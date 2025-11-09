5 awaited flagship smartphones set to launch before the end of 2025

It is the time of the year when tech companies unveil their latest-generation products across products and services. From the latest smartphones to AI innovations, the upcoming weeks are filled with exciting announcements. However, we have our eyes on the latest smartphone innovations, and brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and others are in line to launch their flagship smartphone models like OnePlus 15 5G, Oppo Find X9 series, Vivo X300 series, and more. Hence, if you are a smartphone enthusiast and like to keep an eye on the new tech products, then here’s a list of 5 awaited flagship smartphones which are launching before the end of 2025. 5 upcoming flagship phones that you may want to buy before 2025 ends.(OnePlus)

5 flagship phones launching in November and December 2025

OnePlus 15 5G: OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 15 5G, which is scheduled to make a global debut on November 13, 2025. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for performance. It flaunts a new design, a new triple camera setup, an improved thermal management system, and more. The OnePlus 15 5G could in India at around Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 75,000.

Oppo Find X9 series: The new Find X lineup includes Find X9 5G and Find X9 Pro 5G. This will likely be a camera-centric phone, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Oppo also flaunts its new LUMO Image Engine to capture natural and detailed images in all modes and focal lengths. The Oppo Find X9 series will debut in India on November 18. Its pricing could start from Rs. 74,999.

iQOO 15 5G: If you are in search of a gaming and performance-centric smartphone, then iQOO 15 5G should be on your list. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, along with a custom gaming chip for an advanced gaming experience. The iQOO 15 5G is launching on November 26, and it could be priced around Rs. 59,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Another performance-centric phone that may grab attention is the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G. The smartphone will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for performance. However, one of its unique features is the switchable camera module, allowing users to customise its looks. Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will launch on November 20, at around Rs. 59,990.

Vivo X300 series: Lastly, the lineup includes Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, both launching as camera-centric flagships. The smartphones will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and may offer advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone may also ship with a photography kit for professional photographers. The Vivo X300 series will likely launch in India next month.