined Graduate Level Exam conducted by the Centre. She added that more information on the recruitment process can be furnished before the Court if some time were granted.

The justices also questioned why the home ministry cannot allot more funds to CBI so that they are well equipped. The court has adjourned the case till Monday and asked the Centre to respond on a list of queries regarding the CBI.

