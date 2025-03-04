5 best action cameras from GoPro, DJI and others to buy in 2025

Action cameras are those devices that most people don’t really need, but you wish you had one when you’re on vacation. The rugged, use-anywhere nature of action cameras are what make them so versatile. The action camera market used to be dominated by just one name — GoPro — but not anymore. Today, you can find many good options from other reputed brands too, many of which offer unique features that even GoPro doesn’t. Before we get into all the best options you should consider in 2025, let’s answer some basic questions you may have if you’re just discovering this camera segment. Action cameras can capture very interesting perspectives and moments where you’d typically not want to use your phone camera. Here are some of the best ones to buy in India.(Insta360)

What is an action camera?

The purpose of an action camera is simple — be small and rugged enough to be mounted anywhere and record high quality video. You’ve probably already seen them being used in car shows where the driver is giving his opinions to the camera or that slow-motion, close-up shot of gravel hitting the camera lens as a bike turns the corner. It’s too risky to use traditional cameras or even phones for such shots since there’s a high chance of them being damaged. An action camera is designed to be tough and can easily survive being dropped from heights or even filming underwater.

Are action cameras worth it?

If you buy the right one, it is definitely worth the investment. Most are no larger than the size of your palm and they can be mounted onto anything like a helmet, car, or simply be used handheld. Apart from videos, you can also record a lot more like HDR photos, timelapses, hyperlapses, and slow-motion videos.

What are the best brands for action cameras?

GoPro has long been the gold standard for action cameras, and that’s largely true even today. Other reputed players that also make high quality action cameras include Insta360 and DJI.

Are action cameras from no-name brands worth buying?

Absolutely not. You’ll find plenty of never-heard-from-before brands on Amazon that claim to offer high-end features for a fraction of the price, but these are often terrible in reality. I would strongly suggest you save up and pick up a camera from any of the brands above. Even a used one or renting one from a reputed brand will be better than picking a non-brand camera.

Can an action camera replace an actual camera?

If your primary goal is to get great quality video that’s stabilised and has a wide field of view, then yes, an action camera is much cheaper and better than a DSLR or even mirrorless camera. Plus, you really can’t beat the size benefit which makes it highly portable. If you especially need to shoot in low light or have other use cases like taking photos, then action cameras are not the tool for the job. They are serviceable for such citations, but no match for an actual camera.

Does buying or renting an action camera make better sense?

This depends on how often you plan to use it. If you’ll be using it daily for work or just to take some interesting videos of your toddler or pets, then buying one makes sense. If you think you’ll only use it a few times a year for vacations, then renting would be the more cost-effective option. This way, you can simply rent the latest model when needed and reap all the benefits without sinking a large sum of money.

Best action cameras to buy in 2025 in India

• GoPro Hero 13 Black

GoPro releases a new Hero model every year in Q3 and the current one is the Hero 13 Black. Typically, I would not recommend buying a new GoPro model at launch because the price drops heavily after a few months. The Hero 13 Black can now be found for under Rs. 30,000 on Amazon, making it a good bargain.

In case you’re unable to find it at this price, you can easily go for the Hero 12 Black too which should be in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 29,000 range. There’s not a big difference between the two apart from the new lens mods and maybe slightly better battery and more shooting modes in the 13 Black. Having said that, even the Hero 11 Black is a good camera as it was the first to introduce the 8:7 aspect sensor that’s used even today. Going for anything older is not worth it in my opinion as software support gets sketchy and battery life will only be worse. All three cameras are waterproof and rugged, but lack internal storage which means you’ll have to get a separate microSD card for storage.

• DJI Action 2

This is easily one of my favorite action cameras due to its highly compact size and great set of features. Shaped like a cube of ice, the Action 2 is a modern alternative to GoPro’s Hero Session cameras from the past. The clever magnetic docking system lets you quickly mount or dismount it from any accessory. You get a few in the box and one of them makes the Action 2 compatible with the full family of GoPro accessories. Two variants are available — Power Combo or Dual-screen Combo. The former comes with a second dickable cube that provides additional battery power and a way to charge the main camera, while the latter offers a second display which is handy if you're using it for vlogging. This is the official store to get DJI products in India and prices are quite good. For instance, the Action 2 Power Combo is currently going for under Rs. 15,000.

A few things you should note though if you’re planning on buying this. Just the main camera cube is waterproof, not the additional battery pack that comes with it. Another issue I came across when I used it a few years back is that it tends to heat up a lot. The body of the camera is made from aluminium which gets really hot when used in the summer months. If you’re placing it in such a way where there’s a constant flow of air over the camera, then you should be good. Else, be prepared to frequent overheating warnings while recording.

• Insta360 Ace Pro 2

If you’re looking for the ultimate action camera and you have the budget, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is easily the best out there. The latest model goes for about Rs. 46,000 in India, but you get features like 8K 30fps recording, wind guard for the microphone, a 2.5-inch flip-up touchscreen with up to 900 nits of brightness, and waterproofing up to 39ft. The magnetic mounting system lets you quickly snap the camera on or off a mount and place it somewhere else.

The rear touchscreen can be placed at varying angles till 180 degrees upwards, so you can easily film yourself. The Ace Pro 2 is also rated to work at extreme temperatures down to -20 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius. The lens guard is removable in case it gets scratched up. The Ace Pro 2 packs a Leica Summarit lens for optimal video clarity and good colors.

• GoPro Hero

If you don’t want to fuss about with many features or settings, and don’t care about shooting at anything beyond 4K, the GoPro Hero is a good option. It’s usually available for about Rs. 16,000, and features a much more compact size than the Black Edition and weighs just 86g. You get a 12MP sensor capable of 4K recording and the usual staple features like rugged and waterproof design, rear touchscreen, and the folding prongs to attach to mounts. This too has an interchangeable lens cover and it charges via USB-C.

• DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro

This is DJI’s answer to the GoPro Hero Black series, but the Osmo Action 5 Pro takes it a notch above with 47GB of built-in storage, dual-OLED touchscreens, a 40MP sensor, and advanced features like subject tracking. The camera boasts of a maximum recording time of up to four hours (at 1080p), and a built-in pressure gauge to automatically start and stop recording when you enter or exit a water body. There’s Wi-Fi 6 for higher speed data transfer and a more stable connection with your phone. You’lll find it for about Rs. 37,000 on the official DJI India store.

Authored by: Roydon Cerejo