85 inch smart TV: Explore ultimate home theatre experience, top 10 picks

Do you want to transform your living room into a home theatre? The key to unlocking this immersive experience lies in choosing the right centerpiece: an 85-inch smart TV. These colossal screens not only redefine the aesthetics of your space but also bring a cinematic quality right into the comfort of your home. The 85-inch smart TV offers a perfect blend of size, technology, and features to elevate your viewing experience.

Today, a television is not just a device for watching shows; it's a portal to a world of interactive entertainment. With streaming services at your fingertips, an 85-inch smart TV offers unparalleled access to a vast universe of content, ranging from the latest blockbuster movies to binge-worthy TV series. The size of the screen ensures that every detail, from the subtlest color change to the most intricate visual effect, is displayed with crystal-clear clarity. Advancements in technology have made these large screens more accessible and affordable. Modern 85-inch TVs come equipped with smart features like voice control, integrated streaming platforms, and even compatibility with smart home devices. They're not just televisions; they're the central hub of your home's entertainment system.

Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fanatic, or a gaming enthusiast, these TVs cater to all by providing a versatile platform for all forms of media. Moreover, the quality of these TVs is not just limited to their size. Many of them feature cutting-edge technologies like OLED or QLED displays, HDR (High Dynamic Range) for better contrast and colors, and high refresh rates for smoother motion. These features ensure that the picture quality is as impressive as the screen size, making your viewing experience truly cinematic. When you start to find the perfect 85-inch smart TV, it's essential to consider various factors like picture quality, sound, smart features, and of course, your budget. Each TV has its unique strengths, and finding the right one depends on your personal preferences and usage.

This guide to the top 10 85-inch smart TVs of the year will help you navigate through the plethora of options available. It will provide you with detailed insights into each model, helping you make an informed decision to bring home the ultimate home theater experience. Stay tuned to uncover the best 85-inch smart TVs that promise to transform your room into a cinematic haven.

1. Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 85U7K (Black)

This stunning 4K Ultra HD smart TV from Hisense boasts cutting-edge technology into a sleek bezel-less design. With 1,296 local dimming zones and minimal reflective coating, the 1 billion-color display delivers deep blacks, vibrant hues and sharp clarity so you'll feel fully immersed in your content. The 240 Hz refresh rate means fast-moving action scenes appear smooth and fluid, while the MEMC motion-processing minimizes blur. FreeSync Premium, VRR and ALLM ensure you game like a pro, while Dolby Atmos unleashes cinematic surround sound. The quad-core processor and built-in apps give you easy access to your favorite streaming services. Plus, the light-sensing abilities automatically adjust the display settings for optimal viewing in any lighting conditions. Hisense backs this TV with a generous 2-year warranty to ensure years of reliable performance.

Specifications of Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD, QLED

Size: 85 inches (215 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Play Store, streaming apps

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Color: Armani Gold

Pros Cons Mini LED QLED offers superior picture quality Limited availability of apps compared to other platforms Voice control and smart features Higher price point

2. Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900CKXXL (Titan Black)

This 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV puts 8K resolution, Quantum dot technology and AI intelligence together to deliver an unrivaled viewing experience. Its Neural Quantum Processor 8K upscales everything you watch to near 8K picture quality, while Quantum Matrix Technology Pro and Ultra Viewing Angle provide incredible depth, color and detail from any seat in the house. Neo QLED HDR 8K Pro illuminates your content with stunning brightness, contrast, and color volume, while Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ ensures fast action scenes appear smooth and natural. The TV's AI features intelligently optimize picture and sound settings and provide access to content through voice control. Plus, 4 HDMI ports, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth enable easy connectivity to all your entertainment devices. With a 2-year warranty, this Samsung 8K TV brings the ultimate cinematic experience into your home.

Specifications of Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Display: 8K Ultra HD, Neo QLED

Size: 85 inches (214 cm)

Resolution: 7680 x 4320 pixels

Smart Features: Voice assistant, streaming services, SmartThings integration

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony

Color: Titan Black

Pros Cons Cutting-edge 8K resolution for unparalleled clarity Extremely high cost Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony for superior audio Limited 8K content currently available

3. Vu 215cm (85 inches) The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android QLED TV 85QPX (Armani Gold) (2020 Model)

This 85-inch Vu QLED TV is truly a masterpiece. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers stunningly vivid colors and crisp images that immerse you in the action. The Android operating system gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube along with games and a built-in Chrome browser. The Armani Gold finish adds a sophisticated yet stylish accent to your living space, while the tabletop stand allows for flexible placement. With Wi-Fi connectivity, smart home integration, and all the latest features packed into an 85-inch display, this TV takes big-screen entertainment to a whole new level. So take your seats, cue up your favorites, and let this QLED TV transport you with its impressive clarity, colors, and contrast that'll have you constantly marvel at the level of detail.

Specifications of Vu 215cm (85 inches) The Masterpiece 4K Ultra HD Android QLED TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD, QLED

Size: 85 inches (215 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Play Store, streaming apps

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Color: Armani Gold

Pros Cons High-quality 4K QLED display Armani Gold design may not suit all interiors Android OS offers a wide range of apps Sound quality may require external sound system

4. Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-85X80L (Black)

This Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD smart TV brings cinematic spectacle to your living room. The 85-inch screen with 4K resolution, HDR technology, and wide viewing angle immerses you in vivid color and sharp detail that rivals the movie theater experience. The powerful 4K X-Reality Pro processor upscales all your content to near 4K quality for an exceptionally lifelike picture. Google TV integrates all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ for easy access, while the built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control make it simple to find exactly what you want to watch. The Dolby Atmos and 20W audio system delivers powerful, room-filling sound that brings movies and shows to life. Two USB ports and four HDMI inputs give you plenty of connectivity options for set-top boxes, game consoles, and more. This Sony smart TV truly provides the ultimate combination of massive screen size, stunning picture quality, and smart features to transform your living room into a personal home theater.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Size: 85 inches (215 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Smart Features: Google Assistant, streaming services

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Multi-Audio

Color: Black

Pros Cons Google TV offers excellent smart features Limited brightness compared to QLED and OLED Reliable brand with good customer service Premium price tag

5. TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black)

One thing we can all agree on is that a bigger screen makes for a better viewing experience. This 85-inch 4K smart TV from TCL uses state-of-the-art technology to give you the ultimate visual immersion. With a buttery smooth refresh rate, brilliant color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and high dynamic range, every show and movie you watch will seem larger than life. The AI processor automatically optimizes picture and sound quality to enhance contrast, detect motion, and adjust color for the best possible picture. The powerful speakers provide room-filling sound, while the wide selection of streaming apps and voice control using Google Assistant means you can switch between shows and adjust the volume without ever leaving your seat. Whether you're binging the latest series or gathering friends and family for movie night, this huge screen with vivid 4K resolution and smart features makes for an experience you won’t want to miss.

Specifications of TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Size: 85 inches (216 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Audio

Color: Black

Pros Cons Affordable price for the size Contrast and black levels may not be as deep as higher-end models Google TV interface is user-friendly Sound quality could be improved

6. IQ 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Frameless Android Smart TV with Dolby Atmos IQFL85ST (Black)

With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, and Android 11 smart features, this TV brings big-screen entertainment to life like never before. The QLED display technology delivers brilliant colors and ultra-vivid imagery, while the 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth action in all your movies and games. The built-in Android TV OS gives you access to all your favorite smart apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and more, and Google Assistant voice control lets you navigate hands-free. Plus, built-in screen mirroring makes it easy to cast content from your mobile devices. All this premium technology is packed into an elegant, minimalist, frameless design that disappears into your decor. So, power up your viewing experience; the IQ 215cm 4K Ultra HD QLED Frameless Android Smart TV has arrived.

Specifications of IQ 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Frameless Android Smart TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD, QLED, Frameless

Size: 85 inches (215 cm)

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Voice control, Google Play Store

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Color: Black

Pros Cons Frameless design offers a modern aesthetic Brand is less well-known, which may raise concerns about longevity Android OS for versatile app compatibility Might need additional sound system for better audio

7. Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900CKXXL (Titan Black)

This 85-inch Neo QLED TV from Samsung is made for epic viewing. With 8K resolution and Quantum Dot technology, it delivers a stunningly sharp and vivid picture that seems to leap off the screen. The revolutionary Neo Quantum Processor upscales all your content to near 8K perfection, while Intelligent Mode automatically optimizes settings for whatever you're watching. The Infinity One Design features a bezel-less screen for maximum immersion, and Object Tracking Sound+ follows the action on screen for an audio experience that surrounds you. The Tizen smart TV platform offers access to all your favorite streaming apps, and works with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. This TV promises to transform your living room into a premium home theater that will wow you with its stunning realism and rich, lifelike colors for years to come.

Specifications of Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Display: 8K Ultra HD Neo QLED

Resolution: 7680 x 4320 pixels

Infinity Screen design

Size: 85 inches (215 cm)

Smart Features: Samsung's Tizen operating system, integrated Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice control, SmartThings app compatibility, Multi-View feature

Sound: Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier, Dolby Digital Plus

Connectivity: Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI eAR

Pros Cons 8K Resolution offers incredibly detailed and crisp images Significantly more expensive than most 4K models, making it a premium investment. Neo QLED Technology Due to its large size, it may not fit comfortably in smaller rooms or spaces. Smart Features include voice control, integrated streaming services, and compatibility with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem.

8. Cornea Frameless 218 cm (85 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (3860 x 2160) Pixels

With stunning 4K resolution, this 85-inch Cornea Smart TV transforms your living room into a cinematic experience. Featuring a vivid A+ grade panel, this ultra-slim LED TV delivers over 8 million pixels for sharp, detailed images that practically leap off the screen. Powered by Android TV, the built-in WiFi lets you stream all your favorite shows and movies from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. The 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports connect all your devices, while the 30 watts of Dolby Atmos surround sound brings any movie to life with dynamic clarity. The frameless design and included wall or table stand to give you flexibility on how you want to display this big-screen beauty. Cornea has created a Smart TV that is as powerful as it is pleasing to the eye, bringing you the most lifelike home entertainment experience possible.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 218 cm (85 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED, Frameless

Size: 85 inches (218 cm)

Resolution: 3860 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Android

Smart Features: Google Assistant, streaming apps

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Surround Sound

Color: Black

Pros Cons Large frameless design enhances viewing experience Brand not as well established in the market 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear picture quality Sound quality may not match the visual experience

3 best features for you

TV Model Display Technology Smart Features Audio Technology Hisense 215 cm 85U7K 4K Ultra HD Mini LED QLED Voice control, Smart apps Dolby Atmos Samsung 214 cm QA85QN900CKXXL 8K Ultra HD Neo QLED Voice assistant, SmartThings Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony Vu 215 cm 85QPX 4K Ultra HD QLED Android OS, Google Assistant Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Sony Bravia 215 cm KD-85X80L 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Voice control Acoustic Multi-Audio, Dolby Atmos TCL 216 cm 85P745 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV, Chromecast built-in Dolby Audio iQ 215 cm IQFL85ST 4K Ultra HD QLED Android OS, Voice control Dolby Atmos Samsung 214 cm QA85QN900CKXXL (duplicate, same as second row) 8K Ultra HD Neo QLED Voice assistant, SmartThings Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony Cornea 218 cm 4K Ultra HD LED Android OS, Google Assistant Surround Sound

Best value for money product

This Hisense 85-inch 4K Mini LED TV boasts a visual punch with 1296 local dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision IQ for incredible brightness, clarity and color. It features dual HDMI 2. ports to connect the latest gaming consoles and stream your favorite shows in stunning 4K resolution. The integrated speakers with subwoofer deliver powerful audio and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive sound experience. The quad-core processor and 3GB RAM ensures smooth performance, while the dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth enable easy connectivity to stream Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. With a bezel-less floating display design, this TV boasts a stunning picture that's perfect for any living room.

Best overall product

Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV transforms your living room into an entertainment palace with its massive 85-inch 4K Ultra High Definition display. Sony's 4K X Reality Pro enhances images to near 4K quality while the 4K HDR Processor X1 brings out depths of color and clarity you never thought possible. The cinematographer-approved screen with Triluminos Pro reproduces over a billion colors and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience. Enjoy lag-free gaming thanks to the 4 HDMI ports and ALLM feature, which automatically optimizes for low-latency gameplay. With 20 watts of powerful sound, X Balanced speakers, and Dolby Atmos, you'll feel like you're in the action. Google TV provides a more personalized and content-forward home screen experience with content recommendations and hands-free control through the voice-enabled remote and built-in mic. Apple Airplay and a host of apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more give you options for endless entertainment.

How to find the best 85-inch smart TV?

Finding the best 85-inch smart TV can seem daunting given the plethora of options available, but by focusing on a few key areas, you can make an informed decision that suits your needs and preferences. Start by researching the latest models from well-known brands. These companies often lead in innovation and quality, and their top-tier models are usually equipped with the latest technology in screen resolution, smart features, and connectivity. It's also beneficial to keep an eye on emerging brands that might offer competitive features at a more accessible price point.

The second step is to delve into the technical specifications. For a screen size as large as 85 inches, resolution plays a pivotal role. Look for TVs with 4K or even 8K resolution to ensure crisp, detailed images. High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatibility is another feature to consider, as it dramatically improves the color depth and contrast of the screen. Additionally, if you're a gaming enthusiast or enjoy action-packed movies, a high refresh rate is crucial to avoid motion blur and ensure smooth playback.

Beyond the technical aspects, smart features are what set modern TVs apart. The best 85-inch smart TVs offer a seamless interface with access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. Voice control, compatibility with other smart home devices, and a user-friendly operating system are features that enhance the user experience. It's also worth checking the TV's connectivity options, like the number of HDMI and USB ports, as they determine how many devices you can connect simultaneously.

Finally, reviews and user feedback are invaluable resources. Look for professional reviews that offer detailed analysis and comparisons. User reviews, on the other hand, provide insights into the day-to-day use and reliability of the TV over time. Be sure to consider the balance between price and features too. While the most expensive model might offer the latest technology, a mid-range TV could very well meet all your requirements at a more reasonable cost. By researching thoroughly, assessing your needs, and considering user experiences, you can identify the best 85-inch smart TV that offers a perfect blend of technology, quality, and value.

