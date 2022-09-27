Aadhaar's latest security feature will protect you from fraudsters

If you withdraw your money using your fingerprints via Aadhaar, there is no need to worry about the security. The Unique Identification Authority of India has added another feature. With this, the point of sale (PoS) will identify if the person whose fingerprint was used is alive or not, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. More than 1,507 crore banking transactions have taken place using Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS). Out of these, 7.54 lakh transactions were found to be fake. This new feature will swiftly track the misuse of Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

According to report, the fraudsters create a clone of the fingerprint of the actual user on a silicon pad. This fake fingerprint is created from the authentic ones on the documents signed during the purchase of land, available on the land revenue department websites.

Now, UIDAI has decided to link birth and death data to Aadhaar. The newborns will be assigned a temporary number which will be upgraded through biometric data. The death registration records will be linked to Aadhaar to prevent such misuse.

Aadhaar is linked to the mobile numbers, bank accounts and financial schemes of the users. The UIDAI has decided to encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data every ten years, PTI reported. Currently, children after the age of five and 15 years are supposed to update their biometrics for Aadhaar.

An official from the UIDAI said that people will be encouraged to update their biometrics, demographics and other data once in ten years. Once an individual is above a certain age, say 70 years, then it is not required.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled almost all adults in the country, barring a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Ladakh.

UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders.

(With PTI inputs)

