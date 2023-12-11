Explore microwaves under 15000: Top 10 cost effective models

A good diet and physical fitness are fundamental for longevity and active ageing; fitness alone is not enough to be healthy. A well-balanced, nutritious diet is essential. Quality eating is much more beneficial than quantity eating. Time and room space to accommodate a product also need to be considered. Advances in technology adhering to time-saving and health are the new addition to the modern kitchen, the microwave oven. This appliance has become a vital necessity, changing our lifestyle regarding cooking space and saving time, which is crucial. Bring home a microwave under ₹ 15000 and enjoy culinary variety without spending too much money in the process.

Cooking quick, delicious meals, defrosting, which traditionally takes an hour or more, is done in minutes, and reheating cooked food are some specialties of a microwave oven, which often when reheated on a pan, may thicken or even burn.

Have you been weary and tired of the traditional way of cooking and the long hours spent in the kitchen cooking the same meals? Relax, the entrance of new technology with the introduction of Budget Microwave Options has skipped a beat, bringing comfort to the world of culinary technology. The microwave oven is easy to handle and does not take up much space.

In a new trend to get the product to attract attention, most manufacturers provide microwave ovens with added benefits and deals like cooking tip handbooks. This trend encourages many individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle. In today’s competitive world, with changing trends and hi-tech competitive growth, many manufacturers have brought forth top-quality microwave products that consumers now find it difficult to select.

Here is a list of a few chartbusters of the best-value microwaves, focusing on cost-effective microwave choices readily available on the market. Considering the budget, Let’s explore microwaves' prices under Rs. 15,000.

Product List

1. Panasonic 23 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG)

This microwave has a capacity of 23L and is best suited when preparing meals for families of 3 to 4 members, making cooking effortless. The affordable microwave model has 800 Watts of High Power, ensuring balanced and quick cooking for appetising results. It has a 360-degree heat wrap, ensuring an even heat distribution for uniform and faster cooking. It also has an Auto Cook featuring 61 pre-loaded menus, including appetizers and desserts, thus lessening the effort to make assorted, tempting, and healthy meals daily.

The Panasonic affordable microwave models have Auto Re-Heat and Defrost programmed modes that guarantee uniform heating or defrosting without losing taste or consistency. This microwave has a Magic Grill, which uses dual power from top and back grills, making the outside crusty while retaining the inside juiciness.

With the Vapour Clean feature, the simple touch button keeps the microwave odour-free and stain-free. It is compactable and designed with a glass turntable, maximizing interior space without occupying much countertop space and more interior capacity. This is a good choice if you are looking for the prices of microwaves under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of Panasonic 23 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG):

Brand: Panasonic

Product Dimensions: 35D x 44W x 50H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Portable, Temperature, Timer, Lightweight

Wattage: 800 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product and additional 4 years on Magnetron

Pros Cons Compact Not good for long-processing jobs Versatile Handlebar design Efficient

2. Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (CE1041DSB3/TL)

This appliance best suits large families and has the best Budget Microwave Options. Looking at the features, this appliance has a Capacity of 28L. This microwave has a number of programs and cooking modes. Preparing quick, delicious, and nutritious recipes for all occasions is easy.

This Best Value Microwave has the additional feature of a combi option and child safety lock, ensuring safety for homes with young kids. The auto-cook function relieves the tension of the dish getting burnt or overheated. The microwave has a glass turntable and a crusty plate. This is a good choice if you are looking for prices of microwaves under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (CE1041DSB3/TL):

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 47.5L x 51.7W Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Timer, Programmable, Defrost, Grill Function, Turntable, Child Safety Lock, Eco Mode, Auto Cook, Racks, One Touch Button Timer, Programmable, Defrost, Grill Function, Turntable, Child Safety Lock, Eco Mode, Auto Cook, Racks, One Touch Button

Wattage: 900 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product and additional 4 years on Magnetron.

Pros Cons Eco-friendly energy saver Avoid keeping it idle without using it for long. Allows for the utilisation of cooking techniques not available with traditional microwaves. It lets you alternate between both modes to cook food faster Easy to clean

3. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG)

The LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a Handy kitchen appliance suitable for a small family of 4 to 6 members. This Affordable Microwave Model has 251 quick and delicious auto-cook health menus and recipes, a stainless steel cavity, and a completion buzzer, ensuring hygienic, safe cooking. The child lock ensures safety in families where there are young kids. The concealed heating Quartz heater prevents all risks of hand injury, ensuring quick and safe cooking. It testifies for itself when it comes to durability. This could be a good Cost-Effective Microwave Choice. This is a good choice if you are looking for microwaves under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG):

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 49.5D x 51W x 30.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Auto Cook, Touch Panel, Child Safety Lock, Defrost, Turntable

Wattage: 1950 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product and an additional 4 years on Magnetron

Pros Cons Ghee preparation in 12 minutes No starter kit Auto Cook Menu Quartz Heater

4. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG)

Explore the ideal modern cooking in the compact size Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave oven as one of the best value microwaves. This capacity of 20L is best suited for small families and bachelors or spinsters. This microwave model has an 800-watt powerhouse that aids quick, balanced cooking and tasty meal results. One of the Cost-Effective Microwave Choices has the defrost and reheat auto-programmed to ensure equal heating or defrosting of food with firm texture and flavour retention.

This appliance has an auto-cook 51 menu for a gourmet delight, including 51 pre-set easy-to-cook snacks, meals, and dessert recipes. The appliance can be kept odour and stain-free at the touch of a button. The microwave countertop with the glass turntable flaunts its compact design, fitting into a small space with a large interior capacity. This is a good choice if you are looking for microwaves under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG):

Brand: Panasonic

Product Dimensions: 34D x 44.3W x 25.8H Centimeters

Colour: Silver

Special Features: Defrost, Turntable, Auto Heat, Timer, Compact, Vapour Clean, Auto Cook

Wattage: 800 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product and an additional 4 years on Magnetron

Pros Cons Compact Design Fancy Operation: Multiple function buttons Vapour clean

5. IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2)

Decipher the world's best cooking appliances with the IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven. If you are looking for budget microwave options, explore this latest technological innovation, which is perfect for a large family. This wonderful kitchen appliance has a convection mode for reheating, defrosting, grilling, baking, and cooking.

It is an affordable model with a number of programmes timed for large families. It is convenient for grilling, rotisserie, auto reheating, delay start, weight defrosting, fast cooking, steam cleaning, deodorizing, and disinfecting. This is a good choice if you are looking for prices of microwaves under Rs. 15,000. For families with children, the safety child lock ensures protection.

Specifications of IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2):

Brand: IFB

Product Dimensions: 53.9D x 30W x 44H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook/Quick start, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Mode, Convection Temperature (40~200 ℃), Preheat, Keep Warm, Auto Programs, Sound on/off, Ceramic, Temperature Setting Auto reheat, Timer option, Express cook/Quick start, Intelligent system cooling, Digital Clock, 101 Standard Menus, Various Cooking Mode, Convection Temperature

Wattage: 800 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product

Pros Cons Easy to use Can’t increase heating time while in use Easy to clean Safe for families with small children

6. IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2)

For absolute peace of mind, a microwave under Rs15000 is excellent for a small family or singles and is one of the few affordable microwave models. There is no worry for families where managing chores with small children around this oven is safe with its child lock features. Excellent for unexpected guests, the microwave helps create a wide range of food delicacies; reheating, baking, grilling, defrosting, and cooking are some of its apt features. Its multistage cooking feature has three cooking cycles that let you automate a series of cooking steps without manually intervening between stages. The special features include 71 auto-cook menus, a quick start, overheating protection, auto reheating, and a timer option. Rated as one of the cost-effective microwave choices for its speciality of sensor malfunction protection and a power saver. This is a good choice if you are looking for prices of microwaves under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2):

Brand: IFB

Product Dimensions: 26.2 × 45.2 × 39 cm

Colour: Black

Special Features: 71 Auto Cook Menus, Quick Start, Child Lock, Overheating Protection, Sensor Malfunction Protection, Power Save

Wattage: 1200 watts

Warranty: 1 Year on Machine and 3 Years on Magnetron and Cavity from IFB

Pros Cons Easy to use Can’t increase heating time while in use Easy to clean Safe for families with small children

7. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S)

For small families and singles, one of the most cost-effective microwave choices, the IFB 25L Solo Microwave Oven, is a modernised simple appliance. The features added to this innovative microwave include the preparation of multi-specialty and nutritious dishes with its 61 auto-cook menus. A complete, healthy washing option to quickly sterilise baby bottles and indispensable utensils. The hour-long traditional way of defrosting is made simple with the defrost mode at the touch of a button.

Hands-free to continue the remaining house chores without the tension of overheating or child interference since it is well-equipped to manage with a child safety lock. It can be put on hold for a delayed or quick start with its practical options. This could be a good option if you are looking for microwaves under Rs. 15000. Don't worry about the hygienic maintenance. This model comes with disinfecting and deodorant features. Sensor malfunction protection is another added feature.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S):

Brand: IFB

Product Dimensions: 41.5 x 48.3 x 28.1 cm

Colour: Silver

Special Features: 61 Auto-cook menus, Disinfect, Deodorize, Timer option, Power Save, Overheating Protection, Sensor Malfunction Protection

Wattage: 700 watts

Warranty: 1 Year on Machine and 3 Years on Magnetron and Cavity

Pros Cons Easy to operate with push buttons and a jog dial Makes a little bit of noise Comes with a delayed start and quick start option

8. LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB)

Good health begins at home. If you are searching for affordable budget microwave options, here is one microwave under Rs. 15000. This appliance has newly acquired i-wave technology, ensuring quick and healthy cooking by even circulating microwaves inside the cavity, which is stainless steel and anti-bacterial. The anti-bacterial cavity diminishes bacteria growth and avoids odour formation, helping with easy cleaning.

This energy-saving appliance is suitable for bachelors and small families with children. The child-lock system keeps it safe from the hands of children. The 44-auto-cook menu includes various recipes to help prepare healthy and nutritious dishes. This is a good choice if you are looking for microwave prices under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB):

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 455 × 320 × 252 mm

Colour: Black

Special Features: Health Plus-5, Indian Cuisine-6, Sweets Corner-6, Breakfast-6, Snacks-6, Kids Delight-7, Utility Corner-8, Next Step Guide, Auto Cook Menu-44, Indian Auto Cook Menu-28, Child Lock, i- Wave, Cooking Completion Alarm

Wattage: 700 watts

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product

Pros Cons i-wave technology Absence of a Starter kit Easy to use Anti-bacterial cavity Energy saver

9. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Magicook Pro 31CES-E)

Savoring fried food with freedom and dining without guilt are features of this appliance. This 29-litre convection microwave oven from Whirlpool is one of the most affordable microwave models. With its built-in air fryer, you can now enjoy your meals confidently, free from the worry of consuming unhealthy oil-fried food. These microwaves priced under ₹15000 are affordable for everyone, large or small families and even singles.

Equipped with a sanitisation shield button, it sanitises baby feed bottles and all non-metal tableware. Tandoori at home is an excellent source of satisfaction for many. The detachable rotating bar ensures a perfect, uniform food roast. The immunity touch button lets you choose from specially programmed 300 auto-cook menus and immunity-boosting delicious recipes. The extra-large stainless steel cavity allows uniform cooking and accommodates a variety of larger servings.

Thawing frozen food is made easier with this microwave defrost function. The zero-waste button ensures creative recipes from apple peels and vegetable skins minimising food waste. This is a good choice if you are in search of microwave prices under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Magicook Pro 31CES-E):

Brand: Whirlpool

Product Dimensions: 49.7D x 53.9W x 30H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: Auto Cook, Turntable, Air fryer, Sanitization, Zero waste and immunity Booster menu, 300 ACM, Motorized Rotisserie, High grill rack, Low Convection rack with Feather touch panels with Daily function button for easy access

Wattage: 900 watts

Warranty: 1 year on product, Manufacturer warranty:5 years on magnetron

Pros Cons Comes with a built-in air fryer The touchpad is not alight Very Spacious Sanitation function for sterilisation

10. Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 22CE)

Savoring fried food with freedom and dining without guilt are features of Cook Like a Pro, which is what this Whirlpool appliance has to offer. This appliance is one of its kind, rated and budgeted as a microwave under ₹15000. The cost value and benefits are best for small families and singles.

This all-in-one convection model has six cooking modes, including an intelligent fry with zero oil consumption, assuring a healthy lifestyle that ensures it is an affordable microwave model. You can grill, stew, steam, barbeque, bake, and defrost. Appetising tandoori recipes can be prepared at the touch of a button. There are a variety of pre-programmed menus to choose from to prepare a variety of dishes comfortably at home. The six pre-programmed special menus help make quick meals at the touch of a button. The stainless steel cavity and double quartz heater take care of even cooking, providing a perfect experience. This is a good choice if you are looking for a microwave under Rs. 15,000.

Specifications of Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 22CE):

Brand: Whirlpool

Product Dimensions: 39.5D x 45.2W x 26.2H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Features: All in One Convection Oven, Smart fry with Zero Oil, 6 Cooking Modes, 118 IntelliCook Menus, 10 Power Levels

Wattage: 700 watts

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on magnetron

Pros Cons Touch control and LED display No child lock Affordable Auto Clean Only best for small families Easy to Use

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic 23 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) Magic grill Vapour clean Feature More Interior capacity Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making (CE1041DSB3/TL) Child Safety Lock, Eco Mode, Auto Cook LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG) Stainless Steel cavity Auto Cook Quartz Heater Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) large interior capacity Compact Design Vapour Clean IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2) safety child lock Intelligent system cooling Convection Temperature IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2) Child Lock Overheating Protection Sensor Malfunction Protection IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S) Power Save Overheating Protection Sensor Malfunction Protection LG 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB) Child Lock i- Wave Cooking Completion Alarm Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (Magicook Pro 31CES-E) Air Fryer Sanitization Zero waste Whirlpool 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (MAGICOOK PRO 22CE) Smart fry with Zero Oil All in One Convection Oven 10 Power Levels

Best overall product

Savoring fried food with freedom and dining without guilt are features of the overall rating. Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, and Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd make the Oven superior to the rest mainly because of its features. It is an affordable microwave priced under ₹15,000. It is best suited for Indian families as the main course of all Indian families has rotis and naans, which can be easily prepared and time-saving. The choice of multiple functions such as cooking, baking, grilling, defrosting, and re-heating without burning or thickening makes it a good pick over the other microwaves. There is no fright for families with children running around, as this microwave has a child safety lock, ensuring child safety. The multiple features are a respite in the kitchen.

Best value for money

Priced at Rs. 5,990, the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven offers the best value for money. It's perfect for singles and small families, serving all your cooking needs at an affordable price. This microwave is budget-friendly and comes with features like defrosting, cooking, and reheating without altering the texture or flavour of your food. With the touch of a button, you can keep the microwave odour and stain-free, which addresses all hygiene concerns. Its compact design takes up minimum space in the kitchen, and the glass turntable and sizeable interior capacity are an additional advantage. The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is a cost-effective microwave choice that meets your cooking requirements without emptying your wallet.

How to choose a suitable microwave oven?

Capacity: Several capacity ranges are suited to different-sized families. The bigger the family and the more you want to do, the bigger the microwave you’ll need.

Fitting into Kitchen Space: Make sure to check the size of the microwave before you choose so it fits in your space. Space is critical, especially for built-in and big microwaves.

Power: The microwave ranges from 800 to 1100 watts, measured in energy units called watts. Occasionally, you will come across microwave models with 700 watts. For faster cooking speed, choose a higher wattage depending on the time required to cook the food.

Style: It's essential to find a microwave that fits in with the look and style of your kitchen. Whether you want an ultra-modern look or something in period style, every kitchen has a microwave. You'll find them in various colours and standout finishes like stainless steel and brass.

Easy-clean linings: Easy-cleaning linings are a criterion for a microwave oven. A messy microwave is the result of cooking. Look for microwave ovens with interior walls with pyrolytic liners or catalytic. Easy-cleaning linings are self-cleaning and absorb the dirt and oil from food, preserving the microwave well.

Sensor cooking: Sensor cooking is best for those who overdo it in the microwave. Sensor cooking measures the moisture and humidity released from food as it heats. Sensor cooking mode adjusts the power level and cooking time, ensuring the food doesn’t dry.

Defrost: Defrosting is what everyone looks forward to in a microwave oven. It is time-saving and cooks efficiently, ensuring food retains a firm texture and flavour.

Pre-set programmes: To make life easier, the programmes installed help with food cooking timing, defrosting, and reheating.

