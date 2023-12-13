7 best LG microwaves: Smart cooking innovations for everyone

LG is a brand synonymous with innovation, and this reputation extends seamlessly into kitchen appliances. The 7 best LG microwaves emerge as the ultimate choice for those seeking smart cooking innovations that cater to everyone's needs.

7 best LG microwaves ensure fast and efficient cooking.

When it comes to home appliances, LG is a name that commands trust and admiration. The company's commitment to cutting-edge technology, user-friendly designs, and top-notch performance has positioned LG as a trailblazer in the industry. Among their impressive line-up of kitchen appliances, LG Microwaves stand out as shining examples of the brand's dedication to revolutionize the cooking experience.

LG microwaves offer a remarkable blend of style and substance, making them an elegant addition to any kitchen. These appliances are designed with the needs of every household in mind, combining intuitive features with stunning aesthetics. One of the key features that sets LG Microwaves apart is their incorporation of smart cooking innovations. These microwaves are not just about reheating leftovers; they're about elevating your cooking game. With advanced cooking technology and precise controls, LG Microwaves empower you to explore a wide range of culinary possibilities. From defrosting ingredients to perfectly cooking entire meals, these appliances make the cooking process effortless.

In this blog, we'll check out the world of LG Microwaves and present you with the top 7 models that exemplify smart cooking innovations. Whether you're interested in solo microwaves for quick snacks or convection microwaves for baking and roasting, we'll cover them all. We'll explore their unique features, their benefits, and how they can enhance your cooking experience

Join us on this culinary journey as we unveil the best of LG Microwaves, each a testament to LG's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and user satisfaction. Discover how these appliances can transform your kitchen into a hub of smart cooking possibilities, ensuring that everyone, from novice chefs to culinary experts, can enjoy the benefits of LG's kitchen innovations.

1. LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286UI, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater)

This microwave is ready to revolutionize your cooking. With its charcoal lighting heater and 360-degree motorised rotisserie, it brings the magic of an outdoor grill indoors. Simply place your favourite cuts of meat or kabobs on the rotisserie spit and watch as the motor slowly rotates them to perfection. The charcoal lighting heater infuses your food with that delicious smoky flavour you crave without leaving your kitchen. Beyond grilling, the large 28-liter capacity and 10 power levels provide precise cooking for anything from reheating leftovers to preparing full meals. The sleek black glass design blends seamlessly into your kitchen décor while the easy-to-use control panel puts all functions at your fingertips.

Specifications of LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286UI, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater):

Capacity: 28 liters

Convection: Yes

Charcoal Lighting Heater: Yes

Motorized Rotisserie: Yes

Color: Black

Additional Features: 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking, Charcoal Lighting Heater for authentic flavor, various cooking modes and pre-set menus.

Pros Cons Charcoal Lighting Heater for authentic flavour Limited capacity for larger dishes 360° Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking Smaller interior space compared to larger models User-friendly controls May require additional counter space Multiple cooking modes Sleek black design

2. LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie)

This LG 32-liter microwave brings charcoal cooking to your kitchen counter. With its Charcoal Lighting Heater, it bakes, roasts, and grills food to perfection while locking in natural flavors and nutrients. The 360-degree motorized rotisserie turns your meats evenly for the juiciest results. Its generous 32-liter capacity and 900-watt power output handle large meals for families, while the 401 presets and healthy heart recipes make cooking nutritious meals a breeze. The drop-down door, stainless steel cavity, and multiple power levels give you versatility and convenience. And its 10-year warranty on the charcoal heater and 4-year magnetron warranty give you peace of mind. Enjoy innovative, healthy cooking that brings out the best in your ingredients with this feature-packed LG microwave.

Specifications of LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie):

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: Yes

Charcoal Lighting Heater: Yes

Motorized Rotisserie: Yes

Color: Black

Warranty: 10 years on Charcoal Lighting Heater

Additional Features: 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking, Charcoal Lighting Heater for authentic flavor, various cooking modes and pre-set menus.

Pros Cons Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10-year warranty Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens 360° Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking Higher initial cost compared to smaller models Multiple cooking modes User-friendly controls Generous 32-liter capacity

3. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

This LG 32L microwave is ready to turbocharge your kitchen. With its large 32L capacity, it's perfect for preparing meals for big families. Its convection feature means you can bake, grill and reheat to perfection, while the 211 Indian and 301 global auto-cook menus make cooking a breeze. Simply select the food you want to prepare from the tactile dial and jog wheel controls and let this microwave do the work. The convection function combined with 11 power levels gives you precise control over your cooking, whether you're reheating leftovers, steaming veggies or defrosting meat. And with features like pasteurized milk with ghee and dosa/paneer/curd functions, Indian dishes come out authentically. The black finish and tactile buttons give this microwave an upscale look that elevates any kitchen while still being durable enough for everyday use. So say goodbye to dull dinners and monotonous microwaving - this LG convection microwave is here to make mealtimes magical once more.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black):

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: Yes

Color: Black

Additional Features: Multiple cooking modes, Auto Cook Menu, Quartz Heater, stainless steel cavity.

Pros Cons Convection feature for versatile cooking Larger size may not fit in compact kitchens Multiple cooking modes Quartz Heater for efficient heating Stainless steel cavity for easy cleaning Generous 32-liter capacity

4. LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BG, Glossy Black)

This microwave’s large 21 liter capacity and 1100 Watts of convection power make light work of preparing meals for the whole family even lighter. The glossy black finish looks stylish in any kitchen, while the elegant design hides an arsenal of high-tech features. ITS Inverter technology and Inverter turbo defrost ensure food is cooked to perfection every time, with even heat distribution and no cold spots. With 10 power levels, an easy-to-use control panel, and a sleek LED display, this microwave makes cooking quick, simple and stress-free. The LG convection microwave oven delivers the power and performance you need for a culinary experience that's as enjoyable as it is effortless.

Specifications of LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BG, Glossy Black):

Capacity: 21 liters

Convection: Yes

Color: Glossy Black

Additional Features: Multiple cooking modes, Auto Cook Menu, Quartz Heater, stainless steel cavity.

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for small kitchens Limited capacity for larger dishes Glossy black design adds style to your kitchen Smaller interior space compared to larger models Convection feature for versatile cooking May not be suitable for large families Multiple cooking modes Auto Cook Menu for convenience

5. LG 28 L Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW, Black, Diet Fry) - 2023 Model

With convenient features like Wi-Fi connectivity, a convection cooking option, and LG's innovative diet fry technology, it's designed to help you cook food that tastes delicious without sacrificing your wellness goals. The convection mode circulates hot air for healthier, crispier cooking that requires less oil. And the diet fry function uses 80% less oil while still giving you crispy results, perfect for those watching their waistlines. Beyond healthy cooking, this microwave delivers the power and convenience you need for everyday use. With 28 liters of space, it can easily handle family-sized portions while the intuitive touch controls and large LED display make reheating and defrosting a breeze.

Specifications of LG 28 L Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW, Black, Diet Fry) - 2023 Model:

Capacity: 28 liters

Convection: Yes

Charcoal Lighting Heater: Yes

Diet Fry: Yes

Color: Black

Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes

Additional Features: Diet Fry technology for healthy cooking, Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control, 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie, Charcoal Lighting Heater.

Pros Cons Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control Higher price point compared to some models Charcoal Lighting Heater for authentic flavour Limited capacity for larger dishes Diet Fry technology for healthy cooking 360° Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking Multiple cooking modes

6. LG 32 L All in One NeoChef Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326UL, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater)

Not only does it microwave your food to perfection, it also grills, bakes and roasts like a pro. Its charcoal convection technology combines powerful fan-forced heat with infrared light to give you that delicious charred flavor you love from the grill or oven, but in a fraction of the time. So whether you need a quick defrost, a perfectly cooked casserole or an entire roast chicken, this all-in-one wonder machine has you covered. Its sleek black and gray design looks great on any countertop, and the charcoal lighting adds a stylish accent when not in use. Simply put, if you want to cook (and eat) better, this is the revolutionary appliance that makes it happen- with less mess and stress for you.

Specifications of LG 32 L All in One NeoChef Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326UL, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater):

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: Yes

Charcoal Lighting Heater: Yes

Color: Black

Additional Features: Charcoal Lighting Heater for authentic flavor, multiple cooking modes, NeoChef technology for precise cooking.

Pros Cons Charcoal Lighting Heater for authentic flavour Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens 360° Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking Higher initial cost compared to smaller models NeoChef technology for precise cooking Multiple cooking modes Generous 32-liter capacity

7. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BIUM, Black, Diet Fry, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

This microwave is ready to transform your cooking with LG's advanced technology and innovative features. The large 32-liter capacity means you can cook for the whole family in one go, while the convection function and 360-degree motorized rotisserie deliver evenly baked and roasted meals with crisp exteriors and tender interiors. The Diet Fry mode allows you to enjoy fried foods with up to 60% less oil for a healthier lifestyle. The LG microwave's sleek black finish and elegant design will complement any modern kitchen, while the powerful inverter technology provides fast, consistent heating without hot or cold spots. With LG's advanced technology and innovative features, this microwave is designed to make your life easier and your meals tastier.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BIUM, Black, Diet Fry, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model:

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection: Yes

Diet Fry: Yes

Motorized Rotisserie: Yes

Color: Black

Additional Features: Diet Fry technology for healthy cooking, 360° Motorised Rotisserie, various cooking modes and pre-set menus.

Pros Cons Diet Fry technology for healthy cooking Larger size may not fit in compact kitchens 360° Motorised Rotisserie for even cooking Higher price point compared to some models Convection feature for versatile cooking Limited capacity for larger dishes Multiple cooking modes Sleek black design

Top 3 features for you

Product Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Charcoal Lighting Heater 360° Motorised Rotisserie Multiple Cooking Modes LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10-year Warranty 360° Motorised Rotisserie Multiple Cooking Modes LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Cooking Quartz Heater Stainless Steel Cavity LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven Compact Size Glossy Black Design Auto Cook Menu LG 28 L Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (2023 Model) Wi-Fi Connectivity Charcoal Lighting Heater Diet Fry Technology LG 32 L All in One NeoChef Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven Charcoal Lighting Heater 360° Motorised Rotisserie NeoChef Technology LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (2023 Model) Diet Fry Technology 360° Motorised Rotisserie Convection Cooking

Best value for money

The easiest way to heat up a quick bite just got more convenient with LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven. Featuring 360-degree rotisserie and diet fry technology, this black countertop oven helps cut down on oil and fat while cooking your favorite rotisserie chicken or frozen snacks. Perfect for reheating leftovers, preparing single servings of soup or pasta, or making quick popcorn for movie night. Just set the timer and let the motorized turntable and convection heating do the work for an even cook throughout. Now you can enjoy delicious home cooked meals with less hassle and cleaner than ever before.

Best overall product

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven makes cooking and reheating quicker and easier. The convection function means food cooks evenly with no cold or hot spots, saving you time and hassle. The rotisserie allows you to roast meats to crispy perfection without needing to flip or rotate. The charcoal lighting heater provides an ambient glow so you can see what you're doing without harsh overhead lighting. Perfect for the home chef who wants convenience without sacrificing performance. The sleek black finish will blend in discreetly in your kitchen, while the large 28 liter capacity means you'll have room for your family's biggest leftovers or snacks.

How to find the Best Product?

Finding the best LG Microwaves involves considering various factors to ensure that the microwave you choose aligns with your specific needs and preferences.

Determine Your Budget: Start by deciding how much you're willing to spend on a microwave. LG offers a range of microwave models with varying price points, so having a budget in mind will help narrow down your options.

Consider the Microwave Type:

1. Countertop Microwaves: These are the most common and versatile type of microwaves. They sit on your kitchen countertop and are easy to install.

2. Over-the-Range Microwaves: These microwaves are designed to be mounted above your stove. They also function as exhaust fans, saving space in your kitchen.

3. Built-in Microwaves: Built-in microwaves are typically installed within kitchen cabinetry and offer a seamless, integrated look.

Size and Capacity: Determine the size and capacity of the microwave you need. Consider the available space in your kitchen and the types of dishes you'll be preparing. LG offers various sizes, from compact models to larger ones with spacious interiors.

Cooking Features: Think about the cooking features that matter most to you. LG Microwaves come with a range of features such as sensor cooking, convection cooking, grill functions, and more. Choose a model with features that align with your cooking style.

Wattage: Microwave wattage affects cooking speed. Higher wattage microwaves cook food faster, but lower wattage ones are sufficient for most tasks. Consider your cooking needs and preferences when selecting the wattage.

Ease of Use: Look for microwaves with user-friendly interfaces and clear controls. LG is known for its intuitive design, but it's always a good idea to check the user manual or reviews to ensure it suits your preferences.

Smart Technology: LG offers smart microwaves with features like smartphone connectivity and voice control. If you're tech-savvy and value convenience, consider models with these capabilities.

Energy Efficiency: Check if the microwave has energy-saving features or inverter technology, which helps maintain efficient cooking while reducing power consumption.

Reviews and Ratings: Read customer reviews and ratings for the specific LG Microwave models you're interested in. This can provide valuable insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.

Warranty: Consider the warranty offered with the microwave. LG typically provides warranties for their appliances, and a longer warranty period can provide peace of mind.

Visit Retailers: If possible, visit appliance stores to see the microwaves in person. This allows you to assess the build quality and size in real life.

Compare Prices: Once you've narrowed down your options, compare prices from different retailers to ensure you're getting the best deal.

