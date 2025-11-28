2,000+ Fraud sites go live ahead of Black Friday sale: How to detect and stay safe

Shoppers rushing to grab Black Friday discounts are now facing a growing online threat. Cybersecurity researchers report a sharp rise in fake shopping websites that copy major brands and divert users into scams. These platforms surface during peak sale periods and push buyers into sharing payment and personal details without realising they are on fraudulent pages. Scammers are exploiting Black Friday shopping by creating fake websites that impersonate major brands.(REUTERS)

CloudSEK, a cybersecurity firm tracking the trend, says it found more than 2,000 such websites ahead of this year’s Black Friday sale. These sites mirror real online stores with banners, countdowns, and fabricated reviews. The layout aims to create urgency and push buyers into quick purchases. Once shoppers enter their details, attackers siphon the information and use it for financial fraud or identity theft.

Surge in Fake Sale Websites

CloudSEK notes that this wave of fraudulent sites is not random. The firm describes it as an organised network designed to impersonate leading brands like Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, HP, and Ray-Ban. One phishing cluster alone had more than 750 linked domains, including over 170 Amazon lookalike websites. Another larger cluster used more than 1,000 “.shop” domains to mimic multiple global brands.

Scammers reuse templates and scripts to launch these pages at scale, which allows them to attract victims before authorities can act.

How the scam traps shoppers

Shoppers reach these sites through social media ads, links shared on WhatsApp and Telegram, or manipulated search results. When buyers check out, their payment details are routed to accounts controlled by attackers. CloudSEK estimates that each site converts between three and eight percent of its visitors into victims. With hundreds of visitors per site, scammers can make significant profits before the fraudulent pages are removed.

The impact extends beyond immediate financial loss. Stolen personal information can lead to long-term identity misuse. Meanwhile, legitimate brands face complaints from customers who mistakenly interact with fake versions of their online stores.

How to Stay Safe

Experts urge shoppers to verify websites before making payments. Users should avoid platforms offering unusually steep discounts or using aggressive countdown timers. Checking the URL for spelling errors or unusual extensions can prevent accidental clicks. It is safer to shop through official websites or verified apps. Retailers and regulators must also track rogue domains and speed up takedown processes.

Cybersecurity teams say that basic awareness can stop most of these attacks. A brief check before tapping “buy now” can prevent monetary loss and protect personal data during the Black Friday rush.