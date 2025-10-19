5 affordable phones with impressive features to buy in place of Apple iPhone 17

In September, Apple officially announced the iPhone 17 series, showcasing big performance and hardware upgrades over its predecessor. While the iPhone 17 looks quite impressive with a power chipset, 120Hz display, and full-day battery life, there are several other phones that could offer a similar experience, but at a much lower price. Therefore, if you have a certain budget in mind, but you want an all-rounder phone that could manage heavy performance, provide good camera performance, and a lasting battery, then we have listed 5 affordable phones that you can buy in place of the Apple iPhone 17. Here are 5 iPhone 17 alternatives at an affordable price.(Ayushmann Chawla)

iPhone 17 alternatives, but at an affordable price

OnePlus 13s: This phone is popularly known as a compact flagship, bringing a high-end processor, impressive camera capabilities and more. The OnePlus 13s is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for performance. It comes with a dual 50MP camera and a massive 5860mAh battery despite being only 6.32 inches in screen size.

Google Pixel 9a: Another affordable flagship to consider is the Google Pixel 9a, which comes with a new design with no camera bump. It is powered by the Tensor G4 chip, offering smooth performance. It features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP rear camera. In addition, it also offers a massive 5100mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro: Another smartphone to consider is the Oppo Reno 14 Pro, which has also proven to offer promising overall performance. However, it is best known for its camera and AI capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, and it is backed by a 6200mAh battery. For photography, it features a triple 50MP camera setup.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: The next iPhone 17 alternative to buy is the Nothing Phone 3 Pro, which comes with a unique design identity and offers impressive features. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Vivo X200 FE: Lastly, we have the Vivo X200 FE that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone also features a triple camera setup that captures detailed images and offers AI-powered camera features. In addition, it offers an impressive battery life with a 6500mAh battery.