4 upcoming Android phones of 2025 that may compete with iPhone 16 Pro Max

In the past few months, we have witnessed the launch of several flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and others. However, several brands are currently preparing to launch high-end smartphones, which may give tough competition to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max model. In the coming months, brands like Samsung, Google, Nothing, and others have a lineup to launch their flagship models for 2025, which is already creating much hype. Therefore, if you are looking for iPhone 16 Pro Max alternatives, we have listed 4 upcoming Android phones which are worth the wait and could provide powerful performance. Know about 4 upcoming Android phones of 2025 that may excite buyers.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

4 upcoming Android phones:

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Google is currently preparing for the launch of the Pixel 10 series, which may include the high-end model, the Pixel 10 Pro. This year, Google is expected to bring major performance upgrades. Firstly, the Tensor G5 chip will likely be built by TSMC, based on the current report. Additionally, the smartphone may get advanced AI integration and features that may compete with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Therefore, keep an eye out for the Pixel 10 Pro launch.

Nothing Phone 3: For the first time, the UK-based brand, Nothing, is launching a true flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, in the coming weeks. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, offering flagship performance. Reports also suggest that the smartphone could offer AI-powered features, major design enhancements, and an addition to a telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: The Next Android flagship to look out for is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. This foldable smartphone will likely make its debut in July 2025 with the slimmest build and lightweight design. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 would be best for users who multitask or have heavy smartphone usage. The foldable is also reported to get camera upgrades with a new 200MP main camera. Therefore, this smartphone may tick all the boxes of a flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 13s: The Next smartphone to consider as an iPhone 16 Pro Max competitor is the upcoming OnePlus 13s. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2025, as a compact flagship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone is tipped to provide impressive camera performance, AI experiences, and a large battery in a compact design. Therefore, if you prefer small and lightweight phones with powerful capabilities, then you may want to consider the OnePlus 13s.