11 free PC games to arrive on Prime Gaming this September: Here’s how to claim them now

Amazon Prime Gaming has unveiled its lineup of free PC games for September 2025. Starting September 4, subscribers with linked Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts can claim three of the month’s 11 titles at no extra cost. Among the first batch, Sid Meier's Civilization 4: The Complete Edition stands out, offering the base game along with all three expansions. Prime Gaming has revealed September 2025 free PC games, including strategy, RPG, and indie titles for subscribers.

Prime Gaming’s monthly free games can be launched through the Amazon Games app on Windows 10 and 11. Some titles are also accessible via GOG codes or by connecting a Twitch account to the Epic Games Store. An active Amazon Prime subscription, which starts at $14.99 per month, is required to claim each game before the offer expires. The August rotation included titles such as Thief: Definitive Edition, FATE: The Traitor Soul, and Civilization 3 Complete.

For September, subscribers can immediately access:

Civilization 4: The Complete Edition (GOG)

The Complete Edition (GOG) Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series (GOG)

Into The Breach (Epic Games Store)

Fans of strategy games can explore Civilization 4 for empire-building, while Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series delivers a first-person RPG experience set in a world inspired by Ancient Egypt. Into The Breach, a turn-based strategy game by Subset Games, offers tactical challenges similar to their earlier hit, FTL: Faster Than Light.

The next set of games becomes available on September 11, including Afterimage, a 2D action Metroidvania title with non-linear gameplay, as well as Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Tower of Time, and Subterrain: Mines of Titan. On September 18, subscribers can claim Residual and FATE: The Cursed King through GOG codes. The final batch, arriving September 25, features Mystical Riddles: Ghostly Park Collector’s Edition and Pixel Cafe.