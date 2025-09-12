Sennheiser Accentum Open earbuds review: The real AirPods 4 alternative for Android phones

In a market dominated by earphones with ANC available at a price as low as a couple of thousand rupees, Sennheiser released its Accentum Open earbuds with no ANC and no app support, for ₹9,999. AirPods 4 are the only earphones I know that come without ANC and retail at a similar price. So, expect a few instances of comparison throughout this review. It's time to see how Sennheiser's unique take stands up in a crowd of noise-cancelling contenders. Accentum Open: Effortless comfort, pure sound.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Design and comfort

Sennheiser built these earphones with comfort in mind; each bud weighs about 4.4 grams, making them barely noticeable while worn. The Accentum Open mostly sits in place without intruding deeply, and thanks to the super lightweight build, you can keep them on for hours without experiencing any strain.

Sennheiser Accentum Open Review

The design and finish on both the earphones and the case are very minimalistic, just a simple engraved brand logo and that's it. The case is compact and pocketable; it's barely any thicker than the AirPods case, which is commendable since Sennheiser is not well known for that. There is just a status light and Type-C port on the case, not even a pairing button.

Made with polycarbonate material, both the case and the earbuds have a similar finish. This finish and minimal aesthetic are perfect since it won't attract scratches, which you usually see on earphones with a glossy finish like AirPods 4. The hinge lacks a spring mechanism to keep the lid open, which is the one thing that Sennheiser should change.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Signature Sennheiser sound

The audio performance reveals both the strengths and weaknesses of open-ear design. Accentum Open delivers Sennheiser’s hallmark balanced sound signature with amazing vocals and natural mid-range reproduction. The 11 mm dynamic drivers are perfect for creating a spacious soundstage that feels more natural compared to sealed designs.

Sennheiser Accentum Open Review

However, the bass response is a completely different story. Nearly 50% of the thump from the bass gets lost because of its open design. I listened to plenty of bass-heavy music from different genres like EDM and hip-hop, and all of them lack the punch you expect at this price point. But if you are not someone who loves to feel the bass or don’t even listen to bass-heavy genres, then these earphones will not disappoint you at all in sound quality.

Now for the part that is one of the USPs of these earphones: staying aware of the surroundings while using the earphones. One of the main reasons these earphones lack ANC is that they are designed to keep you aware of your surroundings all the time. And it works well because it won’t seal your ears completely. Surprisingly, the sound leak is minimal even at the highest volume.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: The lack of app support

This is one of the features that most audiophiles look forward to when buying new earphones. I myself wasted 10 minutes figuring out why the Smart Control app is not detecting these earphones. Well, I cannot call this lack of app support a deal-breaker because there are people who love the 'no manual required' approach by Sennheiser. The only reason to add this section is to make you all aware of the lack of this crucial feature.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Battery and connectivity

The battery performance exceeded my expectations; with a claimed playtime of 28 hours, I only had to charge the earphones once per week. And since it comes with quick charging, I could even top these up from my smartphone when on the go. When it comes to connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.2 and, with multipoint connectivity, it allows seamless switching between multiple devices. Touch controls are pretty responsive, but sadly, these are not customisable since these earphones lack app support.

Sennheiser Accentum Open: Pros and cons

Pros

Exceptional all-day comfort with virtually no ear fatigue

Balanced, natural sound signature perfect for vocals and acoustic music

Outstanding 28-hour battery life with reliable performance

Seamless multipoint connectivity across multiple devices

IPX4 water resistance for basic protection

Cons

Limited bass response

Build quality feels plasticky for the price

No companion app restricts sound customisation

Should you buy Accentum Open?

The Sennheiser Accentum Open succeeds in delivering exactly what it promises: a comfortable, awareness-friendly listening experience with Sennheiser's signature sound quality. If these are the features that you are looking for in your next earphones, then it's worth paying ₹9,999. But if you love to exercise while wearing earphones or listen to bass-heavy music, then you need to check out the alternatives.