Ahead of WWDC 2025, iOS 18 adoption tops 88% on recent iPhones

Apple has revealed fresh statistics showing that iOS 18 adoption has outpaced iOS 17's uptake during the same period last year, indicating strong user interest in the latest software, particularly among recent iPhone owners. One likely factor behind the faster rollout of iOS 18 is the introduction of Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18 Now Installed on 88% of Recent iPhones

According to Apple’s newly shared data, 88% of iPhones introduced in the last four years, including the iPhone 13 and newer, are now running iOS 18. In terms of all active iPhones globally, 82% have adopted the update.

The growth is particularly noteworthy when compared to January 2025, when just 76% of recent iPhones had iOS 18 installed, and only 68% of all devices were on the new OS.

By comparison, in June 2024, iOS 17 had reached 86% of recent iPhones and 77% of all iPhones, placing iOS 18 slightly ahead in terms of adoption trajectory.

iPadOS 18 Sees Stronger Uptake Than Its Predecessor

iPad adoption has also improved year-on-year. iPadOS 18 is currently installed on 81% of iPads released within the last four years, and on 71% of all iPads in active use. A year ago, iPadOS 17 stood at 77% for recent devices and 68% for all iPads.

This boost in adoption signals user interest in the expanded features and improved performance iPadOS 18 offers.

Apple Intelligence Features May Be Driving Growth

One likely factor behind the faster rollout of iOS 18 is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, which includes features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and smart notification summaries. These AI-powered tools aim to enhance communication and creativity while offering greater personalisation.

Apple’s Update Strategy: Longevity Through Software

Apple has long positioned software updates as a cornerstone of the iPhone experience. Thanks to tight hardware-software integration, the company is able to support devices for several years with major features and regular security patches. This long-term support not only protects user privacy and device performance but also adds value for those holding onto older models.

What’s Next: iOS 19 at WWDC 2025

The successor to iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025, which begins next week. Early reports suggest iOS 19 will feature a significant design overhaul, more advanced AI capabilities, and new personalisation tools.

With iOS 18 showing stronger adoption trends than its predecessor, expectations for iOS 19 are running high.