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    1.5 Ton 3-star ACs in March: 7 Options buyers are comparing right now

    Looking for a 1.5-ton 3-star AC this March? Here are options that match room size, usage needs, and help manage power bills easily.

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)View Details...

    ₹32,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty,AI Powered, 5 in1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, AC 1.5T SIC 18NTC3 WZE 3S,White)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,New Star rated,White)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Summer demand for air conditioners is rising, and many buyers are comparing models before making a purchase. A 1.5-ton 3-star inverter AC remains a common choice for standard bedrooms. It suits rooms up to around 180 sq ft and offers steady cooling without pushing power usage too high. Compared to 5-star models, the upfront cost stays lower. For users who run the AC for limited hours or mainly at night, the savings gap in electricity bills may not justify a higher-priced model.

    Here are 1.5-ton 3-star ACs to consider in March for home cooling needs and usage.
    Here are 1.5-ton 3-star ACs to consider in March for home cooling needs and usage.
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Read moreRead less

    Here are some 1.5 ton 3 star ACs you can consider this month.

    This model from Voltas supports cooling for rooms up to 150 sq ft with a capacity of 4700W. It uses R32 refrigerant and copper coils. The AC includes a 4-in-1 adjustable mode that lets users change capacity based on need. It also has an anti-dust filter and supports operation between 110V and 285V. Indoor noise stays within 32–43dB. The unit offers self-diagnosis and standard warranty coverage on the product, PCB, and compressor.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    100% Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    110-285V
    Noise Level
    32-43 dB
    Room Size
    Up to 150 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Flexible 4-in-1 cooling modes

    ...

    Anti-dust filter for clean air

    ...

    Quiet operation

    ...

    Wide voltage support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Basic features only

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users like the fast cooling and low noise in small rooms. Many praise its energy savings during peak summer. A few mention slower cooling in very humid areas.

    Why choose this product?

    Pick this for simple, reliable cooling in medium rooms. Great if you want steady performance without fancy extras.

    2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC

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    This AC delivers 5000W cooling and suits rooms between 110 and 160 sq ft. It uses a copper condenser and R32 refrigerant. The Xpandable+ feature adjusts cooling output based on load. It includes 4-way air swing and FrostWash cleaning support. The unit operates at around 34dB noise. It also includes auto-restart with memory and dust filtration. Warranty coverage extends to the product, PCB, and compressor.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    100% Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    150-520V
    Noise Level
    34 dB
    Room Size
    110-160 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Even air flow from 4-way swing

    ...

    Self-cleaning tech

    ...

    Smart power adjustment

    ...

    Very quiet

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher upfront cost

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers love the uniform cooling and clean air feel. Cooling speed impresses in hot weather. Some note installation delays.

    Why choose this product?

    Go for this if even cooling and easy maintenance matter. Suit homes with kids or allergy concerns.

    Godrej offers a 5000W cooling capacity AC designed for rooms up to 150 sq ft. It supports 5-in-1 convertible cooling, allowing users to adjust output from 40% to 110%. The AC includes a dehumidifier mode and a self-clean function. It runs on R32 refrigerant and a copper condenser. Voltage support ranges from 95V to 290V. Noise levels can go as low as 32dB. The model also includes dust filters and warranty coverage on major components.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    100% Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    95-290V
    Noise Level
    32 dB
    Room Size
    110-150 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    5 cooling speed options

    ...

    Removes extra moisture

    ...

    Self-clean feature

    ...

    Power surge protection

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited air throw

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    People enjoy adjustable cooling on different days. Dehumidify mode helps in rains. Occasional service complaints.

    Why choose this product?

    Ideal for variable weather. Choose if you like tweaking settings for comfort.

    This Panasonic AC supports 5000W cooling for rooms up to 165 sq ft. It includes WiFi support for app-based control. The 7-in-1 convertible feature allows flexible usage. The unit includes a dust filter and air purification support through nanoe-G. It also features AI-based operation with memory settings. The AC works across a wide voltage range and runs at around 34dB noise. Warranty coverage includes compressor support for long-term use.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    150-520V
    Noise Level
    34 dB
    Room Size
    110-165 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong dust filter

    ...

    Air purifier built-in

    ...

    Many cooling levels

    ...

    Smart controls

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    App setup tricky

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Users rave about dust-free air and quick chill. AI adapts well to rooms. Battery drain on the remote is noted by some.

    Why choose this product?

    Best for polluted cities. Select if clean breathing air is key.

    The Lloyd AC provides 5000W cooling and fits rooms between 110 and 150 sq ft. It includes 5-in-1 convertible modes and uses a copper condenser. The unit features an anti-viral dust filter and a turbo cooling option. It supports voltage operation between 100V and 280V. Noise levels remain close to 34dB. The AC also includes self-diagnosis and a warranty on key parts.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    100% Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    100-280V
    Noise Level
    34 dB
    Room Size
    110-150 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Anti-viral filter

    ...

    Golden fin coating

    ...

    Fast turbo cool

    ...

    Stable in voltage dips

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    The design looks plain

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Cooling power satisfies most. Filters help families. Noise is low at night.

    Why choose this product?

    Good for health-focused homes. Buy for strong basics at a fair price.

    Carrier offers a 5000W cooling AC with Flexicool 6-in-1 modes. It allows users to adjust capacity from 40% to 110%. The unit includes PM2.5 and HD filters for air cleaning. It operates with a built-in stabiliser and supports 4-way swing. Noise levels can go down to 32dB. The AC also includes auto-clean and diagnostic features, along with a warranty on the compressor and PCB.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    Copper
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    150-280V
    Noise Level
    32 dB
    Room Size
    110-150 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    6 flexible modes

    ...

    PM 2.5 filter

    ...

    Auto clean

    ...

    Wide air swing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Remote small

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Flex modes praised for savings. The air feels fresh. Cools large spaces fast.

    Why choose this product

    Perfect for big rooms. Choose for all-season flexibility.

    This Sharp AC is built for rooms up to 150 sq ft with 5000W cooling. It uses R32 refrigerant and a copper condenser. The model supports multiple cooling modes and includes Plasmacluster ion technology for air cleaning. It also offers self-cleaning and jet airflow support. The unit works within a wide voltage range and maintains noise levels around 34dB. Warranty covers major components for long-term use.

    Specifications

    Star Rating
    3 Star
    Condenser
    100% Copper Anti-Corrosive
    Refrigerant
    R32
    Voltage Range
    150-265V
    Noise Level
    34 dB
    Room Size
    110-150 sq ft

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Ion air purifier

    ...

    Rust-proof build

    ...

    6 cooling options

    ...

    Strong air jet

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Lesser-known service net

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    The purifier reduces smells well. Cools evenly. Durable in humidity.

    Why choose this product?

    Suits coastal areas. Opt for pure, tough cooling.

    Factors to Consider Before Buying a 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

    Room size match: Ensure the AC covers 110-165 sq ft effectively without overworking; larger rooms need stronger air throw.

    Power stability: Pick wide voltage range (100-520V) models to handle Indian grid fluctuations and avoid extra stabilisers.

    Air quality needs: Look for dust, anti-viral, or ion filters if living in dusty/polluted areas for healthier indoor air.

    Noise tolerance: Check indoor noise under 35dB for bedrooms; quiet units suit light sleepers.

    Convertible flexibility: More modes (4-7-in-1) let you adjust cooling/power for varying heat or occupancy.

    Long-term costs: Factor warranties (5-10 years), energy savings from ISEER 3.8+, and service network availability.

    Top 3 Features of the Best 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACs

    AC ModelCooling ModesKey FilterVoltage Range
    Voltas 183V Vectra4-in-1Anti-dust110-285V
    Hitachi RAS.D318PCCIBSXpandable+Ice Clean150-520V
    Godrej SIC 18NTC35-in-1Anti-dust95-290V
    Panasonic CS/CU-SU18BKY3W7-in-1DustBuster + nanoe-G150-520V
    Lloyd GLS18I3FWAGC5-in-1Anti-viral+100-280V
    Carrier Gxi CAI18EE3R36F06-in-1 FlexicoolHD & PM 2.5150-280V
    Sharp AHSI18V3BGC6-in-1Plasmacluster ions150-265V

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

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    News/Technology/1.5 Ton 3-star ACs In March: 7 Options Buyers Are Comparing Right Now
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