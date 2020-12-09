Upset at SC ruling on Chennai-Salem expressway, TN farmers call meeting

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:53 IST

The farmers’ organisations led by All India Kisan Mahasabha (AIKM) from various districts of Tamil Nadu will meet on December 10 to decide the next course of action in the aftermath of the Supreme Court order, upholding the land acquisition notifications for the Chennai-Salem 8-lane 277-km long expressway, overturning the Madras high court judgement.

“At least 30,000 families will be directly impacted because of this project besides loss of thousands of acres of farm lands, forests and damage to the environment and food security,” said A Chandramohan, state secretary of AIKM, which has mobilised farmer groups leading to massive protests on the issue.

AIKM is a constituent of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) that called for the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The national highway project is meant to cut travel time by three hours between Chennai and Salem, the home constituency of chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

The SC decision comes as a setback to farmers from at least five districts including Salem and Dharmapuri, who have resisted the project since its announcement in 2018.

Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M K Stalin stated that Palaniswami should abandon the project and not evade by calling it a Central project. People will teach a lesson to the alliance through their votes, Stalin said, referring to the AIADMK-BJP combine.

The apex court gave its go-ahead for the Rs 10,000-crore project, partially allowing appeals of the central government and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).