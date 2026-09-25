After testing dozens of earbuds, I realised ANC and ENC are not what many think

Any gadget that you buy today, be it a smartphone, laptop or even a small gadget like earbuds, comes with random specifications and big numbers. But once you buy that gadget, you realise that the number often means nothing in your daily usage.
Two such specifications are ANC and ENC in earphones. Now, these sound very similar, but they are completely different things.
One is for your music listening experience, while the other is for clarity during voice calls. But no brand really clarifies this. They just slap these buzzwords on the product page, and you buy the product thinking it is the best gadget for you.
I explained them to you in simple words, but if you want to know more, here is a brief explanation.
ANC vs ENC
|Feature
|ANC
|ENC
|Full form
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Environmental Noise Cancellation
|Main purpose
|Reduces surrounding noise while listening to music
|Reduces background noise during voice calls
|Works for
|Music, videos and general listening
|Voice and video calls
|How it works
|Uses microphones to detect outside noise and creates an opposing sound wave
|Uses microphones to detect and filter surrounding sounds from your voice
|What you notice
|Quieter surroundings and better immersion
|Clearer voice for the person on the other end
|Useful for
|Flights, traffic, offices and noisy places
|Calls in busy streets, offices and crowded places
In reality, you have to look for both of these features in the earphones you want to buy. To ease the hassle of going through each and every pair of earbuds, I have curated a list of earbuds with ANC and ENC that you should consider for your next purchase.
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The Oppo Enco Air5 is a feature-packed pair of TWS earbuds with excellent battery life, reliable multipoint connectivity and a compact, lightweight design. The ANC does a decent job with constant background noise, but struggles in louder environments. I found the sound quality good enough for everyday listening. Long listening sessions can get uncomfortable, which is another thing to keep in mind. The biggest positives are the battery life, connectivity and useful HeyMelody app. Read my full Oppo Enco Air5 review.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Strong ANC for the price.
Long battery life.
Reasons to Avoid
Bass can dominate some tracks.
No high resolution audio codec support.
What are buyers saying?
Reviews generally praise the sound, comfortable fit, battery life and ANC. Users also like the connectivity, although some feedback points to inconsistent touch controls and call performance in very noisy surroundings.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if you want a balanced everyday package combining effective ANC, long battery life, comfortable earbuds, good calling and useful multipoint connectivity without moving into premium pricing.
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The OnePlus Buds 4 brings dual drivers, dual DACs and up to 55dB real time ANC to the mid range TWS segment. Its 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter aim to deliver a fuller sound, while LHDC support and spatial audio add more flexibility for compatible devices. Battery life reaches up to 45 hours with the case, and dual device connectivity makes switching between a phone and laptop easier. The earbuds also offer IP55 protection and low latency gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent noise cancellation performance.
Comfortable and stable fit.
Reasons to Avoid
ANC reduces battery life considerably.
Some features work better with OnePlus phones.
What are buyers saying?
Reviews praise the strong ANC, comfortable fit, sound quality and microphone performance. The main criticism is battery life with ANC enabled, while some specialised features remain tied to compatible OnePlus devices.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if ANC and audio quality are your priorities. The dual driver setup, LHDC support, spatial audio and strong noise isolation make it particularly suitable for music and travel.
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The realme Buds T500 Pro packs an unusually long feature list for its segment, including 12.4mm drivers, 50dB ANC and 56 hours of claimed battery life. It also supports LHDC, spatial audio, AI based environmental noise cancellation and Bluetooth 6.1. The compact case and lightweight earbuds make them easy to carry, while 45ms latency targets mobile gaming. IP55 protection adds resistance against dust and water, making them suitable for commuting and everyday outdoor use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Punchy sound and strong bass.
Excellent feature set for the price.
Reasons to Avoid
Bass can overpower vocals.
Battery drops sharply with ANC and LHDC.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers frequently praise the bass, sound quality, comfortable fit and ANC. Some users report good value overall, although reviews also mention weaker outdoor calling and occasional concerns about battery life.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if you want a feature rich pair at a relatively affordable price. Its strong bass, ANC, long claimed battery life, LHDC and gaming mode cover most everyday requirements.
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The Noise Master Buds 2 offer both 51dB adaptive ANC and six-microphone ENC, and after using them for over a week, I found the noise cancellation to be a significant improvement over the previous generation. The improved fit and rubber fins create a tighter seal, which also helps with passive noise isolation. The Bose tuned sound is crisp and detailed, while calls benefit from the improved microphone setup. I also liked the head gesture controls, solid battery life and premium finish. However, the larger case is less pocketable, the tight fit can get uncomfortable during long sessions, and bass heavy music does not sound as punchy. Read my full Noise Master Buds 2 review.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Rich sound with strong bass.
Good ANC performance.
Reasons to Avoid
Call quality can be inconsistent.
Battery life could be better.
What are buyers saying?
Buyers mostly praise the rich sound, deep bass, comfortable fit and ANC. However, calling performance receives mixed feedback, with some users reporting weak microphones despite otherwise good audio performance.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if sound quality is more important than maximum battery life. Bose-tuned audio, adaptive ANC, LHDC and spatial audio make it geared towards music and entertainment.
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The GOBOULT Tenet Pro focuses on delivering a long list of features at a budget price. It offers 13mm drivers, 32dB ANC and a claimed 75-hour total battery life, along with quad-microphone ENC and dual device pairing. Bluetooth 6.0 and 45ms low latency target users who also game on their phones. App support adds further controls, while the lightweight design and IPX5-style protection make the earbuds practical for commuting, workouts and everyday listening.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Exceptional claimed battery life.
Large drivers at a budget price.
Reasons to Avoid
ANC is less powerful than rivals.
Sound tuning may favour bass.
What are buyers saying?
Early feedback focuses on the attractive pricing, long battery claim, bass heavy sound and feature set. Reviews also suggest that ANC is useful but should not be compared directly with more expensive earbuds.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if battery life and value matter more than advanced ANC. The large driver, app support, dual pairing and gaming mode give you plenty of features for everyday use.
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The realme Buds Air8 Pro offer decent ANC along with a six-microphone setup and AI noise reduction for calls. During my testing, I found the ANC good enough for daily commuting, office use and casual travel, although using the maximum setting can create noticeable pressure in the ears. Call quality, on the other hand, was better than expected, with voices remaining clear even in busy surroundings.
The biggest highlight is the powerful bass, which makes these earbuds particularly enjoyable for hip hop, EDM and other bass-heavy music, while vocals and instruments still remain clear. I also liked the comfortable fit, excellent battery life and genuinely useful AI translation features. Read my full review for my detailed experience with the realme Buds Air8 Pro.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent battery endurance.
Strong ANC and connectivity features.
Reasons to Avoid
Default sound is bass heavy.
Touch controls can feel insensitive.
What are buyers saying?
Reviews praise the battery life, ANC, comfort, bass and feature set. Some users also report good calling performance, while criticisms include occasional connectivity issues and the need to adjust the default sound profile.
Why you should choose this product?
Choose it if you want strong ANC, long battery life and extensive features. Triple device connectivity, LHDC, dual drivers and spatial audio give it plenty of flexibility for daily use.
Top 3 features of best earphones
|Earbuds
|ANC
|Battery life
|Driver setup
|OPPO Enco Air5
|Up to 52dB
|Up to 54 hours
|12mm single driver
|OnePlus Buds 4
|Up to 55dB
|Up to 45 hours
|11mm + 6mm dual drivers
|realme Buds T500 Pro
|Up to 50dB
|Up to 56 hours
|12.4mm single driver
|Noise Master Buds
|Up to 49dB
|Up to 44 hours
|12.4mm dynamic driver
|GOBOULT Tenet Pro
|Up to 32dB
|Up to 75 hours
|13mm single driver
|realme Buds Air 8
|Up to 55dB
|Up to 58 hours
|11mm + 6mm dual drivers
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- Is ANC or ENC better in earbuds?
ANC and ENC serve different purposes. ANC reduces surrounding noise while listening, while ENC helps make your voice clearer during calls.
- Do earbuds with ANC also have ENC?
Many earbuds offer both ANC and ENC, but they are separate features. Check the specifications before buying.
- Does ANC improve call quality?
Not directly. ANC mainly reduces noise for the listener, while ENC is designed to reduce background noise picked up during calls.
- Is ENC useful for music listening?
No. ENC is primarily designed for voice calls and does not directly improve music listening or reduce noise for the listener.
- Should I buy earbuds with both ANC and ENC?
If you listen to music in noisy places and also take frequent calls, having both features can make the earbuds more versatile.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.