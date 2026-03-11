Travel often? These 10 lightweight earphones are easy to carry and comfortable for long sessions
Frequent travellers need earphones that are compact, comfortable, and reliable. These lightweight earphones are ideal for commutes and travelling.
Best overallSony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- BlackView Details
Superior sound qualityJBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)View Details
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Active Noise Cancellation,12.4mm Dynamic Drivers,10mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback [Soft Jade]View Details
₹2,649
Edifier X2s True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.3, 13mm Dynamic Drivers, Deep Bass, Lightweight, AI Environmental Noise Cancelling, Custom Sound, IP54 Water Dust Resistant, GreyView Details
₹2,690
Most trusted audio brandBeats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Matt BlackView Details
₹6,900
After a smartphone, if there is one thing no one forgets before leaving their house is their earphones. Whether you commute to work via public transport or a personal vehicle, listening to music or watching videos is a big part of travel. If this is you, then we have shortlisted some of the top-selling TWS earbuds.
These earbuds are lightweight, so you don't feel uncomfortable wearing them for long. And they are compact enough to carry them in your pocket without being bulky. These options are from popular brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more, so there's no compromise on sound quality.
The Sony WF-C510 earbuds are compact true wireless earphones designed for everyday listening. They feature a lightweight design with an ambient sound mode that lets users stay aware of their surroundings while listening. The earbuds support multipoint connectivity, allowing them to connect to two devices simultaneously. With up to 22 hours of total battery life and quick charging support, they are suitable for long daily use. Customisable EQ settings through the companion app help personalise sound, while the IPX4 water resistance rating makes them suitable for workouts and light rain.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear and balanced sound quality
Multipoint connectivity support
Reason to avoid
Noise isolation not very strong
Comfort varies between users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the sound clarity and appreciate the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. However, battery performance, comfort, and connectivity reliability receive mixed feedback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers clear sound, compact design, and multipoint connectivity, making it convenient for everyday listening across multiple devices.
SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY
2. JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)
The JBL Wave Buds 2 deliver wireless audio with strong bass tuning and active noise cancellation. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and JBL’s companion app support, users can customise EQ settings and enhance bass performance. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of combined battery life with the charging case and support fast charging for quick top-ups. Quad microphones improve call quality, while IP54 protection helps resist dust and water. With multi-device connectivity and fast pairing, they are designed for convenient daily listening and calls.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong bass and custom EQ options
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Case durability concerns
ANC effectiveness varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed opinions about sound and ANC performance. Some praise the bass and battery life, while others report connectivity problems and charging issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong bass tuning, long battery life, and custom EQ settings for users who enjoy powerful audio performance.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are feature-rich wireless earbuds aimed at delivering balanced sound and strong noise cancellation. They include hybrid active noise cancellation and large drivers for deeper bass response. Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with OnePlus devices and other smartphones. The earbuds provide long battery life with fast charging support for quick top-ups during busy days. Their ergonomic in-ear design aims to provide a secure fit during daily activities, while touch controls allow users to manage music, calls, and voice assistants easily.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong bass and balanced sound
Effective ANC for the price
Reason to avoid
Battery performance inconsistent
Occasional connectivity issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consider them among the best earbuds in their segment, praising the sound quality, ANC, and comfortable fit. However, some report battery drain and connectivity problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers strong noise cancellation, powerful sound, and a comfortable design, making it suitable for everyday music listening and calls.
The Edifier X2S earbuds offer a lightweight design with strong audio performance thanks to their 13 mm dynamic drivers. Built with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they deliver stable wireless performance and efficient power usage. AI environmental noise cancelling helps improve voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also feature IP54 protection against dust and splashes, making them suitable for workouts or commuting. With custom sound tuning and long battery life, they aim to deliver balanced audio with strong bass while remaining comfortable for extended listening sessions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and comfortable design
Deep bass with large drivers
Reason to avoid
Limited ANC capability
App features relatively basic
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers powerful drivers, a lightweight design, and reliable connectivity for everyday listening.
MOST TRUSTED AUDIO BRAND
5. Beats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Matt Black
Beats Solo Buds are compact wireless earbuds designed for simple everyday use. They provide up to 18 hours of total battery life and support both Apple and Android devices for wide compatibility. The earbuds include built-in microphones for calls and voice assistants. Their lightweight design helps ensure comfortable listening throughout the day. With the brand’s signature audio tuning and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, the earbuds are positioned as a straightforward option for users who want simple wireless audio without complicated features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable and compact design
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Sound quality varies by preference
Expensive for its features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the comfortable fit and decent battery life. However, opinions about sound quality and overall value are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers a comfortable design, reliable battery life, and compatibility with both Android and Apple devices.
BEST FOR SAMSUNG USERS
6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) Galaxy AI Enabled in-Ear TWS with ANC | Enriched Bass | 6 Mic Setup | IP54 | 35hrs Battery | Touch Controls
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core aim to provide premium features at a mid-range price. They include active noise cancellation, a six-microphone setup for clearer calls, and enhanced bass tuning for immersive music playback. With Galaxy AI integration, the earbuds offer smarter audio controls and seamless pairing with compatible Samsung devices. The earbuds deliver up to 35 hours of battery life with the case. IP54 resistance protects them from dust and splashes, while touch controls allow easy management of playback, calls, and voice assistants.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong bass and ANC support
Good fit for long use
Reason to avoid
ANC effectiveness varies
Connectivity issues reported
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fit and overall build quality, considering them a strong budget option. However, sound quality, connectivity, and battery performance receive mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers ANC, strong bass, and a comfortable fit, making it suitable for everyday listening and calls.
Noise Air Clips are open-ear wireless earbuds designed to prioritise comfort and situational awareness. Instead of traditional in-ear tips, they sit outside the ear canal using AirWave technology. This design allows users to listen to music while remaining aware of surroundings. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback time with the charging case and support dual-device pairing. Quad microphones with environmental noise cancellation improve call quality, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable wireless connectivity for daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable open-ear design
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Bass performance limited
Connectivity reliability issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mixed opinions about sound quality and comfort. Some like the open-ear design, while others report connectivity problems and fast battery drain.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while delivering long battery life for daily use.
The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open earbuds feature an open-fit design that prioritises comfort and awareness of surroundings. Instead of sealing the ear canal, they sit gently outside the ear, making them suitable for long listening sessions. The earbuds deliver the brand’s signature audio tuning with a wide soundstage and balanced sound profile. With up to 28 hours of battery life and quick charging support, they are designed for extended travel or daily use. Smart touch controls allow users to manage music and calls easily.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide soundstage and clear audio
Comfortable open-ear design
Reason to avoid
Expensive for the features
Fit may vary between users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the rich sound quality, comfort, and long battery life. However, some feel the earbuds do not justify their price.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers premium sound quality, comfortable open-ear design, and reliable battery performance.
The Sony WF-C710N earbuds combine dual noise cancellation technology with Sony’s audio tuning to deliver immersive sound. They provide up to 40 hours of battery life without ANC and around 30 hours with ANC enabled. AI-powered call quality improves voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also include ambient sound mode, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. With Bluetooth connectivity, multipoint pairing, and a lightweight in-ear design, they are built for comfortable listening during commuting, work, or travel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Balanced sound with strong bass
Good battery life
Reason to avoid
Performance feedback mixed
ANC effectiveness varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the sound quality and clarity. However, opinions about build quality, connectivity, and ANC performance are mixed.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers strong battery life, balanced sound, and effective noise control for everyday listening.
The CMF Buds Pro from Nothing aim to deliver premium features at an affordable price. They include active noise cancellation, strong bass tuning, and a dedicated companion app for custom sound settings. With up to 39 hours of total battery life, the earbuds are designed for extended listening sessions. Their lightweight design helps improve comfort during long use. Bluetooth connectivity ensures stable pairing with smartphones, while touch controls allow users to manage music, calls, and voice assistants conveniently.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong ANC for the price
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Bass may feel too strong for some
Build quality average
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines strong noise cancellation, long battery life, and customisable sound features at an affordable price.
Factors to consider when buying earphones for travel
- Earphones designed for travel should be compact and light enough to carry easily in pockets or small bags.
- Soft ear tips and ergonomic designs help prevent discomfort during long journeys or extended listening sessions.
- Long battery life ensures earphones remain reliable throughout flights, train rides, or full workdays.
- Strong Bluetooth connectivity helps maintain uninterrupted audio during travel or crowded commuting environments.
- Good passive noise isolation helps reduce surrounding noise, making music or podcasts easier to hear in busy environments.
Why are lightweight earphones better for travel?
Lightweight earphones are easier to carry and more comfortable to use for long periods compared with bulky headphones. Their compact design allows travellers to store them easily in pockets or small bags while still enjoying reliable audio during flights or daily commutes.
Are wireless earphones a good option for commuting?
Wireless earphones are often convenient for commuting because they remove cable clutter and allow greater mobility. Many modern models also offer stable Bluetooth connections and long battery life, which helps ensure uninterrupted listening during travel.
Do lightweight earphones compromise on sound quality?
Not necessarily. Many lightweight earphones today offer balanced sound tuning and improved drivers that deliver clear audio. While they may not match large headphones in power, they still provide satisfying sound for music, podcasts, and calls.
Top 3 features of best lightweight earphones
|Earphones
|Battery Life
|ANC
|Weight
|Sony WF-C510
|22 hrs
|No
|~4.6 g
|JBL Wave Buds 2
|40 hrs
|Yes
|~4.5 g
|OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
|44 hrs
|Yes
|~4.4 g
|Edifier X2s
|28 hrs
|No
|~3.8 g
|Beats Solo Buds
|18 hrs
|No
|~5.7 g
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Core
|35 hrs
|Yes
|~5 g
|Noise Air Clips
|40 hrs
|ENC
|~5 g
|Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open
|28 hrs
|No
|~4.4 g
|Sony WF-C710N
|40 hrs
|Yes
|~4.8 g
|CMF Buds Pro
|39 hrs
|Yes
|~4.4 g
