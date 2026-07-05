Who is Cooper DeJean dating? Cowboys cheerleader Abby Summers shares glimpse into relationship with Eagles star

The clip shows the couple relaxing in a swimming pool before jumping into the water, using their bodies to spell out the word "LOVE." The video was set to Michael Bublé's song “L O V E.”

Summers recently offered fans a glimpse into their offseason together by sharing a TikTok video on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean appears to be doing just that, spending part of his offseason enjoying some downtime with his reported girlfriend, Abby Summers.

With the NFL regular season still a little more than two months away, players are making the most of the remaining offseason before training camps and the return of football. Amid contract negotiations, trades and roster moves around the league, many are also taking time to unwind.

Cooper DeJean has been linked to Abby Summers for quite some time, with the pair also being spotted together around the Super Bowl festivities earlier this year.

One aspect of Summers' background that has drawn particular attention is her profession.

Who is Abby Summers? According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys while also working as a social media manager, creating an interesting Eagles-Cowboys connection through the couple.

She has established a strong public profile of her own, independent of her relationship with Cooper DeJean.

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After performing with the Ohio State Dance Team, she earned a spot as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and later appeared in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Netflix series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the demanding life of the iconic cheerleading squad.

Summer’s social media fandom Her popularity on social media has also continued to rise. Summers has amassed roughly 203,000 followers on Instagram and more than 487,000 followers on TikTok, where she regularly shares content centered on cheerleading, fashion and her everyday lifestyle.

Also an entrepreneur Away from social media, Summers has also ventured into business by launching her own clothing label, Colab Collective, further establishing a career and identity beyond the football world.

Love beyond NFL rivalry DeJean and Summers made their relationship public during the Kentucky Derby in May 2026. The couple was also seen together at Churchill Downs and also appeared in a TikTok video that quickly gained traction across social media.

The relationship between a standout Philadelphia Eagles defender and a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader soon became a talking point among NFL fans.

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Despite representing two fierce rivals, the pair have shown that personal relationships can thrive beyond football's biggest rivalries.