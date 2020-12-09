Tamil actor VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room at the age of 29

regional-movies

Tamil actor VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 29.

News agency ANI tweeted, “TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway.”

The News Minute quoted a police official from Nazrathpet station as saying, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.”

Her fans expressed their grief on social media. “We miss you so much #VjChitra akka. Can’t believe that you are not with us. Rest In Peace.. in soul. Lots of prayers and support to your family and to your luvd ones.” Another fan wrote, “Me and mom see her almost everyday on tv. So it feels like a personal loss. She had such a natural charm and grace. Always remember, we never know the personal struggles of someone and shouldnt start speculating. Hope she didnt suffer and is at peace.”

Her final social media update was posted late Tuesday night. She had shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot, and captioned it with a smiling face emoji.

She was known as a popular face on television, having made her name as a host and on the show Pandian Stores.

