Noise Master Buds 2 review: The pro sequel that brings premium audio and smart features
Noise Master Buds 2 is the second generation that came out of the Noise and Bose collaboration. Here's my break down after over a week of usage.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose (2026),51dB Adaptive ANC, Hi-Res LHDC Audio,360° Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, 6-mic ENC, Dual Pairing, Fast Charge & BT v6.1 (Aurum)View Details
₹7,999
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Last year, Noise made some serious waves when they teamed up with Bose and launched their Master Buds earphones. It was a big move for a homegrown brand to partner with a global audio giant and come up with a really good pair of earbuds. This year, we have naturally arrived at the second generation of Master Buds.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
The Noise Master Buds 2 have just hit the shelves, and while they carry the same premium Bose-tuned audio, they also bring a lot of new and upgraded features, along with some design changes. Since I spent a lot of time with the first-gen model, I was very curious to see if this sequel really fixes the feature gaps from last year, or if it's just adding stuff to the spec sheet.
Noise Master Buds 2 key specifications
|Feature
|Details
|Driver Size
|10mm PU + PEEK Composite Drivers
|Audio Tuning
|Sound by Bose
|Noise Cancellation
|Up to 51dB Adaptive ANC
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 6.1 (Dual Pairing support)
|Codecs
|LHDC 5.0 (Hi-Res), AAC, SBC
|Battery Life
|Up to 30 Hours (Total with case)
|Special Features
|360° Spatial Audio, Head-Gesture Controls, Sidetone
|Water Resistance
|IPX5 (Buds only)
|Price
|₹7,999
Master Buds 2: Design, Fit, and Comfort
Noise has preserved the original design from the first generation while making some tweaks—some of which are welcome, while others feel like a downgrade. The new Aurum colour is beautiful and feels premium. The vinyl record design is still here, and this time there’s no branding on it, so it looks cleaner than before.
However, we need to talk about the size of the case. For some reason, the case has grown significantly. Compared to the first gen, this one is bulkier and less pocketable. Also, there are sharp edges instead of the curved edges from the first generation. The buds also grew in size, but there is a good reason for that.
The buds have undergone a massive redesign, and they now come with rubber fins that help lock them in your ear. If you use the right combination of eartips and fins, you’ll get a perfect seal, which plays a major role in how the Active Noise Cancellation works. I noticed that this ANC is way better than the previous generation.
Master Buds 2: Sound Quality and ANC
If you are a fan of that rich and detailed Bose sound, then you’ll be right at home. The sound quality from the Master Buds 2 is crisp and stays clean even when you crank the volume up. The bass is where things get subjective; it is not punchy in an aggressive way, but rather controlled and lean. If you listen to a lot of Rock and Indie, it's beautiful. But if you are a bass-head looking for that head-rattling thump, these might feel a bit thin for your taste.
Active Noise Cancellation is where things get good, and this is where Noise has improved a lot. The new design with “wings” creates a much better seal in the ears, offering superior passive noise cancellation. When you turn on the ANC, it makes a real difference in noisy environments.
Master Buds 2: Features, Connectivity, and Battery
Master Buds 2 got the feature upgrades we all needed from their predecessor. This time, we got Fast Pair, better touch controls, head gestures, and spatial audio. The head gestures include music control, and they work surprisingly well, but I turned them off because nodding in thin air in public to skip a track can be a bit awkward.
The app offers most of the customisation for the sound and other features, including touch controls. You get an equaliser, but it’s just a three-band one; this is perfect for a beginner, but it's not enough for enthusiasts. The battery life is solid and passes my “full week” test without needing a mid-week charge.
Master Buds 2: Pros and Cons
Pros:
- The case design and Aurum finish are stunning.
- ANC has improved significantly.
- Great for people who value clarity over bass.
- Head Gestures is a genuine premium feature.
- Battery backup is solid.
Cons:
- The case is noticeably larger than the previous generation.
- Not the right pick for EDM and Hip-Hop lovers.
- The tight seal can get uncomfortable during long sessions.
Who should buy the Master Buds 2?
At ₹7,999, the competition is fierce, with major audio brands like Sony, JBL, and Samsung offering products in this range. What makes the Master Buds 2 different is the features and the unique design. They are a perfect choice for listeners who prefer the balanced and clear audio profile that Bose is famous for. But if your music library is 90% bass-heavy tracks, or if a tiny, pocketable design is your preference, then these won’t be your favourite pair.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More