Noise Master Buds 2 review: The pro sequel that brings premium audio and smart features

The Noise Master Buds 2 have just hit the shelves, and while they carry the same premium Bose-tuned audio, they also bring a lot of new and upgraded features, along with some design changes. Since I spent a lot of time with the first-gen model, I was very curious to see if this sequel really fixes the feature gaps from last year, or if it's just adding stuff to the spec sheet.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Last year, Noise made some serious waves when they teamed up with Bose and launched their Master Buds earphones. It was a big move for a homegrown brand to partner with a global audio giant and come up with a really good pair of earbuds. This year, we have naturally arrived at the second generation of Master Buds.

Noise has preserved the original design from the first generation while making some tweaks—some of which are welcome, while others feel like a downgrade. The new Aurum colour is beautiful and feels premium. The vinyl record design is still here, and this time there’s no branding on it, so it looks cleaner than before.

However, we need to talk about the size of the case. For some reason, the case has grown significantly. Compared to the first gen, this one is bulkier and less pocketable. Also, there are sharp edges instead of the curved edges from the first generation. The buds also grew in size, but there is a good reason for that.

The buds have undergone a massive redesign, and they now come with rubber fins that help lock them in your ear. If you use the right combination of eartips and fins, you’ll get a perfect seal, which plays a major role in how the Active Noise Cancellation works. I noticed that this ANC is way better than the previous generation.