e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Tamil actor VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room at the age of 29

Tamil actor VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room at the age of 29

Tamil actor VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
VJ Chitra was best known for appearing in the show Pandian Stores.
VJ Chitra was best known for appearing in the show Pandian Stores.
         

Tamil actor VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai’s Nazrathpet on Wednesday. She was 29.

News agency ANI tweeted, “TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway.”

 

The News Minute quoted a police official from Nazrathpet station as saying, “The hotel manager called the police helpline number 100 about 3.30 am on Wednesday. We are currently investigating the cause of her death.”

Her fans expressed their grief on social media. “We miss you so much #VjChitra akka. Can’t believe that you are not with us. Rest In Peace.. in soul. Lots of prayers and support to your family and to your luvd ones.” Another fan wrote, “Me and mom see her almost everyday on tv. So it feels like a personal loss. She had such a natural charm and grace. Always remember, we never know the personal struggles of someone and shouldnt start speculating. Hope she didnt suffer and is at peace.”

Her final social media update was posted late Tuesday night. She had shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot, and captioned it with a smiling face emoji.

She was known as a popular face on television, having made her name as a host and on the show Pandian Stores.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In