A new speculative story suggests Joe Rogan may feature in Grand Theft Auto 6

A new speculation claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 might feature Joe Rogan, the former UFC commentator and media personality, as part of its radio content.

Joe Rogan podcast to be featured in GTA 6 radio stations(YouTube)

This unlikely claim comes along with another dubious leak that suggests the possible release date of GTA 6.

Rockstar confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the works in early 2022, after years of speculation. However, since then, the developer and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not revealed much about the game.

That has not stopped the rumour mills from churning, as evidenced by the latest one that involves Joe Rogan.

According to Audioviser, who cites an unnamed source close to Rockstar, the upcoming game will include episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on its radio stations.

The report does not provide any details beyond guessing that the developers might not use full episodes of the comedy podcast, which usually last for more than an hour, but rather a selection of clips.

This rumour is hard to believe, for several reasons. First, Rockstar has a history of making fun of media personalities in Grand Theft Auto games, rather than working with them.

Second, Rogan has been vocal about his negative views on video games, calling them a “real problem” and a waste of time for modern society. He based his opinion on his own gaming addiction, which he said made him act “like an alcoholic.”

The former UFC commentator has appeared in video games before, namely in three EA Sports UFC games. But, that was more in line with his brand than appearing in a GTA game. Plus, he did not enjoy the experience of recording voiceovers for the game, saying that he “hated” it.

Of course, having episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience in GTA 6 would not require Rogan to record anything new for the game, as Rockstar would presumably just license his show.

But given Rockstar’s style and Rogan’s past gaming experiences, this rumor seems too far-fetched to be taken seriously.