A Step to step guide to using the Towing Harness in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Switch’s exclusive AAA title The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, will feature a vast surface-world map consisting of multiple regions. While players can quickly move between different locations using Shrines and watchtowers, they will need to traverse new areas on foot to explore every corner of Breath of the Wild 2's expansive Overworld. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Fortunately, gamers can tame wild horses that come with a unique upgrade, allowing them to move faster and transport essential items along the way.

The latest Breath of the Wild installment introduces the Towing Harness, which can be attached to any registered horse, allowing players to use the Ultrahand upgrade to attach it with wagons and other objects to their trusted mount, enabling them to pull heavy loads across the vast landscape of Hyrule.

For newbies, attaching the harness can be confusing as it is an item that appears in Link's inventory under the Key Items tab.

Here is a simple point-to-point guide to towing your horse

How to unlock the towing harness

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players can acquire the Towing Harness by garnering Pony Points.

This new item allows players to attach wagons and other objects to their horses. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

These Pony points are rewarded by the Stable system, which can be found across the Hyrule horizon. Players can earn each Pony Point by registering horses, exploring new areas, and completing various side quests. Once enough points are restored, they can be exchanged for the Towing Harness.

Heroes need to have at least three Pony Points to unlock the addition, which can be easily achieved by registering one horse and visiting two stables.

How to tow the towing harness to a horse

Once obtained, you must visit a stable in order to use it. Although the item appears in the Key inventory, it cannot be attached to the horse by the Switch controller.

Instead, players must first interact with the Stable Hand which is spread across the landscape of the Breath of the Wild, from outside the building and choose the "Customize Horse" option, provided they have at least one horse registered. If the Towing Harness is in the inventory, the Stable Hand will ask if you would like to attach it.

Harness attached! Learn how to unlock and use the Towing Harness. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Once it's attached, You can use the Ultrahand to hook up the horse to wagons and tow other large objects by sticking them to the harness itself.

ALSO READ| | Get ready to unleash your inner hero! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch

With this useful feature, players can transport important items and even create makeshift bridges by using wagons to cross rivers.