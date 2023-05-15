A step to step guide on how to obtain the Champion's Tunic in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo’s upcoming installment in the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise, titled "Tears of the Kingdom," promises to introduce fresh concepts and innovative ideas while paying homage to its predecessors. Unravel the quest for the Champion's Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Amidst the exciting new title, the game still manages to weave in nostalgic elements from the Breathe of the Wild series, including iconic armour pieces and mementos. One such cherished item that fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will recognize is the renowned Champion's Tunic.

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, gamers will once again have the opportunity to don the familiar blue Champion's Tunic that became synonymous with Link's heroic journey in the previous game.

Unlike its previous titles, acquiring the tunic in Tears of the Kingdom is a relatively swift and steady process, sparing players a lengthy wait. Discovering its whereabouts may prove to be a perplexing endeavor for those unaware of its precise location, particularly as it is cleverly concealed in the game's least likely starting and roaming points.

How to get the Champion’s Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain the Champion's Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom, you must venture into Hyrule Castle. Unlocking the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower location is important for easier access to the castle.

By launching from the tower, you can utilize their paraglider and glide directly to the castle's front entrance. Depending on Link’s stamina upgrades or the assistance of Tulin, reaching the entrance can be made easier. In case players require an extra boost, consuming stamina-replenishing food while in midair can help them maintain their momentum.

Upon arriving, you will find the Champion's Tunic hidden in the Sanctum, the very first room they encounter. Ascending the stairs, they will come across two unlit braziers situated in front of a colossal bird statue. By igniting both braziers with a lit torch or Fire Fruit, a brief cutscene will trigger, causing the bird statue to slide aside.

The Colossal bird statue. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

You will discover a hidden compartment underneath the bird, containing a treasure chest. Opening it will reveal the Champion's Leathers, or tunic, which boasts an armor stat of five. Although the tunic does not possess any special abilities, it can provide a slight boost to players who are just starting their journey or yearning for the nostalgic threads from Breath of the Wild.

ALSO READ| | A Step to step guide to using the Towing Harness in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Obtaining the Champion's Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom requires players to navigate Hyrule Castle, strategically utilizing the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower to reach the entrance swiftly.