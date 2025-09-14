6 Action-packed games to play in 2025 if you loved Red Dead Redemption 2

For players who enjoy the depth and action of Red Dead Redemption 2, 2025 offers a variety of games that combine open-world exploration with engaging stories. These titles let gamers experience rich worlds, challenging combat, and immersive narratives, making them ideal additions to any gaming collection this year. Check out these 6 action games in 2025 for open-world adventures, combat, and story-driven experiences.(Pexels)

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

In The Witcher 3, players take on the role of Geralt, a monster hunter navigating a vast magical world. The game requires completing quests, battling creatures, and interacting with multiple characters to progress. Storytelling drives the experience, while the expansive environments allow for hours of exploration.

2. Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City puts players in the cape and cowl of the iconic superhero. Gamers explore a sprawling city, face villains, and solve puzzles while using gadgets and combat skills. The game balances action and strategy, offering a range of ways to engage with enemies and uncover hidden secrets.

3. Evil West

Evil West sets players in a Wild West environment with supernatural threats. You play as a vampire hunter who fights monsters using guns, electric weapons, and melee attacks. The game focuses on combat and skill progression, with boss fights that test strategy and timing.

4. Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to create a wizard and explore the world of Harry Potter. Attending classes, learning spells, and discovering secrets in Hogwarts form the core of the experience. The game also features battles, magical creatures, and a central storyline where players shape their own adventure.

5. Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers a fantasy world filled with tough monsters and powerful bosses. Players can create their own character, choose a playstyle, and explore a vast open world. Combat is challenging, and uncovering hidden areas provides rewards for careful exploration.

6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle puts players in the role of the famous archaeologist. The game takes place between the classic movies Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Players travel to multiple locations to uncover an ancient artefact before it falls into enemy hands. Exploration, side quests, and a detailed melee combat system create an action-packed adventure reminiscent of the original films.