10 best TVs under 15,000: Most affordable picks

In today's fast-paced world, entertainment at home has become more important than ever, and televisions are at the heart of this trend. However, finding a TV that matches both your budget and your expectations can be a challenge. This is where our guide to the 10 best TVs under ₹15,000 comes in, offering you a comprehensive look at the most affordable yet high-quality options available in the market.

tvs under ₹ 15000

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The realm of best TVs under ₹15,000 is surprisingly diverse, catering to a range of preferences from basic models to more advanced, feature-rich sets. These budget TVs don't just offer an economical price point; they also come equipped with a variety of features that were once only found in higher-end models. This includes everything from smart connectivity options to impressive display technologies, ensuring that even at a lower price point, your viewing experience is not compromised.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Our selection of the best cheap TV models stands out not just for their price, but also for their performance. We've meticulously researched and compiled a list of TVs that offer the best balance between cost and quality, ensuring that you don't have to navigate the overwhelming sea of options alone. Whether you're looking for a TV for your living room, bedroom, or even a compact model for a small space, our list of the top TVs under ₹15,000 has something for everyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, these economic TV models are more than just a stopgap solution; they're a testament to how technology has evolved to make quality entertainment accessible to all. With features like HD displays, smart functionality, and user-friendly interfaces, these TVs are designed to enhance your viewing experience without putting a strain on your wallet.

As you delve into our curated list of the best TVs under ₹15,000, you'll find that compromising on cost doesn't necessarily mean compromising on quality. Stay tuned as we unveil our top picks, each promising to be a valuable addition to your home entertainment setup.

Also read: Amazon's 2023 sale: Brighten your space with 32-inch TV deals

1. Hyundai 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY32ECY1W (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hyundai 32-inch Smart LED TV packs a vibrant HD-ready display and smart features into an affordable package. Its A+ grade DLED panel delivers bright, crisp visuals from wide viewing angles, while the 60Hz refresh rate keeps motion smooth. Connectivity options like dual HDMI ports, USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi allow you to stream from devices and apps, while the 20W speakers provide decent audio.

Under the hood, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage power Android 9 OS, giving you access to apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and more right on the TV. Add a stylish touch to your living space with this smart Hyundai TV that delivers big on features at an accessible price.

Specifications of Hyundai 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY32ECY1W (Black):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 32-inch HD Ready

Panel: A+ grade DLED

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Connectivity: Dual HDMI ports, USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi

Audio: 20W speakers

RAM/Storage: 1GB RAM, 8GB storage

OS: Android 9

Apps: Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, etc.

Pros Cons A+ grade DLED panel for bright visuals Limited to HD-ready resolution, not full HD Built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options (HDMI, USB) May have limited app compatibility due to Android 9 OS 20W speakers and Android 9 with access to various apps

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acer 32-inch smart TV packs cinematic performance into a sleek frame. The full HD resolution and wide colour gamut deliver brilliant colours that pop, while the wide 178-degree viewing angle means everyone gets an immersive show from any seat in the house. Powered by Android TV, this Acer has all the smarts to keep up with your streaming needs.

Access your favourite apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video with the press of a button on the voice-enabled remote. You'll also enjoy features like built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and 24 watts of sound powered by Dolby Audio. The 1.5 GB of RAM and 8GB of storage keep apps snappy and responsive, while the quad-core processor ensures smooth streaming and gaming. With a comprehensive warranty and easy returns, this smart TV delivers huge entertainment value in a compact design.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 32-inch Full HD

Viewing Angle: 178-degree

Smart Features: Android TV, Chromecast built-in, Voice-enabled remote

Audio: 24 watts, Dolby Audio

RAM/Storage: 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage

Processor: Quad-core

Connectivity: Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Full HD resolution with wide color gamut Sound output may be insufficient for larger rooms Voice-enabled remote and built-in Chromecast Limited RAM (1.5GB) could affect multitasking performance 24 watts of sound with Dolby Audio

3. Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD32D1M18 (Black) (2021 Model)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 32-inch LED screen delivers crisp HD resolution and wide 178-degree viewing angles for a clear picture from any seat in the room. Powered by Android 9, this TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right out of the box. The 8GB of RAM and 1GB GPU ensure smooth navigation between apps and menus, while the dual HDMI and USB ports let you easily connect your devices.

The integrated 20W speakers provide decent audio, but you can also plug your headphones into the dedicated 3 mm audio jack. All in all, this TV gives you smart functionality and essential connectivity in an affordable, compact size - making it a great option for smaller spaces that don't sacrifice on features.

Specifications of Huidi 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD32D1M18 (Black) (2021 Model):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 32-inch HD Ready, 178-degree viewing angle

OS: Android 9

Streaming Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+

RAM/GPU: 8GB RAM, 1GB GPU

Connectivity: Dual HDMI, USB ports, 3.5mm audio jack

Audio: 20W speakers

Pros Cons Access to streaming apps with Android 9 HD Ready resolution is not as sharp as Full HD Dual HDMI and USB ports for connectivity 20W speakers may not provide a rich audio experience 1GB GPU for smooth app navigation

4. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

This affordably priced frameless 32-inch LED smart TV lets you enjoy crystal clear HD picture quality from a slim, space saving design. The wide 178 degree viewing angle means picture clarity remains high even from the sides. Connect your devices wirelessly with dual band Wi-Fi and cast content from your smartphone or tablet directly to the big screen with screen mirroring.

The powerful 20 watt stereo speakers deliver immersive sound while the easy-to-navigate Android software interface gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps right out of the box. With built-in USB and HDMI ports, you can also connect external hard drives and devices. Plus, the 1-year warranty provides peace of mind for years of entertainment and enjoyment.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD Ready, frameless design, 178-degree viewing angle

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, screen mirroring

Audio: 20 watt stereo speakers

OS: Android

Ports: USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Frameless design for a sleek look HD Ready resolution may not be as clear as Full HD Screen mirroring and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity Sound quality might need enhancement for immersive experience Easy-to-navigate Android interface

5. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black)

The 32-inch MI smart TV puts all the entertainment you love right at your fingertips. The built-in Google TV platform offers easy access to live TV, YouTube, Netflix, and over 7,000 apps, with voice control via the Google Assistant. With dual-band Wi-Fi and Chromecast, you can stream, control, and cast from your favorite apps directly to the big screen.

The HD resolution and vivid picture engine deliver sharp, clear images while the 20 watt speakers and Dolby Audio provide surround sound for an immersive viewing experience. The slim design, multiple HDMI ports, and 1-year warranty ensure this TV fits seamlessly into your media setup and serves you well for years.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD Ready

Smart Features: Google TV platform, voice control via Google Assistant

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Chromecast

Audio: 20 watt speakers, Dolby Audio

Ports: Multiple HDMI

Pros Cons Built-in Google TV platform with voice control HD Ready resolution may not match the clarity of Full HD displays Dual-band Wi-Fi and Chromecast built-in Limited sound output from 20W speakers Sleek design with multiple HDMI ports

6. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

This Redmi 32-inch smart TV packs a punch of features into its slim frame. Powered by Fire OS 7, you get access to over 12,000 apps, including favorites like Netflix, Prime Video, and Amazon Music. The Alexa voice remote lets you easily search content, control smart home devices, and get answers—just by using your voice. Plus, the HD-ready resolution and vivid picture engine deliver crystal clear visuals, while Dolby Audio and DTS sound ensure an immersive entertainment experience.

With dual USB ports, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and HDMI inputs, connecting all your devices is a snap. And the wall or table mount options give you flexibility on where to place this smart TV within your home. All told, you get a feature-rich smart TV in a compact design that delivers big on performance and value.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black):

OS: Fire OS 7

Apps: Access to over 12,000 apps, including Netflix, Prime Video

Remote: Alexa voice remote

Display: 32-inch HD Ready

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS sound

Connectivity: Dual USB ports, Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Fire OS 7 with access to numerous apps HD Ready resolution doesn't offer the clarity of Full HD Alexa voice remote for convenient control Sound output may be basic for some users Multiple connectivity options including USB, Bluetooth, and HDMI

7. Dyanora 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart Certified Android LED TV DY-LD32H1S (Black) (2023 Model)

The Dyanora 32-inch Smart TV delivers crisp HD resolution, vivid colours and 178-degree wide viewing angles for an immersive experience that feels bigger than its size. Powered by Android 11, it comes loaded with apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar right out of the box. A 30-watt speaker system with virtual surround sound provides room-filling audio, while dual HDMI ports and USB ports make it easy to connect devices. The smart features, performance and compact design make this an ideal TV for smaller spaces like kitchens, home offices and kids' rooms.

Specifications of Dyanora 80cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart Certified Android LED TV DY-LD32H1S (Black) (2023 Model):

Display: 32-inch HD Ready, 178-degree viewing angle

OS: Android 11

Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Audio: 30-watt speaker system, virtual surround sound

Ports: Dual HDMI, USB

Pros Cons Android 11 with a variety of pre-loaded apps HD Ready resolution limits picture clarity 30-watt speaker system with virtual surround sound Limited to 32-inch size, may not suit larger rooms Wide 178-degree viewing angle

8. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

The 32-inch HD LED display of this Samsung TV brings your favorite shows and movies to vivid life with PurColor technology for accurate colors and Mega Contrast for deep blacks. The slim bezel design keeps the focus on the picture while an embedded quad-core processor powers the Tizen Smart TV platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix and Zee5 right from the home screen. The two HDMI ports let you connect set-top boxes and game consoles while the USB port offers expandable storage. 20 Watts of audio power and Dolby Digital Plus sound ensure you hear every word and melody clearly. A giant entertainment experience in a surprisingly compact package.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black):

Display: 32-inch HD LED, PurColor technology, Mega Contrast

Design: Slim bezel

Processor: Quad-core

Smart TV: Tizen platform

Ports: Two HDMI, USB

Audio: 20 Watts, Dolby Digital Plus

Pros Cons PurColor technology for accurate colors HD Ready resolution is not as detailed as Full HD Tizen Smart TV platform with quick app access Audio power might be less immersive for certain content Slim bezel design with a quad-core processor

Also read: Top choices for 32 inch LED TV to explore in the year 2023

9. Dyanora Sigma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD32H4S (Black) (2022 Model)

The Dyanora Sigma 80 cm LED TV unleashes cinematic visuals and vibrant colours from its A+ grade panel, while Coolita 2. OS powers a smart TV experience that goes beyond the norm. Dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in apps like YouTube and Prime Video, and multiple HDMI ports make it a versatile entertainment hub, while 30 watts of surround sound immerse you in your favourite shows and movies.

The 178 degree viewing angle means the whole family can gather around and enjoy the crisp 1366 x 768 resolution images without distortion from any seat in the room. All wrapped up in a stylish yet functional design, this LED TV proves big things really do come in small packages.

Specifications of Dyanora Sigma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD32H4S (Black) (2022 Model):

Display: 32-inch HD Ready, A+ grade panel, 178-degree viewing angle

OS: Coolita 2.0

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI ports

Audio: 30 watts of surround sound

Resolution: 1366 x 768

Pros Cons A+ grade panel for vibrant colors HD Ready resolution, not Full HD Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports Sound output of 30 watts might be less for larger spaces Coolita 2.0 OS with built-in apps

10. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

This OnePlus smart TV packs serious power into a sleek, bezel-less design. The 32-inch HD-ready LED display delivers sharp images and vibrant colours, while the 20W Dolby Audio speakers provide room-filling sound. The Android TV 9. operating system means you get access to thousands of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video from the Google Play Store.

Google Assistant is built in so you can control your TV and smart home with just your voice. The two HDMI ports let you connect set top boxes, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles, while the dual USB ports are perfect for streaming media from external hard drives. The OnePlus Connect feature allows you to control compatible OnePlus devices with your TV remote.

Specifications of OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD-ready LED, bezel-less design

Audio: 20W Dolby Audio speakers

OS: Android TV 9.0

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Google Play Store access

Ports: Two HDMI, dual USB

Connectivity: OnePlus Connect feature

Pros Cons 20W Dolby Audio speakers for quality sound HD Ready display lacks the clarity of Full HD Android TV 9.0 with access to thousands of apps Bezel-less design might be fragile for some settings Google Assistant built-in for voice control

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hyundai 32" HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY32ECY1W A+ grade DLED panel Multiple connectivity options Android 9 OS with popular app access Acer 32" I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL Full HD resolution with wide color gamut Voice-enabled remote and Chromecast 24 watts Dolby Audio sound Huidi 32" HD Ready Smart LED TV HD32D1M18 178-degree viewing angle HD Ready display Android 9 with streaming app access Dual HDMI and USB connectivity VW 32" Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S Frameless design Screen mirroring capability Android interface with smart features MI 32" A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN Google TV platform with voice control Chromecast and dual-band Wi-Fi Sleek design with multiple HDMI ports Redmi 32" F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Fire OS 7 with extensive app library Alexa voice remote control HD Ready display with Dolby Audio Dyanora 32" HD Ready Smart Android LED TV DY-LD32H1S Android 11 OS with app preloads 30-watt speaker system with virtual surround sound 178-degree wide viewing angle Samsung 32" Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL PurColor technology for enhanced colors Tizen Smart TV platform Slim bezel design with a quad-core processor Dyanora Sigma 32" HD Ready Smart LED TV DY-LD32H4S A+ grade panel for vibrant colors Coolita 2.0 OS with built-in apps Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports OnePlus 32" Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 Bezel-less HD-ready LED display Android TV 9.0 with Google Assistant 20W Dolby Audio speakers

Best overall product

Among the TVs under ₹15000, the Acer 32" I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL stands out as the best overall product. This budget TV combines a high-definition display with a wide colour gamut, ensuring vibrant and crisp visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Its user-friendly interface, powered by Android TV, offers easy access to a vast array of streaming services and apps, making it an ideal choice for the modern consumer. Additionally, the inclusion of a voice-enabled remote and built-in Chromecast enhances its usability, allowing for seamless integration with other smart devices.

The impressive 24 watts Dolby Audio sound system ensures that the audio quality matches the visual excellence. With these features, the Acer 32-inch model not only fits the criteria for affordable TVs but also exceeds expectations in performance and convenience, making it a top choice in its price range.

Best value for money

The Hyundai 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV SMTHY32ECY1W emerges as the best value for money among TVs under ₹15,000. This economic TV model strikes an impressive balance between affordability and functionality. Its A+ grade DLED panel ensures bright and crisp visuals, making it a standout feature in this price range.

Furthermore, the inclusion of smart capabilities like built-in Wi-Fi and access to various streaming apps through Android 9 OS adds significant value, usually found in higher-priced models. With dual HDMI ports and USB ports, it offers ample connectivity options, catering to diverse entertainment needs. The 20W speakers provide decent audio quality, enhancing the overall viewing experience. The Hyundai 32-inch Smart LED TV not only meets budget constraints but also delivers a feature-rich experience, making it an ideal choice for consumers seeking quality and affordability in their TV purchase.

How to buy the best TV under ₹ 15,000?

When looking to buy the best TV under ₹15,000, it's essential to prioritize key features that align with your entertainment needs. First, focus on the display quality. Look for an HD Ready or Full HD panel, as they offer clear and vibrant picture quality. An A+ grade panel is a bonus for better colour accuracy and viewing angles. Secondly, consider the smart features. In this budget, TVs offering access to popular streaming apps and built-in Wi-Fi are increasingly common. Opt for a model with a user-friendly interface and reliable software support, like Android TV, to enhance your viewing experience.

Thirdly, don't overlook connectivity options. Ensure the TV has enough HDMI and USB ports to accommodate your devices, like gaming consoles and set-top boxes. Lastly, factor in audio performance. A TV with decent built-in speakers will save you the additional expense of external sound systems. By carefully assessing these aspects, you can find an affordable TV model that doesn't compromise on quality or features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!