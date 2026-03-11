Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Travel often? These 10 lightweight earphones are easy to carry and comfortable for long sessions

    Frequent travellers need earphones that are compact, comfortable, and reliable. These lightweight earphones are ideal for commutes and travelling.

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:01 AM IST
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Superior sound quality

    Most trusted audio brand

    Best for Samsung users

    Open fit design

    Value for money

    Budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- BlackView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Superior sound quality

    JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Active Noise Cancellation,12.4mm Dynamic Drivers,10mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback [Soft Jade]View Details...

    ₹2,649

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Edifier X2s True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3, 13mm Dynamic Drivers, Deep Bass, Lightweight, AI Environmental Noise Cancelling, Custom Sound, IP54 Water Dust Resistant, GreyView Details...

    ₹2,690

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Most trusted audio brand

    Beats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Matt BlackView Details...

    ₹6,900

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    After a smartphone, if there is one thing no one forgets before leaving their house is their earphones. Whether you commute to work via public transport or a personal vehicle, listening to music or watching videos is a big part of travel. If this is you, then we have shortlisted some of the top-selling TWS earbuds.

    HT Image
    HT Image
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    These earbuds are lightweight, so you don't feel uncomfortable wearing them for long. And they are compact enough to carry them in your pocket without being bulky. These options are from popular brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more, so there's no compromise on sound quality.

    The Sony WF-C510 earbuds are compact true wireless earphones designed for everyday listening. They feature a lightweight design with an ambient sound mode that lets users stay aware of their surroundings while listening. The earbuds support multipoint connectivity, allowing them to connect to two devices simultaneously. With up to 22 hours of total battery life and quick charging support, they are suitable for long daily use. Customisable EQ settings through the companion app help personalise sound, while the IPX4 water resistance rating makes them suitable for workouts and light rain.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    Battery life
    Up to 22 hours
    Water resistance
    IPX4
    Connectivity
    Multipoint pairing
    Weight
    ~4.6 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Clear and balanced sound quality

    ...

    Multipoint connectivity support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Noise isolation not very strong

    ...

    Comfort varies between users

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the sound clarity and appreciate the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. However, battery performance, comfort, and connectivity reliability receive mixed feedback.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers clear sound, compact design, and multipoint connectivity, making it convenient for everyday listening across multiple devices.

    SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY

    2. JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The JBL Wave Buds 2 deliver wireless audio with strong bass tuning and active noise cancellation. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and JBL’s companion app support, users can customise EQ settings and enhance bass performance. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of combined battery life with the charging case and support fast charging for quick top-ups. Quad microphones improve call quality, while IP54 protection helps resist dust and water. With multi-device connectivity and fast pairing, they are designed for convenient daily listening and calls.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    Battery life
    Up to 40 hours
    Water resistance
    IP54
    Drivers
    8 mm
    Weight
    ~4.5 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong bass and custom EQ options

    ...

    Long battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Case durability concerns

    ...

    ANC effectiveness varies

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers have mixed opinions about sound and ANC performance. Some praise the bass and battery life, while others report connectivity problems and charging issues.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers strong bass tuning, long battery life, and custom EQ settings for users who enjoy powerful audio performance.

    The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are feature-rich wireless earbuds aimed at delivering balanced sound and strong noise cancellation. They include hybrid active noise cancellation and large drivers for deeper bass response. Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with OnePlus devices and other smartphones. The earbuds provide long battery life with fast charging support for quick top-ups during busy days. Their ergonomic in-ear design aims to provide a secure fit during daily activities, while touch controls allow users to manage music, calls, and voice assistants easily.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    ANC
    Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
    Battery life
    Up to 44 hours with case
    Drivers
    12.4 mm
    Weight
    ~4.4 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong bass and balanced sound

    ...

    Effective ANC for the price

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Battery performance inconsistent

    ...

    Occasional connectivity issues

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers consider them among the best earbuds in their segment, praising the sound quality, ANC, and comfortable fit. However, some report battery drain and connectivity problems.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers strong noise cancellation, powerful sound, and a comfortable design, making it suitable for everyday music listening and calls.

    The Edifier X2S earbuds offer a lightweight design with strong audio performance thanks to their 13 mm dynamic drivers. Built with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they deliver stable wireless performance and efficient power usage. AI environmental noise cancelling helps improve voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also feature IP54 protection against dust and splashes, making them suitable for workouts or commuting. With custom sound tuning and long battery life, they aim to deliver balanced audio with strong bass while remaining comfortable for extended listening sessions.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    Drivers
    13 mm dynamic drivers
    Water resistance
    IP54
    Battery life
    Up to 28 hours
    Weight
    ~3.8 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Lightweight and comfortable design

    ...

    Deep bass with large drivers

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited ANC capability

    ...

    App features relatively basic

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers powerful drivers, a lightweight design, and reliable connectivity for everyday listening.

    Beats Solo Buds are compact wireless earbuds designed for simple everyday use. They provide up to 18 hours of total battery life and support both Apple and Android devices for wide compatibility. The earbuds include built-in microphones for calls and voice assistants. Their lightweight design helps ensure comfortable listening throughout the day. With the brand’s signature audio tuning and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, the earbuds are positioned as a straightforward option for users who want simple wireless audio without complicated features.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    Battery life
    Up to 18 hours
    Microphones
    Dual built-in mics
    Compatibility
    Android and iOS
    Weight
    ~5.7 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Comfortable and compact design

    ...

    Good battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Sound quality varies by preference

    ...

    Expensive for its features

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the comfortable fit and decent battery life. However, opinions about sound quality and overall value are mixed.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers a comfortable design, reliable battery life, and compatibility with both Android and Apple devices.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Core aim to provide premium features at a mid-range price. They include active noise cancellation, a six-microphone setup for clearer calls, and enhanced bass tuning for immersive music playback. With Galaxy AI integration, the earbuds offer smarter audio controls and seamless pairing with compatible Samsung devices. The earbuds deliver up to 35 hours of battery life with the case. IP54 resistance protects them from dust and splashes, while touch controls allow easy management of playback, calls, and voice assistants.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    ANC
    Yes
    Battery life
    Up to 35 hours
    Water resistance
    IP54
    Weight
    ~5 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong bass and ANC support

    ...

    Good fit for long use

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    ANC effectiveness varies

    ...

    Connectivity issues reported

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the fit and overall build quality, considering them a strong budget option. However, sound quality, connectivity, and battery performance receive mixed reviews.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers ANC, strong bass, and a comfortable fit, making it suitable for everyday listening and calls.

    Noise Air Clips are open-ear wireless earbuds designed to prioritise comfort and situational awareness. Instead of traditional in-ear tips, they sit outside the ear canal using AirWave technology. This design allows users to listen to music while remaining aware of surroundings. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback time with the charging case and support dual-device pairing. Quad microphones with environmental noise cancellation improve call quality, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable wireless connectivity for daily use.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.4
    Drivers
    12 mm
    Battery life
    Up to 40 hours
    Microphones
    Quad mic with ENC
    Weight
    ~5 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Comfortable open-ear design

    ...

    Long battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Bass performance limited

    ...

    Connectivity reliability issues

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers have mixed opinions about sound quality and comfort. Some like the open-ear design, while others report connectivity problems and fast battery drain.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while delivering long battery life for daily use.

    The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open earbuds feature an open-fit design that prioritises comfort and awareness of surroundings. Instead of sealing the ear canal, they sit gently outside the ear, making them suitable for long listening sessions. The earbuds deliver the brand’s signature audio tuning with a wide soundstage and balanced sound profile. With up to 28 hours of battery life and quick charging support, they are designed for extended travel or daily use. Smart touch controls allow users to manage music and calls easily.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    Battery life
    Up to 28 hours
    Water resistance
    IPX4
    Controls
    Smart touch
    Weight
    ~4.4 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Wide soundstage and clear audio

    ...

    Comfortable open-ear design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Expensive for the features

    ...

    Fit may vary between users

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the rich sound quality, comfort, and long battery life. However, some feel the earbuds do not justify their price.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it offers premium sound quality, comfortable open-ear design, and reliable battery performance.

    The Sony WF-C710N earbuds combine dual noise cancellation technology with Sony’s audio tuning to deliver immersive sound. They provide up to 40 hours of battery life without ANC and around 30 hours with ANC enabled. AI-powered call quality improves voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also include ambient sound mode, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. With Bluetooth connectivity, multipoint pairing, and a lightweight in-ear design, they are built for comfortable listening during commuting, work, or travel.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    Battery life
    Up to 40 hours
    ANC
    Dual noise cancellation
    Water resistance
    IPX4
    Weight
    ~4.8 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Balanced sound with strong bass

    ...

    Good battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Performance feedback mixed

    ...

    ANC effectiveness varies

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the sound quality and clarity. However, opinions about build quality, connectivity, and ANC performance are mixed.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it delivers strong battery life, balanced sound, and effective noise control for everyday listening.

    The CMF Buds Pro from Nothing aim to deliver premium features at an affordable price. They include active noise cancellation, strong bass tuning, and a dedicated companion app for custom sound settings. With up to 39 hours of total battery life, the earbuds are designed for extended listening sessions. Their lightweight design helps improve comfort during long use. Bluetooth connectivity ensures stable pairing with smartphones, while touch controls allow users to manage music, calls, and voice assistants conveniently.

    Specifications

    Bluetooth
    5.3
    ANC
    Active noise cancellation
    Battery life
    Up to 39 hours
    App support
    Yes
    Weight
    ~4.4 g per earbud

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong ANC for the price

    ...

    Long battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Bass may feel too strong for some

    ...

    Build quality average

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this product because it combines strong noise cancellation, long battery life, and customisable sound features at an affordable price.

    Factors to consider when buying earphones for travel

    • Earphones designed for travel should be compact and light enough to carry easily in pockets or small bags.
    • Soft ear tips and ergonomic designs help prevent discomfort during long journeys or extended listening sessions.
    • Long battery life ensures earphones remain reliable throughout flights, train rides, or full workdays.
    • Strong Bluetooth connectivity helps maintain uninterrupted audio during travel or crowded commuting environments.
    • Good passive noise isolation helps reduce surrounding noise, making music or podcasts easier to hear in busy environments.

    Why are lightweight earphones better for travel?

    Lightweight earphones are easier to carry and more comfortable to use for long periods compared with bulky headphones. Their compact design allows travellers to store them easily in pockets or small bags while still enjoying reliable audio during flights or daily commutes.

    Are wireless earphones a good option for commuting?

    Wireless earphones are often convenient for commuting because they remove cable clutter and allow greater mobility. Many modern models also offer stable Bluetooth connections and long battery life, which helps ensure uninterrupted listening during travel.

    Do lightweight earphones compromise on sound quality?

    Not necessarily. Many lightweight earphones today offer balanced sound tuning and improved drivers that deliver clear audio. While they may not match large headphones in power, they still provide satisfying sound for music, podcasts, and calls.

    Top 3 features of best lightweight earphones

    EarphonesBattery LifeANCWeight
    Sony WF-C51022 hrsNo~4.6 g
    JBL Wave Buds 240 hrsYes~4.5 g
    OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro44 hrsYes~4.4 g
    Edifier X2s28 hrsNo~3.8 g
    Beats Solo Buds18 hrsNo~5.7 g
    Samsung Galaxy Buds Core35 hrsYes~5 g
    Noise Air Clips40 hrsENC~5 g
    Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open28 hrsNo~4.4 g
    Sony WF-C710N40 hrsYes~4.8 g
    CMF Buds Pro39 hrsYes~4.4 g

    Similar articles for you

    Amazon Sale 2025: Smashing discounts await you on must-haves wearables like smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, neckbands

    Best noise cancelling earbuds in 2025: Up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale from JBL, Sony, boAt and other audio brands

    Bluetooth earphones are good options to consider in 2025: We suggest these 7 options

    Best wireless earphones in 2025 for seamless and powerful audio quality; Top 10 picks for you

    FAQs
    Yes, many lightweight earphones are designed with ergonomic shapes and soft ear tips that help maintain comfort during long listening sessions.
    Most modern earphones include multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a better fit, helping them stay secure during movement.
    Battery life is important because it ensures the earphones remain usable throughout long journeys without needing frequent charging.
    Yes, many earphones include built-in microphones and noise reduction features that help maintain clear voice calls.
    Most lightweight earphones are tuned to provide balanced audio, making them suitable for music, podcasts, and everyday listening.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Travel Often? These 10 Lightweight Earphones Are Easy To Carry And Comfortable For Long Sessions
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes