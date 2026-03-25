1.5 Ton 3-star ACs in March: 7 Options buyers are comparing right now

Summer demand for air conditioners is rising, and many buyers are comparing models before making a purchase. A 1.5-ton 3-star inverter AC remains a common choice for standard bedrooms. It suits rooms up to around 180 sq ft and offers steady cooling without pushing power usage too high. Compared to 5-star models, the upfront cost stays lower. For users who run the AC for limited hours or mainly at night, the savings gap in electricity bills may not justify a higher-priced model. Here are 1.5-ton 3-star ACs to consider in March for home cooling needs and usage. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less Here are some 1.5 ton 3 star ACs you can consider this month.

This model from Voltas supports cooling for rooms up to 150 sq ft with a capacity of 4700W. It uses R32 refrigerant and copper coils. The AC includes a 4-in-1 adjustable mode that lets users change capacity based on need. It also has an anti-dust filter and supports operation between 110V and 285V. Indoor noise stays within 32–43dB. The unit offers self-diagnosis and standard warranty coverage on the product, PCB, and compressor.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 110-285V Noise Level 32-43 dB Room Size Up to 150 sq ft Reasons to buy Flexible 4-in-1 cooling modes Anti-dust filter for clean air Quiet operation Wide voltage support Reason to avoid Basic features only

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users like the fast cooling and low noise in small rooms. Many praise its energy savings during peak summer. A few mention slower cooling in very humid areas. Why choose this product? Pick this for simple, reliable cooling in medium rooms. Great if you want steady performance without fancy extras.

2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This AC delivers 5000W cooling and suits rooms between 110 and 160 sq ft. It uses a copper condenser and R32 refrigerant. The Xpandable+ feature adjusts cooling output based on load. It includes 4-way air swing and FrostWash cleaning support. The unit operates at around 34dB noise. It also includes auto-restart with memory and dust filtration. Warranty coverage extends to the product, PCB, and compressor.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 150-520V Noise Level 34 dB Room Size 110-160 sq ft Reasons to buy Even air flow from 4-way swing Self-cleaning tech Smart power adjustment Very quiet Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the uniform cooling and clean air feel. Cooling speed impresses in hot weather. Some note installation delays. Why choose this product? Go for this if even cooling and easy maintenance matter. Suit homes with kids or allergy concerns.

Godrej offers a 5000W cooling capacity AC designed for rooms up to 150 sq ft. It supports 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing users to adjust output from 40% to 110%. The AC includes a dehumidifier mode and a self-clean function. It runs on R32 refrigerant and a copper condenser. Voltage support ranges from 95V to 290V. Noise levels can go as low as 32dB. The model also includes dust filters and warranty coverage on major components.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 95-290V Noise Level 32 dB Room Size 110-150 sq ft Reasons to buy 5 cooling speed options Removes extra moisture Self-clean feature Power surge protection Reason to avoid Limited air throw

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People enjoy adjustable cooling on different days. Dehumidify mode helps in rains. Occasional service complaints. Why choose this product? Ideal for variable weather. Choose if you like tweaking settings for comfort.

This Panasonic AC supports 5000W cooling for rooms up to 165 sq ft. It includes WiFi support for app-based control. The 7-in-1 convertible feature allows flexible usage. The unit includes a dust filter and air purification support through nanoe-G. It also features AI-based operation with memory settings. The AC works across a wide voltage range and runs at around 34dB noise. Warranty coverage includes compressor support for long-term use.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser Copper Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 150-520V Noise Level 34 dB Room Size 110-165 sq ft Reasons to buy Strong dust filter Air purifier built-in Many cooling levels Smart controls Reason to avoid App setup tricky

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users rave about dust-free air and quick chill. AI adapts well to rooms. Battery drain on the remote is noted by some. Why choose this product? Best for polluted cities. Select if clean breathing air is key.

The Lloyd AC provides 5000W cooling and fits rooms between 110 and 150 sq ft. It includes 5-in-1 convertible modes and uses a copper condenser. The unit features an anti-viral dust filter and a turbo cooling option. It supports voltage operation between 100V and 280V. Noise levels remain close to 34dB. The AC also includes self-diagnosis and a warranty on key parts.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 100-280V Noise Level 34 dB Room Size 110-150 sq ft Reasons to buy Anti-viral filter Golden fin coating Fast turbo cool Stable in voltage dips Reason to avoid The design looks plain

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Cooling power satisfies most. Filters help families. Noise is low at night. Why choose this product? Good for health-focused homes. Buy for strong basics at a fair price.

Carrier offers a 5000W cooling AC with Flexicool 6-in-1 modes. It allows users to adjust capacity from 40% to 110%. The unit includes PM2.5 and HD filters for air cleaning. It operates with a built-in stabiliser and supports 4-way swing. Noise levels can go down to 32dB. The AC also includes auto-clean and diagnostic features, along with a warranty on the compressor and PCB.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser Copper Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 150-280V Noise Level 32 dB Room Size 110-150 sq ft Reasons to buy 6 flexible modes PM 2.5 filter Auto clean Wide air swing Reason to avoid Remote small

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Flex modes praised for savings. The air feels fresh. Cools large spaces fast. Why choose this product Perfect for big rooms. Choose for all-season flexibility.

This Sharp AC is built for rooms up to 150 sq ft with 5000W cooling. It uses R32 refrigerant and a copper condenser. The model supports multiple cooling modes and includes Plasmacluster ion technology for air cleaning. It also offers self-cleaning and jet airflow support. The unit works within a wide voltage range and maintains noise levels around 34dB. Warranty covers major components for long-term use.

Specifications Star Rating 3 Star Condenser 100% Copper Anti-Corrosive Refrigerant R32 Voltage Range 150-265V Noise Level 34 dB Room Size 110-150 sq ft Reasons to buy Ion air purifier Rust-proof build 6 cooling options Strong air jet Reason to avoid Lesser-known service net

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The purifier reduces smells well. Cools evenly. Durable in humidity. Why choose this product? Suits coastal areas. Opt for pure, tough cooling. Factors to Consider Before Buying a 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Room size match: Ensure the AC covers 110-165 sq ft effectively without overworking; larger rooms need stronger air throw. Power stability: Pick wide voltage range (100-520V) models to handle Indian grid fluctuations and avoid extra stabilisers. Air quality needs: Look for dust, anti-viral, or ion filters if living in dusty/polluted areas for healthier indoor air. Noise tolerance: Check indoor noise under 35dB for bedrooms; quiet units suit light sleepers. Convertible flexibility: More modes (4-7-in-1) let you adjust cooling/power for varying heat or occupancy. Long-term costs: Factor warranties (5-10 years), energy savings from ISEER 3.8+, and service network availability. Top 3 Features of the Best 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACs

AC Model Cooling Modes Key Filter Voltage Range Voltas 183V Vectra 4-in-1 Anti-dust 110-285V Hitachi RAS.D318PCCIBS Xpandable+ Ice Clean 150-520V Godrej SIC 18NTC3 5-in-1 Anti-dust 95-290V Panasonic CS/CU-SU18BKY3W 7-in-1 DustBuster + nanoe-G 150-520V Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC 5-in-1 Anti-viral+ 100-280V Carrier Gxi CAI18EE3R36F0 6-in-1 Flexicool HD & PM 2.5 150-280V Sharp AHSI18V3BGC 6-in-1 Plasmacluster ions 150-265V