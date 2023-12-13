10 best perfect-sized 20-litres microwave oven models for small families

A 20-litre microwave oven is just apt for small families that seek efficient cooking solutions without sacrificing valuable kitchen space. Having the right kitchen appliances can make a significant difference in your daily cooking routine. When it comes to microwave ovens, size matters, and a 20-litre capacity strikes the perfect balance between compactness and functionality. best microwave oven

For small families, finding a microwave oven that suits your needs can be very helpful as it ensures that you can quickly and effortlessly prepare meals, reheat leftovers, and defrost ingredients. In this article, we'll introduce you to 10 best perfect-sized models of 20 litres microwave ovens that cater specifically to the requirements of small households.

These microwaves come equipped with a range of features to make your cooking experience seamless. From precise cooking modes to energy-efficient options, they offer versatility that suits various culinary needs. No matter if you're a busy professional or a student living in a dorm, these 20-litre microwave ovens are designed to meet your expectations.

In the following sections, we'll look into 10 best microwaves with 20 litre capacity and explore their unique attributes and how they can enhance your daily cooking routine. We'll provide detailed insights into each model and also discuss their key features, cooking capabilities, and user-friendly functionalities. This will definitely help you understand which 20-litre microwave oven best suits your small family's needs. So, if you're ready to discover the perfect kitchen addition that will save you time and effort besides ensuring delicious meals, read on. Our curated list of 20-litre microwave ovens will guide you toward efficient, convenient, and enjoyable cooking.

1. Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 22CE BLACK, WHL7JBlack)

This Whirlpool convection microwave’s 20 litres capacity and convection heating technology mean you can roast, bake and grill in addition to the usual microwave functions. Meals that previously took ages in your conventional oven can now be whipped up in minutes. Don’t worry; they will be flavourful and moist. The 10 power levels give you full control over the cooking process while the one-touch controls and digital display make it easy to use. Its black exterior and compact design fit perfectly on your counter without looking out of place. For easy and delicious meals, definitely choose this Whirlpool magic oven.

Specifications of Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 22CE BLACK, WHL7JBlack):

Type: Convection

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black

Features: Grill, Convection, Auto Cook Menu, Touch Panel, Child Lock

Additional: Starter Kit Included

Pros Cons Convection and grill Smaller capacity for some needs Auto Cook Menu Touch panel controls Child lock Starter kit included

B08GQ8MHK9

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This silver solo microwave brings futuristic convenience to any modern kitchen. With 51 presets covering everything from pizza to popcorn, it's ready to cook your favorite dishes at the touch of a button. Its 20-litres capacity and 10 power levels provide the flexibility to heat everything from a single serving to a full meal for the whole family. The one-touch sensor cook menu and easy-to-use dial make it simple for anyone to operate, while the digital display and LED interior lighting give it a high-tech esthetic. This microwave, made from durable materials, has been designed to last. It is built for simple operation and for ensuring reliable performance year after year. Place your food inside, press start and let innovative technology and precise engineering work to heat your meals in a flash.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus):

Type: Solo

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Silver

Features: 51 Auto Cook Menus, Touch Panel

Pros Cons 51 Auto Cook Menus Solo microwave, no grill Touch panel controls Silver color

B08CL8XF75

3. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

This Panasonic microwave’s 20-litres capacity ensures that you'll have enough room for family-sized portions. Its ten power levels give you precise control over how fast or slow your food cooks. The easy-to-use keypad and digital display make programming a cinch, so you can spend less time fiddling with settings and more time enjoying your creations. Made with Panasonic's advanced technology and built to last, this counter-top companion will help you reheat leftovers defrost frozen foods to perfection for years to come. Place your ingredients inside the even-heating cavity, program your desired settings, and let this microwave do the rest.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black):

Type: Solo

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black

Features: Mechanical Knob Controls

Pros Cons Mechanical knob controls Solo microwave, no grill Compact design Black color

B08DYCWC9R

4. IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

This IFB convection microwave oven combines both efficiency and convenience.. With 20 litres of generous capacity, it can fit your family's largest casserole dishes and baking trays. The convection fan circulates heat evenly so you get golden-brown results without having to rotate your dishes, while 1200W of microwave power provides rapid reheating and cooking. A stylish metallic silver finish and modern design make it a sleek addition to any kitchen, while the starter kit includes a turntable and grill rack. Whether you're making popcorn for movie night, baking cookies for after school snacks or reheating leftovers, this IFB microwave makes meal prep convenient

Specifications of IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD:

Type: Convection

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Metallic Silver

Features: Grill, Convection, Auto Cook Menu, Touch Panel, Child Lock

Additional: Starter Kit Included

Pros Cons Convection and grill Smaller capacity for some needs Auto Cook Menu Touch panel controls Child lock Starter kit included

B00A7PGI18

5. IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black)

The 20-litres capacity and mechanical knob controls make this solo model ideal for small kitchens, dorm rooms, or RVs. Cook to perfection with 10 power levels and a defrost function that gently thaws frozen meals. The simple, ergonomic knob design makes operating this microwave effortless, while the black finish keeps it stylish on your counter top. With 700 watts of cooking power, you can reheat leftovers, cook frozen dinners, and make popcorn and baked potatoes in no time. Plus, the large turntable ensures even heating of your foods so you don't end up with cold spots. Small but mighty, this microwave delivers the convenience of quick cooking without taking up much counter space.

Specifications of IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black):

Type: Solo

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black

Features: Mechanical Knob Controls

Pros Cons Mechanical knob controls Solo microwave, no grill Compact design Black color

B09SF79M6Q

6. IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

This IFB Grill Microwave boasts a sleek design. With 20 litres of cooking capacity, it gives you the space to roast, bake, grill and reheat all your favourite dishes. Set the temperature and time and let the electronically controlled inverter technology take care of the rest. The grill functions to brown and add crunch to food while the microwave ensures fast and even heating from the inside out. The stainless steel cavity and glass door allow you to monitor progress without interrupting the cooking cycle. Plus, the multiple presets for different foods take the guesswork out of getting restaurant-quality results at home. The IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven delivers versatile performance and convenience in a stylish, compact design that fits comfortably on any kitchen counter.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver):

Type: Grill

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black/Silver

Features: Grill, Auto Cook Menu, Touch Panel, Child Lock

Pros Cons Grill function No convection Auto Cook Menu Touch panel controls Child lock Black/Silver color

B015AAV3PA

7. IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black)

This microwave oven brings convenience to your kitchen. The IFB 20 litres Convection Microwave Oven’s 20 litres capacity is perfect for singles and couples. Its convection function allows you to bake, grill and roast like a pro, while the multi-stage cooking and auto reheat make whipping up meals easier. The digital controls and easy-to-use jog dials mean even novice chefs can get creative in the kitchen. A generous selection of presets, including yogurt, ferment, and defrost modes, help you cook a variety of dishes to perfection. Child safety lock ensures no risk during operation. Built with durability and longevity in mind, this microwave delivers dependable performance year after year. Compact yet mighty, the IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven is a great choice for small families.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black):

Type: Convection

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black

Features: Grill, Convection, Auto Cook Menu, Touch Panel, Child Lock

Pros Cons Convection and grill Smaller capacity for some needs Auto Cook Menu Touch panel controls Child lock Black colour

B07R9RS1M6

8. Haier 20L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL2001CWPH, Black/White)

Boasting a spacious 20-litres capacity, this microwave oven comes with compact interior space to handle family-sized meals. The convection cooking technology circulates hot air around food for faster, more even cooking that crisps the outside and keeps the inside moist. So, reheat leftovers, bake a pizza, roast chicken, and more. This microwave delivers consistent, professional-grade results always. Plus, the simple touch controls and digital display make it easy to use for all cooking levels. If you want an affordable microwave that can handle a variety of tasks from defrosting to full meals with equal aplomb, this Haier model is the perfect choice.

Specifications of Haier 20L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL2001CWPH, Black/White):

Type: Convection

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black/White

Features: Grill, Convection, Auto Cook Menu, Touch Panel, Child Lock

Pros Cons Convection and grill Smaller capacity for some needs Auto Cook Menu Touch panel controls Child lock Black/White colour

B01MZIAQV8

9. IFB 20 litre Convection Microwave Oven (Black)

With 20 litres of space, this microwave can fit everything from leftovers to full family meals. The convection heating technology bakes and roasts foods to perfection, replicating the results of a traditional oven but in a fraction of the time. An easy-to-use control panel and digital display make cooking simple, while the black finish adds a touch of style to your kitchen.. This microwave oven delivers even heating and consistent results thanks to its powerful convection fan and multiple power levels. This microwave oven is ready to take on all your cooking tasks - big or small - with speed, and convenience.

Specifications of IFB 20 litres Convection Microwave Oven (Black):

Type: Convection

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black

Features: Grill, Convection, Auto Cook Menu, Touch Panel, Child Lock

Pros Cons Convection and grill Smaller capacity for some needs Auto Cook Menu Touch panel controls Child lock Black colour

B00OLP0GKY

10. Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black)

The Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven boasts 20-litres capacity and is big enough to cook meals for the whole family. The exterior blends seamlessly into any décor while the easy-to-use control panel ensures foolproof operation.With six pre-programmed menus for foods like pizza, vegetables, and popcorn, you'll be whipping up favourites in a flash. The one-touch defrost option ensures meats and leftovers come out perfectly thawed. Best of all, the durable glass-enameled inner cavity is easy to clean. It ensures that you'll spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your foods. Give your cooking new speed and style with this powerful and precise microwave .

Specifications of Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black):

Type: Solo

Capacity: 20 Litres

Colour: Black

Features: Mechanical Knob Controls

Pros Cons Mechanical knob controls Solo microwave, no grill Compact design Black colour

B01MF8590A

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 22CE BLACK, WHL7JBlack) Convection Cooking Auto Cook Menu Touch Panel Controls Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) 51 Auto Cook Menus Touch Panel Controls Silver Color Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black) Mechanical Knob Controls Compact Design Black Color IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD Convection Cooking Auto Cook Menu Touch Panel Controls IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black) Mechanical Knob Controls Compact Design Black Color IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver) Grill Function Auto Cook Menu Touch Panel Controls IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20BC5, Black) Convection Cooking Auto Cook Menu Touch Panel Controls Haier 20L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL2001CWPH, Black/White) Convection Cooking Auto Cook Menu Touch Panel Controls IFB 20 litre Convection Microwave Oven (Black) Convection Cooking Auto Cook Menu Touch Panel Controls Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black) Mechanical Knob Controls Compact Design Black Color

Best value for money

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for singles and small families. The 20 liter capacity allows you to reheat, defrost and fully cook whole meals at the push of a few easy-to-use jog dials and buttons. The convection setting bakes, roasts and grills just like a traditional oven, with faster and more even cooking. IFB backs this appliance up with a super 1 year on the microwave itself and 3 years on the magnetron and interior cavity, so you can cook with confidence. Multi-stage cooking options, a yogurt setting, fermentation mode and auto reheat make meal preparation hassle-free, while the child safety lock ensures complete safety, especially for homes with little kids.

Best overall product

Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for the dorm room or first apartment. This no-frills microwave offers convenient reheating and quick cooking without taking up too much counter space. At just 20 liters, it is small but mighty, defrosting, warming and cooking evenly with 700 watts of power. While basic in form, the sleek black finish means it can fit in discreetly with any kitchen decor. Just pop your popcorn, reheat last night's leftovers or cook up a single-serve meal - this compact microwave makes solo living that much easier.

How to find the Best 20-litre Microwave Oven?

Choosing the best 20-litre microwave oven requires careful consideration of various factors. Here's a guide that will help you make an informed choice:

1. Assess Your Cooking Needs: Start by evaluating your cooking habits and requirements. Consider the types of dishes you frequently prepare and the functions you need. If you enjoy baking, look for models with convection capabilities. For simple reheating and defrosting, a basic microwave may suffice. Pay attention to power levels, pre-set cooking modes, and the availability of a grill function if you want versatility in your cooking appliance.

2. Size and Space: Since you're specifically looking for a 20-litre microwave oven, you've already made a size-related decision. However, consider your kitchen's available space. Measure the countertop area where the microwave will sit to ensure it fits comfortably. Also, check the dimensions of the microwave, including its height, width, and depth, to confirm it matches your kitchen layout.

3. Research and Compare: Take the time to research different brands and models. Read product reviews and customer feedback to gauge their performance and reliability. Look for features that align with your needs, such as turntable size, sensor cooking, child safety locks, and energy-saving options. Also, compare prices and warranty terms to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

