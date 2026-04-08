AC not cooling? Fix it yourself with this easy home service guide (no technician needed)

Summers are here and it’s time to take the cover off of your air conditioners, dust them and fix them up for a season of sizzling high temperatures ahead. While it has become almost a standard practice to call a technician and get all the ACs in our homes ready for the season ahead – it doesn’t have to be a norm. Many-a-times, all the technicians do to get your AC ready is clean up the filters and other components. This is particularly true for ACs that are used relatively infrequently or haven’t been in use for a long time.

Clean the filters to improve the airflow.(Gemini)

The good news is that you don’t need to call a technician every time you get your ACs ready for the season or use it after a long time. Many common issues such as weak airflow or bad odour are often caused by dirt buildup and lack of regular cleaning and can easily be fixed at home using basic tools and a little guidance.

So in this guide, we will walk you through easy and effective steps to service your AC at home. Whether you want more effective cooling, cleaner air, or fewer repair costs, you can follow these practical tips to get your AC back in top condition—without spending a fortune.

Safety Precautions that you need to take before servicing your AC

- Turn the power off: The first and most important thing to do before you start servicing your AC is to turn off the power supply and unplug the unit to avoid getting any electrical shocks.

- Keep your hands dry: Another thing that you need to do before you start servicing your AC is to ensure that your hands are completely dry, especially before handling any switches and plugs.

- Wear protective gear: AC filters often accumulate a lot of dust and molds, which can build up if the unit isn’t cleaned frequently. So, it is important to wear a mask and gloves in order to avoid inhaling dust particles.

- Avoid all sensitive areas: Even as we take you through all the steps to service your AC at home, it’s important to ensure that you don’t spray water or any cleaning liquid on sensitive areas, such as PCBs that control the entire AC unit and the electrical motor that is the heart of the unit and drives the compressor and the fans.

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{{^usCountry}} Supplies you need to service your AC at home without a technician {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supplies you need to service your AC at home without a technician {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - Soft brush and cloth: A soft brush and a clean cloth, preferably a microfiber cloth can come in handy while cleaning out the dust and spores build up without damaging the delicate circuitry and other parts of the unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Soft brush and cloth: A soft brush and a clean cloth, preferably a microfiber cloth can come in handy while cleaning out the dust and spores build up without damaging the delicate circuitry and other parts of the unit. {{/usCountry}}

- Water and mild detergent: Water and a detergent, preferably a liquid detergent as it leaves no residue, comes in handy while cleaning the filter, which often sees dust build ups.

- Screwdriver: A screwdriver can be used for gaining access to internal components and tightening electrical connections. It can also be used to remove casings and clean filters.

- Gloves and mask: Dust is often one of the biggest factors impacting the overall performance of an AC. So it is essential to keep your face and hands covered to protect yourself from all the buildup.

- Vacuum cleaner: A vacuum cleaner can be used to remove the surface-level dust and debris from delicate electrical components of an AC without the immediate need for professional pressure pumps.

- Spray bottle: A spray bottle can be used to put the water and detergent combination for cleaning various components such as the condenser coils.

Step-by-step guide to service your AC at home without a technician

Step 1: Clean the air filters

Depending on the kind of AC that you are servicing – split or window – you will see that the front part of the AC has a top panel that can easily be removed to access filters and other components. Remove the front panel carefully and then remove the filter. If you see a dust and debris build up, use a combination of a mild detergent and water to clean it. Alternatively, you can use a vacuum cleaner with a brush to pull out all the dirt. Once you have cleaned the filter, let it dry completely under the sun or indoors to prevent molds from growing on it.

Step 2: Clean the evaporator coils

Once the filters are out, you will be able to see the evaporator coils in the indoor cleaning unit. Use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner to gently clean these coils. Avoid using any harsh chemicals. However, you can use a combination of water and a mild detergent in a spray bottle to gently clean the evaporator coils. Also, ensure that you don’t bend the delicate aluminum fins of the coil.

Step 3: Clean the condenser coils

Condenser coils are usually located in the outdoor unit. Remove all the leaves, twigs and other debris from around the outdoor unit and gently brush the external coils. Do not use high pressure hose or washers to clean the outdoor unit as it can damage its delicate fins.

Step 4: Clean the drainage line

Next, it’s time to clean the drainage line, which is a flexible hose or pipe located in the indoor unit (in the case of split AC) or the bottom pan at the rear corner of the unit (in the case of split AC). This pipe carries the moisture outside. Use a dry or a wet vacuum cleaner to clear out the drainage line. You can also use a combination of water and a mild detergent for the same.

Step 5: Reassemble everything and test the AC

After you have cleaned everything, reassemble the AC unit and turn it on. Keep the AC unit running for a few minutes to see if it cools effectively. If it doesn’t cool effectively, the issue could be related to the refrigerant used in the unit for cooling. In which case you would have to call a technician for repair.

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Inverter vs non-inverter AC: which is better? Inverter ACs are a better choice as they adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, making them more energy-efficient and ideal for regular use.

Which are the most popular AC brands in India? Popular AC brands in India include LG, Daikin, Voltas, Blue Star, and Samsung.

What features should I look for in an AC? Key features to look out for include inverter technology, high star rating, sleep mode, turbo cooling, air filters, and stabilizer-free operation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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