Home / Technology / 5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt | See list

5G activated in 50 cities, including Delhi: Govt | See list

technology
Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:56 PM IST

According to the government data, the cities are spread across 13 states and a Union territory (Delhi). Of these, as many as 33 cities/towns are in Gujarat, the data showed.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Since the launch of 5G technology on October 1, its services have been activated in 50 cities/towns across 13 states and a Union territory, the government said on Wednesday, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The figures (as of November 26) were provided by Devusinh Chauhan, the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, in response to a question from Lok Sabha MP Devendra Singh Bhole.

According to the data, as many as thirty-three cities in Gujarat have the facility, followed by Maharashtra (3), West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (2 each), and one each in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

National capital Delhi – a Union territory – also has the technology, the data showed.

Here are the details:

S No.State/UTCity/Town
1.GujaratAhmedabad
  Bhavnagar
  Gandhinagar
  Mehsana
  Rajkot
  Surat
  Vadodara
  Amreli
  Botad
  Junagadh
  Porbandar
  Veraval
  Himmatnagar
  Modasa
  Palanpur
  Patan
  Bhuj
  Jamnagar
  Khambhalia
  Morbi
  Wadhwan
  Ahwa
  Bharuch
  Navsari
  Rajpipla
  Valsad
  Vyara
  Anand
  Chhota Udaipur
  Dohad
  Godhra
  Lunawada
  Nadiad
2.MaharashtraMumbai, Pune, Nagpur
3.West BengalKolkata, Siliguri
4.Uttar PradeshLucknow, Varanasi
5.Delhi (UT)Delhi
6.Tamil NaduChennai
7.KarnatakaBengaluru
8.TelanganaHyderabad
9.RajasthanJaipur
10.HaryanaPanipat
11.AssamGuwahati
12.KeralaKochi
13.BiharPatna
14.Andhra PradeshVisakhapatnam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
5g
5g

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out