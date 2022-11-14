'$13 million a year...': Musk's big claim on food service at Twitter HQ

Ever since Twitter has been taken over by billionaire Elon Musk, the micro-blogging website seems to be caught in tumultuous time with lingering uncertainties. Not a single day passes without Twitter making headlines, most of the times for unpleasant reasons. Now a row has erupted on the allegations that the new owner wants employees to pay for their meal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter employees till now can have free lunch at the office cafeteria. However, The New York Times in its report claimed that Musk plans to make employees pay for lunch — which had been free — at the company cafeteria.

Elon Musk contended the claim on Twitter. He wrote, “Especially bizarre given that almost no one came to the office. Estimated cost per lunch served in past 12 months is >$400.”

However, in no time, Twitter was a flood with accusations and counter claims. A user who, according to her bio, was an ex-employee of Twitter wrote, “This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for Elon Musk. For breakfast & lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work through lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response, Musk rebutted the accusation, stating that the company spends a huge amount to prepare food, but there is a low turnout of employees resulting in wastage of resources. He wrote, “False. Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building.”

ALSO READ: Now, Elon Musk’s apology for ‘super slow’ Twitter; and a new feature for firms

Notably, Elon Musk in another tweet told Twitter employees that those who can come to the office must not do work from home. He wrote: “… Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}