Travel often? These 10 lightweight earphones are easy to carry and comfortable for long sessions

After a smartphone, if there is one thing no one forgets before leaving their house is their earphones. Whether you commute to work via public transport or a personal vehicle, listening to music or watching videos is a big part of travel. If this is you, then we have shortlisted some of the top-selling TWS earbuds. HT Image By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. These earbuds are lightweight, so you don't feel uncomfortable wearing them for long. And they are compact enough to carry them in your pocket without being bulky. These options are from popular brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more, so there's no compromise on sound quality.

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds are compact true wireless earphones designed for everyday listening. They feature a lightweight design with an ambient sound mode that lets users stay aware of their surroundings while listening. The earbuds support multipoint connectivity, allowing them to connect to two devices simultaneously. With up to 22 hours of total battery life and quick charging support, they are suitable for long daily use. Customisable EQ settings through the companion app help personalise sound, while the IPX4 water resistance rating makes them suitable for workouts and light rain.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 22 hours Water resistance IPX4 Connectivity Multipoint pairing Weight ~4.6 g per earbud Reasons to buy Clear and balanced sound quality Multipoint connectivity support Reason to avoid Noise isolation not very strong Comfort varies between users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the sound clarity and appreciate the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. However, battery performance, comfort, and connectivity reliability receive mixed feedback. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers clear sound, compact design, and multipoint connectivity, making it convenient for everyday listening across multiple devices.

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY 2. JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Wave Buds 2 deliver wireless audio with strong bass tuning and active noise cancellation. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and JBL’s companion app support, users can customise EQ settings and enhance bass performance. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of combined battery life with the charging case and support fast charging for quick top-ups. Quad microphones improve call quality, while IP54 protection helps resist dust and water. With multi-device connectivity and fast pairing, they are designed for convenient daily listening and calls.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 40 hours Water resistance IP54 Drivers 8 mm Weight ~4.5 g per earbud Reasons to buy Strong bass and custom EQ options Long battery life Reason to avoid Case durability concerns ANC effectiveness varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have mixed opinions about sound and ANC performance. Some praise the bass and battery life, while others report connectivity problems and charging issues. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers strong bass tuning, long battery life, and custom EQ settings for users who enjoy powerful audio performance.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are feature-rich wireless earbuds aimed at delivering balanced sound and strong noise cancellation. They include hybrid active noise cancellation and large drivers for deeper bass response. Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with OnePlus devices and other smartphones. The earbuds provide long battery life with fast charging support for quick top-ups during busy days. Their ergonomic in-ear design aims to provide a secure fit during daily activities, while touch controls allow users to manage music, calls, and voice assistants easily.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Battery life Up to 44 hours with case Drivers 12.4 mm Weight ~4.4 g per earbud Reasons to buy Strong bass and balanced sound Effective ANC for the price Reason to avoid Battery performance inconsistent Occasional connectivity issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers consider them among the best earbuds in their segment, praising the sound quality, ANC, and comfortable fit. However, some report battery drain and connectivity problems. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers strong noise cancellation, powerful sound, and a comfortable design, making it suitable for everyday music listening and calls.

The Edifier X2S earbuds offer a lightweight design with strong audio performance thanks to their 13 mm dynamic drivers. Built with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they deliver stable wireless performance and efficient power usage. AI environmental noise cancelling helps improve voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also feature IP54 protection against dust and splashes, making them suitable for workouts or commuting. With custom sound tuning and long battery life, they aim to deliver balanced audio with strong bass while remaining comfortable for extended listening sessions.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 Drivers 13 mm dynamic drivers Water resistance IP54 Battery life Up to 28 hours Weight ~3.8 g per earbud Reasons to buy Lightweight and comfortable design Deep bass with large drivers Reason to avoid Limited ANC capability App features relatively basic

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers powerful drivers, a lightweight design, and reliable connectivity for everyday listening.

Beats Solo Buds are compact wireless earbuds designed for simple everyday use. They provide up to 18 hours of total battery life and support both Apple and Android devices for wide compatibility. The earbuds include built-in microphones for calls and voice assistants. Their lightweight design helps ensure comfortable listening throughout the day. With the brand’s signature audio tuning and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, the earbuds are positioned as a straightforward option for users who want simple wireless audio without complicated features.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 18 hours Microphones Dual built-in mics Compatibility Android and iOS Weight ~5.7 g per earbud Reasons to buy Comfortable and compact design Good battery life Reason to avoid Sound quality varies by preference Expensive for its features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the comfortable fit and decent battery life. However, opinions about sound quality and overall value are mixed. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a comfortable design, reliable battery life, and compatibility with both Android and Apple devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core aim to provide premium features at a mid-range price. They include active noise cancellation, a six-microphone setup for clearer calls, and enhanced bass tuning for immersive music playback. With Galaxy AI integration, the earbuds offer smarter audio controls and seamless pairing with compatible Samsung devices. The earbuds deliver up to 35 hours of battery life with the case. IP54 resistance protects them from dust and splashes, while touch controls allow easy management of playback, calls, and voice assistants.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 ANC Yes Battery life Up to 35 hours Water resistance IP54 Weight ~5 g per earbud Reasons to buy Strong bass and ANC support Good fit for long use Reason to avoid ANC effectiveness varies Connectivity issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the fit and overall build quality, considering them a strong budget option. However, sound quality, connectivity, and battery performance receive mixed reviews. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers ANC, strong bass, and a comfortable fit, making it suitable for everyday listening and calls.

Noise Air Clips are open-ear wireless earbuds designed to prioritise comfort and situational awareness. Instead of traditional in-ear tips, they sit outside the ear canal using AirWave technology. This design allows users to listen to music while remaining aware of surroundings. The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback time with the charging case and support dual-device pairing. Quad microphones with environmental noise cancellation improve call quality, while Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable wireless connectivity for daily use.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.4 Drivers 12 mm Battery life Up to 40 hours Microphones Quad mic with ENC Weight ~5 g per earbud Reasons to buy Comfortable open-ear design Long battery life Reason to avoid Bass performance limited Connectivity reliability issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have mixed opinions about sound quality and comfort. Some like the open-ear design, while others report connectivity problems and fast battery drain. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers an open-ear design that keeps you aware of your surroundings while delivering long battery life for daily use.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open earbuds feature an open-fit design that prioritises comfort and awareness of surroundings. Instead of sealing the ear canal, they sit gently outside the ear, making them suitable for long listening sessions. The earbuds deliver the brand’s signature audio tuning with a wide soundstage and balanced sound profile. With up to 28 hours of battery life and quick charging support, they are designed for extended travel or daily use. Smart touch controls allow users to manage music and calls easily.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 28 hours Water resistance IPX4 Controls Smart touch Weight ~4.4 g per earbud Reasons to buy Wide soundstage and clear audio Comfortable open-ear design Reason to avoid Expensive for the features Fit may vary between users

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the rich sound quality, comfort, and long battery life. However, some feel the earbuds do not justify their price. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers premium sound quality, comfortable open-ear design, and reliable battery performance.

The Sony WF-C710N earbuds combine dual noise cancellation technology with Sony’s audio tuning to deliver immersive sound. They provide up to 40 hours of battery life without ANC and around 30 hours with ANC enabled. AI-powered call quality improves voice clarity during calls. The earbuds also include ambient sound mode, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. With Bluetooth connectivity, multipoint pairing, and a lightweight in-ear design, they are built for comfortable listening during commuting, work, or travel.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 40 hours ANC Dual noise cancellation Water resistance IPX4 Weight ~4.8 g per earbud Reasons to buy Balanced sound with strong bass Good battery life Reason to avoid Performance feedback mixed ANC effectiveness varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the sound quality and clarity. However, opinions about build quality, connectivity, and ANC performance are mixed. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers strong battery life, balanced sound, and effective noise control for everyday listening.

The CMF Buds Pro from Nothing aim to deliver premium features at an affordable price. They include active noise cancellation, strong bass tuning, and a dedicated companion app for custom sound settings. With up to 39 hours of total battery life, the earbuds are designed for extended listening sessions. Their lightweight design helps improve comfort during long use. Bluetooth connectivity ensures stable pairing with smartphones, while touch controls allow users to manage music, calls, and voice assistants conveniently.

Specifications Bluetooth 5.3 ANC Active noise cancellation Battery life Up to 39 hours App support Yes Weight ~4.4 g per earbud Reasons to buy Strong ANC for the price Long battery life Reason to avoid Bass may feel too strong for some Build quality average

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines strong noise cancellation, long battery life, and customisable sound features at an affordable price. Factors to consider when buying earphones for travel Earphones designed for travel should be compact and light enough to carry easily in pockets or small bags.

Soft ear tips and ergonomic designs help prevent discomfort during long journeys or extended listening sessions.

Long battery life ensures earphones remain reliable throughout flights, train rides, or full workdays.

Strong Bluetooth connectivity helps maintain uninterrupted audio during travel or crowded commuting environments.

Good passive noise isolation helps reduce surrounding noise, making music or podcasts easier to hear in busy environments. Why are lightweight earphones better for travel? Lightweight earphones are easier to carry and more comfortable to use for long periods compared with bulky headphones. Their compact design allows travellers to store them easily in pockets or small bags while still enjoying reliable audio during flights or daily commutes. Are wireless earphones a good option for commuting? Wireless earphones are often convenient for commuting because they remove cable clutter and allow greater mobility. Many modern models also offer stable Bluetooth connections and long battery life, which helps ensure uninterrupted listening during travel. Do lightweight earphones compromise on sound quality? Not necessarily. Many lightweight earphones today offer balanced sound tuning and improved drivers that deliver clear audio. While they may not match large headphones in power, they still provide satisfying sound for music, podcasts, and calls. Top 3 features of best lightweight earphones

Earphones Battery Life ANC Weight Sony WF-C510 22 hrs No ~4.6 g JBL Wave Buds 2 40 hrs Yes ~4.5 g OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 44 hrs Yes ~4.4 g Edifier X2s 28 hrs No ~3.8 g Beats Solo Buds 18 hrs No ~5.7 g Samsung Galaxy Buds Core 35 hrs Yes ~5 g Noise Air Clips 40 hrs ENC ~5 g Sennheiser ACCENTUM Open 28 hrs No ~4.4 g Sony WF-C710N 40 hrs Yes ~4.8 g CMF Buds Pro 39 hrs Yes ~4.4 g

FAQs Are lightweight earphones comfortable for long flights? Yes, many lightweight earphones are designed with ergonomic shapes and soft ear tips that help maintain comfort during long listening sessions. Do lightweight earphones stay secure during travel? Most modern earphones include multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a better fit, helping them stay secure during movement. How important is battery life for travel earphones? Battery life is important because it ensures the earphones remain usable throughout long journeys without needing frequent charging. Can lightweight earphones handle calls as well? Yes, many earphones include built-in microphones and noise reduction features that help maintain clear voice calls. Are these earphones suitable for music and podcasts? Most lightweight earphones are tuned to provide balanced audio, making them suitable for music, podcasts, and everyday listening.