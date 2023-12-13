10 best fridge brands with the most affordable models under 15,000

We all want to invest in the best fridge brand to ensure our groceries remain fresh, our beverages stay chilled, and our culinary adventures thrive. However, the overwhelming array of choices can make the hunt for the ideal refrigerator challenging. Fear not, as we embark on a journey to simplify this quest by presenting a carefully curated list of the best fridge brands, each offering affordable models priced under ₹15,000.

A refrigerator is not just a cooling contraption; it's a cornerstone of convenience in our daily lives. From preserving leftovers to keeping fruits and vegetables crisp, the right fridge can make all the difference. But the market is flooded with options, and navigating through the sea of features and price tags can be bewildering.

Our mission is to guide you through this maze and shed light on the best fridge brands that not only guarantee quality but also come with a budget-friendly price tag. The importance of choosing the right refrigerator goes beyond its chilling capabilities; it's about finding a reliable companion for your kitchen that aligns with your financial plan.

In this guide, we unveil the top 10 picks of affordable fridge models, all priced under ₹15,000, ensuring that you not only get the best value for your money but also elevate the functionality of your kitchen. Join us as we explore the world of refrigeration, breaking down complex features into easy-to-understand insights, making your decision-making process a breeze. Let's embark on this journey together to find the perfect fridge that blends efficiency, affordability, and the seal of the best fridge brands in the market.

Product List

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a testament to the best fridge brand commitment to excellence. This stylish appliance boasts a modern Elegant Inox pattern, blending aesthetics with functionality. With a 183-liter capacity, it's ideal for small families, ensuring ample space for 2 to 3 members.

Rated 3 Stars for energy efficiency, the refrigerator features a Digital Inverter Compressor, guaranteeing powerful cooling while consuming 50% less power. The 1-year comprehensive warranty extends to an impressive 20-year coverage for the compressor. Interior highlights include toughened glass shelves, a vegetable drawer, and an anti-bacterial gasket. Special features like the Fresh Room, Grande Door Design, and Smart Connect Inverter enhance user experience. The stabilizer-free operation, bar handle, and lock & key add convenience. With additional features like Easy Clean Back, Veg Box, and Big Bottle Gaurd, this refrigerator is a versatile addition to any home. The package includes the refrigerator unit, user manual, warranty card, egg tray, and ice tray. Upgrade to reliable and efficient refrigeration with the best fridge brands top-notch model.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Product Dimensions:64D x 53.2W x 118H Centimeters Brand: Samsung Capacity:183 liters Configuration: Freezer-on-Top Colour:Elegant Inox

Pros Cons Long-lasting Performance Single Compartment Efficient Cooling

2.Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, a pinnacle of innovation from the best fridge brand. Perfect for families of 2-3 members, this appliance boasts a 4-star energy rating, ensuring high energy efficiency and cost savings. The Intellisense Inverter Technology, certified by VDE Germany, guarantees 25 years of compressor reliability with a low starting voltage of 95V. Featuring stabilizer-free operations in voltage fluctuations between 95V-300V, this refrigerator offers seamless performance. Brand-specific features like Jumbo Storage, Insulated Capillary Technology, and Quick Chill Zone cater to diverse storage needs. The toughened glass shelves, large vegetable crisper, and anti-bacterial gasket enhance the interior's functionality and hygiene. With a 1-year product warranty and 10-year compressor warranty, this refrigerator is a symbol of durability. Upgrade to top refrigerators with Whirlpool's cutting-edge technology for a reliable and efficient cooling experience.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Product Dimensions:65.1D x 53.5W x 118.8H Centimeters Brand:Whirlpool Capacity:184 liters Configuration:Single Energy Star:4 Star

Pros Cons Inverter Technology Reliability Limited Freezer Capacity Insulated Capillary Technology

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

3. Haier 42 L 5 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator Appliances

Haier 42 L 5 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator is one of the best fridge brand commitment to quality. This direct-cool refrigerator blends economy with style, featuring an external bar handle for convenient access. With a compact 42-liter capacity, it's tailored for bachelor living. Boasting a 5-star energy rating, this mini fridge is a pinnacle of efficiency, ensuring savings without compromising on performance. The manufacturer offers a generous 1-year warranty on the product and a substantial 5-year warranty on the compressor, reflecting confidence in its durability. The stylish recess handle adds a touch of sophistication to this mini fridge, complementing its functionality. Equipped with a slide chiller tray and a 2L bottle guard holder, it combines convenience with versatility. The knob control for temperature adjustments adds an extra layer of ease. Upgrade to a quality fridge that not only saves on energy but also enhances your living space with the Haier 5 Star Mini Bar.

Specifications of Haier 42 L 5 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator Appliances

Product Dimensions:47.5D x 44.5W x 51H Centimeters Brand:Haier Capacity:42 liters Configuration:Single Energy Star:5 Star

Pros Cons Compact Bachelor-Friendly Size Basic Temperature Control Recess Handle Convenience

4. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a masterpiece from the best fridge brand, and one of the recommended brands for reliable cooling solutions. Designed for families of 2-3 members, its 184-liter capacity offers ample storage. The 2-star energy rating ensures efficient performance with a 1-year product warranty and an impressive 10-year compressor warranty. Powered by Intellisense Inverter Technology, certified by VDE Germany, it guarantees 25 years of compressor reliability with a low starting voltage of 95V. The refrigerator operates seamlessly in voltage fluctuations between 95V-300V, eliminating the need for an external stabilizer. Brand-specific features include up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts, easy manual defrosting, and jumbo storage for 3, 2L bottles. Interior highlights feature toughened glass shelves, spill-proof adjustable shelves, and a large vegetable crisper. With dimensions of 60.5 x 53.5 x 118.8 centimeters and a weight of 33.4 kg, it's a compact yet robust addition to your kitchen. Unbox a complete cooling solution with 1 refrigerator, 1 egg tray, 1 ice tray, 1 instruction manual, and 1 key. Trust in the reliability of Whirlpool, one of the recommended brands, for a refrigerator that combines efficiency with durability.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Product Dimensions:60.5D x 53.5W x 118.8H Centimeters Brand:Whirlpool Capacity:184 liters Configuration:Single Door Energy Star:2 Star

Pros Cons Intellisense Inverter Technology Limited Freezer Space Cooling Retention in Outages

5. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a reliable refrigerator from the best fridge brand, perfect for bachelor living. This direct-cool appliance combines economy with style, featuring an external bar handle for easy access. With a 165-liter capacity, including 15 liters of freezer space and 150 liters for fresh food, it meets the needs of individuals. Though rated 1 star for energy efficiency, this refrigerator boasts a 1-year product warranty and an impressive 10-year compressor warranty, reflecting its durability. With non-inverter technology, it ensures straightforward and reliable cooling. The interior features wired shelves, a large vegetable box, and a base stand with a drawer for additional non-refrigerated storage. Special features include stabilizer-free operation, a vegetable box, and the ability to connect to a home inverter. The Diamond Edge Freezing Technology ensures firm ice formation and superior cooling retention. With dimensions of 62x53.10x103.50 cm and a weight of 29 kg, this refrigerator is a compact yet robust addition to your kitchen. Unbox complete cooling satisfaction with 1 refrigerator unit, egg tray, ice tray, user manual, warranty card, and keys. Choose Haier for reliable refrigerators that combine efficiency with durability.

Specifications of Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Product Dimensions:62D x 53.1W x 103.5H Centimeters Brand:Haier Capacity:165 liters Configuration:Freezer-on-Top Energy Star:1 Star

Pros Cons Environmentally Friendly Refrigerant Higher Annual Energy Consumption Long-lasting Warranty (10 years)

Also Read:Mini fridge between ₹5,000 - 15,000: Top 8 compact cooling solutions - Hindustan Times

6. Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology

Godrej 180 L 4 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator is a premium fridge from the best fridge brand. Combining economy with style, this refrigerator boasts a 4-star energy efficiency rating, ensuring cost savings without compromising performance. Ideal for small families, its 180-liter capacity offers ample storage. Enjoy the convenience of Turbo Cooling Technology, providing up to 20% faster ice making and bottle cooling. The refrigerator is not only technologically advanced but also environmentally conscious, thanks to the R600A Refrigerant. The jumbo vegetable tray, with a capacity of 16.44 liters, keeps your veggies farm-fresh for longer. Toughened glass shelves, each with a weight-bearing capacity of up to 150 kg, ensure durability. The largest bottle space in the door, 13.5 liters, provides maximum storage for large bottles. With a 10-year compressor warranty and 1-year comprehensive warranty, this fridge guarantees long-lasting performance. Unbox excellence with 1 refrigerator and a manual. Choose Godrej for a premium fridge that combines style, efficiency, and sustainability in one elegant package.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology

Product Dimensions:66.5D x 57.5W x 119H Centimeters Brand:Godrej Capacity:180 liters Configuration: Freezer-on-Top Energy Star: 4 Star

Pros Cons Environmentally Friendly Refrigerant Higher Annual Energy Consumption Long-lasting Warranty (10 years)

7.Hisense 94 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Hisense 94 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator is a testament to the best fridge brand's commitment to quality. Economical and efficient, this refrigerator boasts a 2-star energy rating, delivering reliable performance while minimizing energy consumption. With a compact 94-liter capacity, it's ideal for smaller spaces. The appliance offers a 1-year product warranty and an impressive 10-year compressor warranty, ensuring long-lasting reliability. The thoughtful design includes a bottle bin for 2-liter bottles, glass shelves, and a fruit/vegetable box for organized storage. The freezer section provides a dedicated space for frozen goods. Customize your cooling experience with the adjustable temperature control knob, allowing flexibility based on seasonal needs or personal preferences. Choose the Hisense 94 L Mini Refrigerator for a small fridge with big space and enduring performance from the best fridge brand.

Specifications of Hisense 94 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator

Product Dimensions:44.8D x 47.5W x 84.2H Centimeters Brand:Hisense Capacity:94 liters Configuration:Internal Freezer Energy Star:3 Star

Pros Cons Organized Storage Options Slightly Lower Energy Efficiency Adjustable Temperature Control

8. Kelvinator 95 Liters 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Kelvinator 95 Liters 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator, a hallmark of reliability from the best fridge brand. This refrigerator prioritizes hygiene with a removable and easy-to-clean door rubber strip, ensuring a pristine interior. Embracing eco-friendliness, it utilizes R600a as a refrigerant gas, safeguarding both you and the environment. Designed for convenience, the refrigerator basket accommodates larger bottles effortlessly, providing flexible storage options. The fixed door gasket and robust door construction guarantee durability and longevity. Opting for hydrocarbon refrigerants, this refrigerator aligns with eco-friendly practices, making it a responsible choice for your home. Experience a blend of functionality, sustainability, and cleanliness with the Kelvinator 95 Liter 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator which is your trusted companion from the best fridge brand. Upgrade your kitchen with confidence, knowing you've chosen a reliable and environmentally conscious appliance.

Specifications of Kelvinator 95 Liters 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator

Product Dimensions:18.3D x 20.5W x 34.8H Centimeters Brand:Kelvinator Capacity:95 liters Configuration:Compact Freezer-on-Top Energy Star:1 Star

Pros Cons Environmentally Friendly Refrigerant (R600a) Manual Defrosting Eco-Friendly Hydrocarbon Refrigerants

9. Voltas Beko 175 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Voltas Beko 175 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an example of innovation from the best fridge brand. With a 1-star energy rating, this refrigerator ensures cost-effective cooling without compromising on performance. Enjoy stabilizer-free operation, providing seamless functionality even in voltage fluctuations. The Fresh BoxTM and FlexLiftTM features enhance storage flexibility, keeping your food fresh and easily accessible. The Chiller compartment adds versatility, perfect for preserving perishables. The refrigerator's interior is thoughtfully designed with adjustable toughened glass shelves for customized storage. Experience peace of mind with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 8-year warranty on the compressor. Choose Voltas Beko for a reliable and efficient cooling solution that embodies the essence of the best fridge brand.

Specifications of Voltas Beko 175 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Product Dimensions: 54.5D x 59.4W x 117.8H Centimeters Brand:Voltas Beko Capacity:175 liters Configuration: Single Energy Star:1 Star

Pros Cons Fresh BoxTM for Preservation Slightly Lower Energy Efficiency Efficient Chiller Compartment

10. Godrej 180 L 3 Star Turbo Cooling Technology,

Godrej 180 L 3 Star Direct Cool Refrigerator is a hallmark of excellence from the best fridge brand. This stylish and economical refrigerator with a 3-star energy rating and 180-liter capacity is tailored for small families, ensuring both efficiency and affordability. The appliance features Turbo Cooling Technology, delivering up to 20% faster ice making and bottle cooling for your convenience. The Jumbo Vegetable Tray, with a capacity of 16.44 liters, keeps your veggies fresh for extended periods. Toughened glass shelves, each with a weight-bearing capacity of 150 kg, offer durability and strength. Designed with sustainability in mind, the refrigerator utilizes R600A Refrigerant, ensuring zero harm to the environment. The largest bottle space in the door, 13.5 liters, provides ample storage for large bottles. With a 10-year compressor warranty and 1-year comprehensive warranty, this refrigerator guarantees long-lasting reliability. Unbox excellence with 1 refrigerator, warranty card, and manual. Choose Godrej for a top-tier, sustainable cooling solution from the best fridge brand.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 3 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, With 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door

Product Dimensions:66.5D x 57.5W x 119H Centimeters Brand:Godrej Capacity:180 liters Configuration:Freezer-on-Top Energy Star:3 Star

Pros Cons Sustainable R600A Refrigerant Limited Storage Capacity 3-Star Energy Efficiency

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Runs on Home Inverter Runs On Solar Energy Anti Bacterial Gasket Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Honey Comb Lock In Technology Stabilizer Free Operation (100V - 300V) IntelliSense Inverter Technology Haier 42 L 5 Star Mini Bar Single Door Refrigerator Appliances 2L bottle guard holder knob control for changing the temperatures hassle free 1 year warranty on product Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Anti Bacterial Gasket Insulated Capillary Technology Auto Connect To Home Inverter Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance Diamond Freezing Technology Large Vegetable Box Large Vegetable Box Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Intelligent elegant efficient Energy efficient compressor Farm freshness up tp 24 days Hisense 94 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator Always Wear Well And Look Great Everything at Your Fingertips 2L Beverage Storage Hisense 94 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator Environmentally Safe Refrigerant Durable Door Construction Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Voltas Beko 175 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Stabilizer-Free Operation Adjustable Glass Shelves Efficient Chiller Compartment Godrej 180 L 3 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, Turbo cooling technology Large storage space Higher energy efficient

Best overall product: Samsung 183 L single door refrigerator

The Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product. With a sleek Elegant Inox design, it's perfect for small families. Its 3-star energy rating and Digital Inverter Compressor ensure efficient cooling while saving power. The 20-year compressor warranty reflects its durability. Special features like Fresh Room and Smart Connect Inverter enhance the user experience. Despite a single compartment, it offers versatile storage with toughened glass shelves and a large vegetable drawer.

Best value for money product: Haier 42 L mini bar refrigerator

For those on a budget, the Haier 42 L Mini Bar Refrigerator is the best value for money. Its compact size suits bachelor living, and the 5-star energy rating ensures savings without compromising performance. The 5-year compressor warranty demonstrates confidence in durability. With a recess handle, slide chiller tray, and 2L bottle guard, it combines convenience with affordability. The basic temperature control is a minor trade-off for the compact, budget-friendly design.

How to choose a fridge under 15000?

Choosing a fridge under 15000 requires balancing needs and features. First, assess your family size. For small families or bachelors, a compact fridge like the Haier 42 L Mini Bar works well. If you need more space, consider the Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator or the Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Refrigerator.

Energy efficiency matters for long-term savings. Look for higher star ratings like the 4-star Whirlpool model or the 5-star Haier Mini Bar. Consider special features like turbo cooling, adjustable shelves, and stabilizer-free operation for added convenience.

Check warranty periods. A longer warranty, like the 10-year compressor warranty on the Whirlpool models, indicates confidence in durability.

Read user reviews for insights into real-world performance. Consider brands known for reliability, like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier. Ultimately, choose a fridge that aligns with your family's needs and offers the best features within your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!