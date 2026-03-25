1.5 Ton 3-star ACs in March: 7 Options buyers are comparing right now
Looking for a 1.5-ton 3-star AC this March? Here are options that match room size, usage needs, and help manage power bills easily.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)View Details
₹32,999
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty,AI Powered, 5 in1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, AC 1.5T SIC 18NTC3 WZE 3S,White)View Details
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,New Star rated,White)View Details
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Summer demand for air conditioners is rising, and many buyers are comparing models before making a purchase. A 1.5-ton 3-star inverter AC remains a common choice for standard bedrooms. It suits rooms up to around 180 sq ft and offers steady cooling without pushing power usage too high. Compared to 5-star models, the upfront cost stays lower. For users who run the AC for limited hours or mainly at night, the savings gap in electricity bills may not justify a higher-priced model.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
Here are some 1.5 ton 3 star ACs you can consider this month.
1. Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC
This model from Voltas supports cooling for rooms up to 150 sq ft with a capacity of 4700W. It uses R32 refrigerant and copper coils. The AC includes a 4-in-1 adjustable mode that lets users change capacity based on need. It also has an anti-dust filter and supports operation between 110V and 285V. Indoor noise stays within 32–43dB. The unit offers self-diagnosis and standard warranty coverage on the product, PCB, and compressor.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Flexible 4-in-1 cooling modes
Anti-dust filter for clean air
Quiet operation
Wide voltage support
Reason to avoid
Basic features only
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like the fast cooling and low noise in small rooms. Many praise its energy savings during peak summer. A few mention slower cooling in very humid areas.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for simple, reliable cooling in medium rooms. Great if you want steady performance without fancy extras.
2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC
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This AC delivers 5000W cooling and suits rooms between 110 and 160 sq ft. It uses a copper condenser and R32 refrigerant. The Xpandable+ feature adjusts cooling output based on load. It includes 4-way air swing and FrostWash cleaning support. The unit operates at around 34dB noise. It also includes auto-restart with memory and dust filtration. Warranty coverage extends to the product, PCB, and compressor.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Even air flow from 4-way swing
Self-cleaning tech
Smart power adjustment
Very quiet
Reason to avoid
Higher upfront cost
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the uniform cooling and clean air feel. Cooling speed impresses in hot weather. Some note installation delays.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if even cooling and easy maintenance matter. Suit homes with kids or allergy concerns.
3. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC
Godrej offers a 5000W cooling capacity AC designed for rooms up to 150 sq ft. It supports 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing users to adjust output from 40% to 110%. The AC includes a dehumidifier mode and a self-clean function. It runs on R32 refrigerant and a copper condenser. Voltage support ranges from 95V to 290V. Noise levels can go as low as 32dB. The model also includes dust filters and warranty coverage on major components.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
5 cooling speed options
Removes extra moisture
Self-clean feature
Power surge protection
Reason to avoid
Limited air throw
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People enjoy adjustable cooling on different days. Dehumidify mode helps in rains. Occasional service complaints.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for variable weather. Choose if you like tweaking settings for comfort.
4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC
This Panasonic AC supports 5000W cooling for rooms up to 165 sq ft. It includes WiFi support for app-based control. The 7-in-1 convertible feature allows flexible usage. The unit includes a dust filter and air purification support through nanoe-G. It also features AI-based operation with memory settings. The AC works across a wide voltage range and runs at around 34dB noise. Warranty coverage includes compressor support for long-term use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong dust filter
Air purifier built-in
Many cooling levels
Smart controls
Reason to avoid
App setup tricky
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users rave about dust-free air and quick chill. AI adapts well to rooms. Battery drain on the remote is noted by some.
Why choose this product?
Best for polluted cities. Select if clean breathing air is key.
5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Lloyd AC provides 5000W cooling and fits rooms between 110 and 150 sq ft. It includes 5-in-1 convertible modes and uses a copper condenser. The unit features an anti-viral dust filter and a turbo cooling option. It supports voltage operation between 100V and 280V. Noise levels remain close to 34dB. The AC also includes self-diagnosis and a warranty on key parts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Anti-viral filter
Golden fin coating
Fast turbo cool
Stable in voltage dips
Reason to avoid
The design looks plain
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Cooling power satisfies most. Filters help families. Noise is low at night.
Why choose this product?
Good for health-focused homes. Buy for strong basics at a fair price.
6. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC
Carrier offers a 5000W cooling AC with Flexicool 6-in-1 modes. It allows users to adjust capacity from 40% to 110%. The unit includes PM2.5 and HD filters for air cleaning. It operates with a built-in stabiliser and supports 4-way swing. Noise levels can go down to 32dB. The AC also includes auto-clean and diagnostic features, along with a warranty on the compressor and PCB.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
6 flexible modes
PM 2.5 filter
Auto clean
Wide air swing
Reason to avoid
Remote small
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Flex modes praised for savings. The air feels fresh. Cools large spaces fast.
Why choose this product
Perfect for big rooms. Choose for all-season flexibility.
7. Sharp 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC
This Sharp AC is built for rooms up to 150 sq ft with 5000W cooling. It uses R32 refrigerant and a copper condenser. The model supports multiple cooling modes and includes Plasmacluster ion technology for air cleaning. It also offers self-cleaning and jet airflow support. The unit works within a wide voltage range and maintains noise levels around 34dB. Warranty covers major components for long-term use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ion air purifier
Rust-proof build
6 cooling options
Strong air jet
Reason to avoid
Lesser-known service net
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
The purifier reduces smells well. Cools evenly. Durable in humidity.
Why choose this product?
Suits coastal areas. Opt for pure, tough cooling.
Factors to Consider Before Buying a 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Room size match: Ensure the AC covers 110-165 sq ft effectively without overworking; larger rooms need stronger air throw.
Power stability: Pick wide voltage range (100-520V) models to handle Indian grid fluctuations and avoid extra stabilisers.
Air quality needs: Look for dust, anti-viral, or ion filters if living in dusty/polluted areas for healthier indoor air.
Noise tolerance: Check indoor noise under 35dB for bedrooms; quiet units suit light sleepers.
Convertible flexibility: More modes (4-7-in-1) let you adjust cooling/power for varying heat or occupancy.
Long-term costs: Factor warranties (5-10 years), energy savings from ISEER 3.8+, and service network availability.
Top 3 Features of the Best 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACs
|AC Model
|Cooling Modes
|Key Filter
|Voltage Range
|Voltas 183V Vectra
|4-in-1
|Anti-dust
|110-285V
|Hitachi RAS.D318PCCIBS
|Xpandable+
|Ice Clean
|150-520V
|Godrej SIC 18NTC3
|5-in-1
|Anti-dust
|95-290V
|Panasonic CS/CU-SU18BKY3W
|7-in-1
|DustBuster + nanoe-G
|150-520V
|Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC
|5-in-1
|Anti-viral+
|100-280V
|Carrier Gxi CAI18EE3R36F0
|6-in-1 Flexicool
|HD & PM 2.5
|150-280V
|Sharp AHSI18V3BGC
|6-in-1
|Plasmacluster ions
|150-265V
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More