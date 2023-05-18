A step to step guide on how to obtain the Radiant Armour set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The highly anticipated sequel to the Nintendo's Breath of the Wild franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, continues the epic adventure and allows Link to carry over certain items and tools from its predecessor. Among these returning elements is the beloved Radiant armour set.

Unveiling the Radiant Armor Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Acquiring the Radiant armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not as straightforward as it was in Breath of the Wild. This might pose a challenge for players who are new to the franchise and seeking to obtain this iconic armor set.

To assist new heroes in their quest, this guide features detailed instructions on where to find the Radiant armor set and how to obtain it, ensuring that they can embark on their journey equipped with this essential gear.

How to get the Radiant Armour

The sought-after Radiant armor set consists of three pieces: the Radiant Mask, Radiant Shirt, and Radiant Tights.

The Radiant Armour Set. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Adventurers may discover all three pieces conveniently available at the Enchanted Armor Shop in Kakariko Village. This tranquil village lies southeast of Lookout Landing and to the east of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. The precise coordinate of this location is (1851, -0981, 0119).

Each component of the Radiant armor set boasts a base armor stat of 3. Wearing the complete set grants valuable bonus perks, enhancing proficiency with bone weapons.

However, aspiring owners should prepare their wallets, as each piece comes with a hefty price tag of 5,000 Rupees which is enough to make a hole in your wallet. Acquiring the entire set will require a total of 15,000 Rupees. While there are several early-game Rupee farming methods exist, still this cost may prove challenging for many. Fortunately, an alternative method exists to significantly reduce the price armor set.

How to get Radiant Armour at discounted price

In the enchanting village of Kakariko, players will encounter Claree, the shopkeeper, who shares a heartwrenching story. She reveals that her grandmother has fallen gravely ill, requiring costly medication. To cover these expenses, Claree has been compelled to raise the prices of all the items in her shop.

Players can come across Lasli, Claree's younger sister, residing in a charming hut near the eastern entrance of Kakariko Village (Precise coordinates: 1908, -1004, 0127).

Lasli discloses that their grandmother has contracted the debilitating Gloom-Borne Illness. This revelation triggers the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest, where Link is entrusted with gathering specific ingredients: Hylian Rice, Fresh Milk, and the elusive "wild greens," specifically Sundelions and Hyrule Herb.

When combined and cooked skillfully, these ingredients yield a revitalizing Sunny Veggie Porridge. This potent dish serves a dual purpose: it heals the ailing grandmother and miraculously slashes the prices of every piece of the coveted Radiant armor to only 600 Rupees each. The discount also extends to the Stealth armor set, which can also be procured from the same store.